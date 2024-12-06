Highland League Cup preview: Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City aim for semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League Cup preview: Banks o’ Dee and Brechin City aim for semi-final spot

The sides clash at Spain Park on Friday night.

By Callum Law
Paul Lawson has been preparing Banks o' Dee to face Brechin City in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.
Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson hopes they can break their duck against Brechin City in tonight’s R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup semi-final.

Dee face the Hedgemen at Spain Park in the last eight of the League Cup.

Since joining the Breedon Highland League in 2022, the Aberdeen outfit haven’t managed to beat City in five attempts.

Lawson, who is co-manager alongside Josh Winton, is aiming to end that run on this occasion.

He said: “Brechin are the only team we haven’t beaten since coming into the league and that’s something we want to put right.

“This game would be a good time for us to do that.

“As a club we want to have success in the cup competitions. It was nice to win the Aberdeenshire Cup already this season and we want to push to win as much as we can.

“Hopefully we can get through because silverware is what we’re all after.

“We know it’s going to be hard against Brechin, but we’re going out to try to get a result.”

Confidence from cup clash

Last weekend Dee performed with credit in their 2-1 Scottish Cup third round loss to Championship side Hamilton.

Lawson felt in the second half of that contest they set high standards and he wants to see his players hit the same heights this evening.

He added: “No two games are ever the same, it’s easy to just say ‘oh play like that and we’ll win.’

“But we’re not playing Hamilton in the third round of the Scottish Cup every week.

“In terms of application, work-rate, decision-making and quality on the ball we did set standards in those areas in the second half of the Hamilton game.

“Now it’s about trying to hold ourselves to those high standards and going out and putting in a really good performance which we’ll need against Brechin.

“We created a lot of chances against a Championship team and the boys have to take confidence from that.

“On another day some of those chances go in and hopefully that’s what happens in this game.”

Leading light missing

Brechin are without top scorer Dayle Robertson due to suspension, but boss Patrick Cregg says his absence provides someone else in his squad with a chance to shine.

The City manager also isn’t reading anything into their good record against Dee.

Brechin’s latest success against tonight’s opponents was a 3-1 win at Spain Park in September.

Cregg said: “Dayle being out is a blow for the group, but it’s an opportunity for someone else to show what they can do.

Brechin boss Patrick Cregg.

“If somebody else does well then Dayle’s misfortune will be their good fortune.

“We do take some confidence from the last game, but every game is independent of any other so it doesn’t really matter.

“I suppose the last game will give us confidence, but what happened in the past is not going to have any bearing on whether we win or lose this game.

“We expect a very tough game, Banks o’ Dee are a good side.”

