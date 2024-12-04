Buckie Thistle win appeal against BOTH Scottish Cup red cards

Buckie Thistle have had the red cards shown to Hamish Munro and Dale Wood in Saturday’s Scottish Cup loss to Clydebank rescinded on appeal.

The Breedon Highland League champions lost 2-0 at Holm Park to exit the national competition at the third round stage.

The Jags’ hopes of progression were hindered by the loss of Munro and Wood.

Munro was dismissed by referee Alex Shepherd after 37 minutes for a challenge on Liam McGonigle.

Then, in the second period. a penalty was given against Wood which resulted in him being sent off as well.

Appeal success

Buckie were unhappy at both calls, and appealed to the Scottish FA, who have rescinded the red cards.

Jags boss Lewis MacKinnon said: “It’s bittersweet, but I’m pleased the two red cards have been overturned for a couple of reasons.

“Firstly, it means Hamish and Dale will be available to play in the cup next season, and secondly, because it was said that our discipline cost us at the weekend.

“But actually I thought we showed good discipline, because when we were aggrieved at decisions, we didn’t react in the wrong way and get booked or sent off needlessly for dissent or anything like that.

“The disappointing part is that both decisions had a big impact on the game.

“We felt pretty comfortable in the game until Hamish was sent off, and then the decision against Dale for the penalty finished us off.

“Unfortunately you don’t get to replay the game, but at least this makes it clear that there were massive mitigating factors for why we lost the tie.

“Refereeing is a hugely difficult job, there’s no doubt about that, but what I would say with certain flashpoints is take a breath when things happen.

“There’s no time limit in terms of how quickly they have to make a decision or get a card out.”