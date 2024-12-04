Buckie Thistle win appeal against BOTH Scottish Cup red cards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle win appeal against BOTH Scottish Cup red cards

The Jags had Hamish Munro and Dale Wood sent off against Clydebank at the weekend.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Buckie Thistle have had the red cards shown to Hamish Munro and Dale Wood in Saturday’s Scottish Cup loss to Clydebank rescinded on appeal.

The Breedon Highland League champions lost 2-0 at Holm Park to exit the national competition at the third round stage.

The Jags’ hopes of progression were hindered by the loss of Munro and Wood.

Munro was dismissed by referee Alex Shepherd after 37 minutes for a challenge on Liam McGonigle.

Then, in the second period. a penalty was given against Wood which resulted in him being sent off as well.

Appeal success

Buckie were unhappy at both calls, and appealed to the Scottish FA, who have rescinded the red cards.

Jags boss Lewis MacKinnon said: “It’s bittersweet, but I’m pleased the two red cards have been overturned for a couple of reasons.

“Firstly, it means Hamish and Dale will be available to play in the cup next season, and secondly, because it was said that our discipline cost us at the weekend.

“But actually I thought we showed good discipline, because when we were aggrieved at decisions, we didn’t react in the wrong way and get booked or sent off needlessly for dissent or anything like that.

“The disappointing part is that both decisions had a big impact on the game.

“We felt pretty comfortable in the game until Hamish was sent off, and then the decision against Dale for the penalty finished us off.

“Unfortunately you don’t get to replay the game, but at least this makes it clear that there were massive mitigating factors for why we lost the tie.

“Refereeing is a hugely difficult job, there’s no doubt about that, but what I would say with certain flashpoints is take a breath when things happen.

“There’s no time limit in terms of how quickly they have to make a decision or get a card out.”

