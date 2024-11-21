Banks o’ Dee bid to make Highland League title dream a reality as management team sign long-term deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Banks o’ Dee bid to make Highland League title dream a reality as management team sign long-term deals

Co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson and coaches Aggie Gray, Tomas Cerny and Mark Fleming have all penned extensions to stay at Spain Park.

Banks o' Dee co-managers Paul Lawson, left, and Josh Winton. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee co-managers Paul Lawson, left, and Josh Winton. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
By Callum Law

Banks o’ Dee have secured their management team on new long-term contracts and now president Brian Winton is setting his sights on trying to win the Breedon Highland League.

Co-managers Josh Winton and Paul Lawson and coaches Aggie Gray, Tomas Cerny and Mark Fleming have all penned extensions to stay at Spain Park.

Since being appointed in January 2023, joint-bosses Winton and Lawson have guided Dee to the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, which was won last weekend.

Now club president Brian Winton believes their next target has to be the Highland League.

Dee are currently third in the table, 12 points behind leaders Brechin City but with a game in hand.

Winton said: “Most of our playing staff are on long-term deals and we’re already starting to look towards next season.

“I think it’s important when you start talking to players that they know who the management team is and that they’re going to be there for a period of time.

“This is the right time for us to get this done, we didn’t want to disrupt things before the Aberdeenshire Cup final.

“As a club we’ve got our bronze licence and completed our new stand so our facilities are in place and we feel we’ve got the right people as well.

“I’m delighted, in three seasons we’ve won the Highland League Cup, the Aberdeenshire Shield and Aberdeenshire Cup.

“That’s great and we need to keep our standards up and try to challenge for the league.

“Although we’re a bit off it at the moment I believe if we can keep winning come the end of the season we won’t be far away.

“League titles are the things that really define you as a club. The cups are great and we’re delighted to win them, but our target now has to be to win the league title.

“However, there are at least half a dozen teams with the same aspirations as us. Right now, Brechin and Brora are setting the pace and it’s up to us to hang on to their coattails.”

Banks o’ Dee won the Aberdeenshire Cup on Sunday after beating Huntly in the final. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ready to take the next step

Winton believes Banks o’ Dee are a club geared up to have success and says the management team are a key part of the set-up.

But he was also quick to pay tribute to others behind the scenes at Spain Park.

Winton added: “We’ve spent a lot of time improving the facilities and we have a good youth system and for me it’s about the club as a whole.

“Having the right leadership is important and the managers have done very well, but there are a lot of people behind the scenes who contribute.

“Paul Bain coming in as director of football has been very important in terms of the work he has does in the background helping us to bring players in.

“There are a lot of components that have come together in the last few years and the management team have been the icing on the cake.

“They’ve managed in a very professional and calm manner, everyone is pulling in the same direction and in the main things run pretty smoothly.”

