Highland League results: Turriff United’s unbeaten run continues with win against Keith

Turriff United made it six matches unbeaten for the first time in more than seven years by beating Keith 1-0 at the Haughs.

Goal difference separated the sides who were sitting 13th and 14th in the table at kick-off and this was a tight and hard fought encounter.

However, over the piece United perhaps carved out the better openings and Reece McKeown’s strike was the difference between the sides.

The result means Turra have won five and drawn once in their last six outings – their best unbeaten run since they went eight matches without defeat between April and August 2017.

Maroons field new recruit

With regular goalkeeper Craig Reid away, Keith had Rodrigo Vitols between the posts after bringing him in on loan from Aberdeen.

Both Vitols and opposite number Lee Herbert were called into action early on. United custodian Herbert held a dangerous cross-cum-shot from Cammy Wilson in the first minute.

Soon after at the other end Mackenzie Taylor did well to link with Callan Gray whose drive from 16 yards was parried by Vitols diving to his left.

There was little between the sides in the first half with both battling to try to gain some control of proceedings, however, neither really managed.

As the interval approached Keith’s Michael Ironside volleyed over from 10 yards following Wilson’s cross from the right. In response for Turra Taylor’s looping header from Gray’s right-wing delivery was cleared off the line by Spink.

Shortly before half-time United’s Taylor had two good openings. On 40 minutes he danced away from Spink on the left side of the box, but Vitols saved the shot low down.

Then in the 45th minute Ryan Robertson’s slip allowed Taylor to gallop clean through on goal only to shoot straight at Vitols.

Second half

In the early stages of the second half Turriff’s on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Ellis Clark forced a decent save from his Dons colleague Vitols with a shot from 25 yards.

Then United’s Kieran Yeats made two vital interventions to keep the score level. Firstly he cleared the danger when Herbert’s fresh air swipe could have left Ironside with an empty net.

Yeats was involved again in the 55th minute as he blocked Wilson’s shot from Jordan Lynch’s cutback from the left which appeared netbound.

Two minutes later Turriff took the lead. Taylor did well on the right and his low cross was swept into the left corner by McKeown from 12 yards.

After falling behind Keith had plenty of pressure as time ticked down and they sent plenty of balls into the box.

However, clear-cut chances were hard to come by. The closest they came to an equaliser was a powerful Nathan McKeown shot from the edge of the box which Herbert blocked with 20 minutes left.

On 78 minutes United could and perhaps should have made it 2-0. Sub Timi Fatona burst down the right flank and his delivery was knocked narrowly wide of the target by fellow sub Arran Smith.

Other Highland League scores

Nairn County got back to winning ways with a 4-1 victory against Rothes at Mackessack Park.

Ben Barron opened the scoring for the Wee County, but Thomas Brady quickly restored parity, only for Matthew Wright to swiftly put Nairn back ahead.

Wright and Barron both found the net again in the second half to complete the scoring.

Brora Rangers ran out 5-0 winners against Lossiemouth at Dudgeon Park.

The teams were level for 55 minutes but after Tom Kelly’s opener Tony Dingwall, Craig MacKenzie, Connor Bunce and Andrew Macleod also got on the scoresheet for the Cattachs.

Leaders Brechin City beat Huntly 5-1 at Christie Park. Dayle Robertson and Ewan Loudon struck in the opening quarter of an hour to put the Hedgemen two up.

Angus Grant’s 25th of the season gave the Black and Golds hope, but that was snuffed out in the second half as Fraser MacLeod netted and Robertson scored two more to complete his hat-trick.

Five-goal thriller

Fraserburgh won 3-1 against Clachnacuddin in a dramatic finish at Bellslea. The Broch looked to be on their way to victory thanks to goals from Marley Sweenie-Rowe and Paul Young.

But James Anderson double brought the Lilywhites back level before Jamie Beagrie’s late winner for Fraserburgh.

Inverurie Locos and Banks o’ Dee drew 0-0 at Harlaw Park. Calum Dingwall could have put the Railwaymen in front but saw a 26th minute penalty saved by Daniel Hoban.

Dee were then reduced to 10 men as Iain Vigurs picked up a second yellow card shortly before half-time.

Buckie Thistle defeated Wick Academy 3-0 at Harmsworth Park courtesy of a brace from Joe McCabe and Liam Harvey’s counter.

F0rres Mechanics against Formartine United at Mosset Park was postponed at short notice after match referee Scott Donohoe deemed the pitch to be unplayable.