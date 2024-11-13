Huntly and Banks o’ Dee chiefs on what EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory would mean to their clubs

Huntly and Banks o’ Dee have been on different paths over the last decade or so.

And for whoever lifts the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup this weekend it will be a triumph to savour for the men pushing their respective clubs forward.

The Black and Golds haven’t won a trophy since October 2007 and haven’t lifted the Shire Cup since September 1999.

Christie Park chairman Gordon Carter first got involved with the Strathbogie outfit in 1992 when he became club doctor and took on the role chairman of the club five years ago.

Carter became Huntly vice-chairman in 2012 – with George Clark appointed chairman – and the pair started to rebuild the club on and off the pitch.

Particular progress has been made in recent years with the Black and Golds returning to the top half of the Breedon Highland League in the last two seasons.

In contrast Banks o’ Dee have been serial winners. Spain Park president Brian Winton first became involved in 2011 and assumed the role of president two years later.

During his tenure the Aberdeen outfit became the dominant force in the North Region Junior ranks. Dee also won the Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield double in season 2021-22 before promotion to the Highland League.

Since their elevation Dee have continued to challenge, winning the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 2023 and the Shield again last term.

Sunday’s final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie (2pm kick-off) is just the third Huntly have reached since last winning a trophy and Carter is pleased the club – which was used to lifting silverware in the 1990s – is back on a solid footing and challenging for honours again.

Black and Golds have turned things around

The 62-year-old said: “The club was in a difficult position and George Clark and I were approached to see if we could turn things around.

“To start with it was about establishing a stable structure and ensuring we could sustain ourselves financially.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, but we’ve moved in the right direction.

“There were a number of seasons where we were 14th, 15th and 16th and things were tough, but the hard work put in by a lot of people has paid off.

“During that period we basically started again in terms of restarting some fundraising activities and various other things, it was a new chapter really.

“There were some weeks we were out three or four nights a week trying to get things in place and put down building blocks for the future.

“We didn’t have the resources to build as competitive a team as we wanted.

“But hard work over the years has paid off and we’re now in a position to be able to put a more competitive team on the pitch and that’s what’s happened in recent seasons.

“We’ve had phenomenal support from our sponsors over a number of years which has allowed us to move forward as a club.

“We’ve got some great people who have been involved with the club for a long time and they’ve been instrumental in the improvements the club have made.

“Sunday’s final is going to be a celebration of Huntly’s upturn in fortunes and it would be capped off by winning the cup.

“It would be fantastic if we could win the cup, but regardless of what happens we’re still going to continue trying to improve year on year with the sustainable model we’ve got.”

Winton’s pride at successful Dee era

Winton became involved at Banks o’ Dee when the club’s youth set-up merged with Albion Boys’ Club, where he was the club president.

He reflects with pride on previous triumphs ahead of Dee’s latest bid for glory and is particularly satisfied they have managed to build a successful side which has a homegrown core.

Winton, 68, added: “Since I became involved at Banks o’ Dee we’ve picked up 23 trophies.

“We have excelled, but as a club we need to keep working hard because nobody has any given right to win anything. You have to work hard and earn everything.

“Over the last 10 years or so we have progressed, not just on the pitch, but in terms of facilities as well.

“We’ve made significant alterations to the ground to put the club on a better footing for the future.

“We’ve done that and we’ve also managed to keep a team on the park that can challenge.

“Some of the boys playing for us just now have been with us since they were six years old. The likes of Kane Winton, Michael Philipson, Lachie MacLeod and Mark Gilmour have all come through Albion or Banks o’ Dee Albion.

“Our model is still that we’ll breed our own players where we can and we add in other players from elsewhere when it’s right for the club.

“It’s been successful and a lot of our players have come through the youth system and I’m very proud we’ve been able to keep it going.

“With the work we do and the model we have there’s a huge amount of funding required to keep it going.

“Every penny that Highland League clubs get they generate themselves because there are no handouts for clubs.

“It can be very challenging, if it wasn’t for sponsors and volunteers then we would struggle.

“We, as every club does, depend a lot on volunteers. They’re key to our success and when you get to finals it’s good they get to enjoy the day.”