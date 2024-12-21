Highland League results: Brora Rangers beat Formartine United

Battling Brora Rangers beat Formartine United 1-0 at North Lodge Park to reduce Brechin City’s lead at the top of the Breedon Highland League to two points.

The Cattachs had to play most of the second half with 10 men after Alex Cooper was sent off. But that didn’t stop them prevailing thanks to a goal from substitute George Robesten.

Victory for Brora combined with Brechin’s draw against Fraserburgh at Glebe Park means there’s just two points separating the top two in the Highland League, with both having 16 matches left.

This was a tough result for Formartine to take and it’s the fourth time the Pitmedden outfit have lost to Brora this season, having also been defeated in the reverse league fixture, the Scottish Cup and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Early action

Brora had the gusting wind at their backs in the first period, but it was Formartine who created the better chances early on.

Michael Dangana’s pass released Julian Wade on the right side of the penalty area, but he shot wide of the front post.

In the 18th minute Johnny Crawford headed Tyler Mykyta’s corner from the left over the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.

The Cattachs had plenty of territory in the first period and looked a threat at set pieces, however, they found clear-cut chances hard to come by. Their two best efforts were Ali Sutherland drives from the edge of the penalty area that flashed wide.

When United got forward they remained a threat. Wade, Aaron Norris and Mykyta combined to release Dangana and goalkeeper Cammy Mackay made a good block to repel his effort from the right of the box.

As the interval approached Formartine were claiming for a penalty when referee Owen Lawrence spotted a trip by Tom Kelly on Dangana. The man in charge awarded a free-kick a yard outside the box and the Brora wall blocked Mykyta’s effort.

Second half

In the second half Brora were playing against the wind and their task became more difficult when Cooper was sent off in the 51st minute.

Referee Lawrence had booked him a couple of minutes earlier and then flashed a second yellow and then a red card for a foul on Graeme Rodger.

Despite having the numerical advantage it wasn’t easy for Formartine to create chances, although Mykyta weaved in off the right flank and shot wide from 25 yards after an hour.

The visitors were still a threat and United goalkeeper Cameron Middleton made a good save low down to his right in the 69th minute after Shane Sutherland drove into the box and pulled the trigger from 12 yards.

But a minute later Brora did make the breakthrough. Connor Bunce played a ball in behind which set Robesten off and running, the sub got the better of Rhys Thomas before coolly finding the bottom left corner when one on one with Middleton.

Formartine pushed for an equaliser with Robert Ward, Scott Adams and Aidan Combe introduced off the bench. In the 83rd minute Ward’s 25-yard free-kick clattered off the left post.

Despite United piling on the pressure in the closing stages Brora held firm to win at North Lodge Park for the first time since October 2016.

Other Highland League results

Leaders Brechin City were held to a 1-1 draw by Fraserburgh in a 2pm kick-off at Glebe Park. Ewan Loudon broke the deadlock for the Hedgemen after an hour, but in the closing stages Kieran Simpson levelled for the Broch.

Deveronvale beat Wick Academy 4-1 in a 1.30pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Jamie MacLellan netted early on for the Banffers, but Jack Henry restored parity for the Scorries shortly before half-time. However, in the second period Ben Hermiston, Demilade Yunus and Jack Mitchell all scored for Vale.

Liam Harvey’s late goal gave Buckie Thistle a 1-0 win against Huntly in a 2pm kick-off at Victoria Park.

Turra’s run continues

A brace from Reece McKeown meant Turriff United made it five games unbeaten as they won 2-0 against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Clachnacuddin and Inverurie Locos drew 2-2 at Grant Street Park. Rorie Macleod gave the Lilywhites the perfect start with an early goal, but Cole Anderson quickly replied for the visitors.

A penalty from Paul Coutts after a foul on Anderson put Locos ahead, but Macleod’s second secured a point for Clach, who remain fourth in the table with Inverurie fifth.

Banks o’ Dee beat Nairn County 4-1 at Station Park. Michael Philipson notched a double with Liam Duell and Kane Winton also scoring for Dee, Gary Kerr got a late consolation for the Wee County.

Forres Mechanics and Strathspey Thistle drew 3-3 in a thriller at Mosset Park. Jordan Alonge got the ball rolling for the Can-Cans, Liam Shewan levelled for the Grantown Jags before Alonge restored Forres’ lead.

Josh Race equalised for Thistle on the stroke of half-time and trialist Sean Ellis put them ahead after an hour, but Liam Grant’s strike earned Forres a point.

Keith versus Rothes at Kynoch Park was postponed by match referee Scott Donohoe after he deemed a small area of the pitch to be waterlogged.