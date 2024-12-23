WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Formartine United v Brora Rangers and Brechin City v Fraserburgh highlights

Highland League Weekly delivers an early Christmas present – highlights of Formartine United v Brora Rangers and Brechin City v Fraserburgh from the weekend’s action!

As well as the matches from North Lodge and Glebe Park, there’s also the gift of a Grant Campbell Memory Match, as the former Highland League star reflects on his career.

Have a good Christmas when it comes!

Highland League Weekly highlights – back for 2024/25

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we will again bring viewers highlights of at least two matches from every Saturday fixture card, analysis of all the weekend results and talking points and feature interviews with a variety of people involved in the Highland League.

On top of that, at various points throughout the season, we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

How keep up to date with Highland League Weekly

