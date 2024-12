WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Forres Mechanics v Turriff United; Keith v Clachnacuddin highlights, and Scottish Cup results

Highland League Weekly – with highlights from Forres Mechanics v Turriff United and Keith v Clachnacuddin, and chat about Saturday’s Scottish Cup ties – is out now.

We’ve got the best of the action from chaotic clash at Mosset Park, where BOTH managers and a coach were sent to the stand and the sides shared seven goals, plus the Kynoch Park tussle – with eight other results across the league and Scottish Cup third-round also discussed.

On top of this, there’s an interview with recently-appointed Lossiemouth boss Steve Porter about his hopes for his Grant Park tenure.

HLW highlights – back for 2024/25

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

Episodes are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we will again bring viewers highlights of at least two matches from every Saturday fixture card, analysis of all the weekend results and talking points and feature interviews with a variety of people involved in the Highland League.

On top of that, at various points throughout the season, we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

How keep up to date with Highland League Weekly

