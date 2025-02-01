Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Rothes look to new signings to shore things up against Deveronvale

Manager Ronnie Sharp hopes new recruits Jamie Young and Robbie Urquhart can help shore up the Rothes defence.

The Speysiders have brought Young back to the club on loan from Clachnacuddin and signed Urquhart on a permanent basis from the Lilywhites ahead of today’s game against Deveronvale at Mackessack Park.

Rothes have conceded the most goals in the Breedon Highland League this term and Sharp is keen solidify their backline.

Centre-back Young, 18, made 17 appearances during his first loan stint with the Speysiders – which ended at Christmas – and has rejoined for the rest of the season. Urquhart, 19, can play at centre-back or left-back.

Sharp said: “Bringing Jamie and Robbie in will add quality in a couple of positions, which is important and we’re still trying to get more boys in for the run-in.

“We’re looking to try to shore up the defence and hopefully Jamie and Robbie can help with that.

“We know what Jamie can give us and it’s good he’s back for another spell.

“Robbie will give us good balance on the left side of defence – we’ve had to play players out of position on that side, but Robbie will slot in there naturally, so we’re delighted to have him.”

Boss staying positive

Rothes are just a point ahead of Strathspey Thistle at the bottom of the Highland League table and have played two games more.

Ahead of facing Deveronvale, Sharp remains upbeat, and added: “It only takes a result or two to turn everything around.

“We’re still hunting for that result to kickstart things. If we can get that win, hopefully it will give us a big boost.”

Meanwhile, Demilade Yunus is keen to help Deveronvale return to winning ways as they chase a top half finish for the first time since 2018.

The Banffers have lost their last two games, but, with 13 fixtures remaining this term, are sitting 10th – just three points away from the top half.

Midfielder Yunus said: “For us it’s imperative to get back to winning ways. The last couple of results have been very frustrating because we were doing well.

“Finishing in the top half is something we all believe in.

“The manager made it evident when he came in that the goal was to climb the table.

“All the boys bought into it and that’s what we would like to achieve. We know it’s not easy, but we all believe in each other and the management team.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Huntly will hand a fitness test to Cameron Heslop ahead of league leaders Brora Rangers’ visit to Christie Park. Jordan MacRae and Ali Sutherland are out for the Cattachs, while James Wallace is doubtful.

Captain Willie West will miss Fraserburgh’s Bellslea encounter with Forres Mechanics, who are minus Calum Howarth, Ryan McRitchie and Josh Taylor.

Inverurie Locos and Formartine United meet in a local derby at Harlaw Park. Anton Chauvin is out for the Railwaymen, but Greg Mitchell and Jay Halliday are close to returning, while Paul Campbell is back in United’s squad.

Jake Stewart, James Brownie, Ryan Spink, Craig Gill, Callum Robertson and Joey Wilson remain sidelined for Keith’s clash with Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park. James Fraser is out for the Grantown Jags.

Kenny MacInnes and Alan Pollock are absent for Nairn County, who tackle Lossiemouth at Station Park. Lewis McAndrew is a doubt for the Coasters.

Dylan Stuart is a doubt for Turriff United, who face Wick Academy at the Haughs. David Allan and Owen Rendall return for the Scorries.

Dee aim to stay in title mix as Buckie visit

Ally Stark says Banks o’ Dee are determined to overcome Buckie Thistle to keep themselves in the Breedon Highland League title hunt.

The Aberdeen outfit are four points behind leaders Brora Rangers ahead of facing the Jags at Spain Park this afternoon.

Although Dee and Brora have played the same number of games, second-placed Brechin City – who are a point off the summit – have two matches in hand.

Defender Stark said: “Right now it’s about trying to keep winning and see where that takes us in terms of how close we are to the top two.

“After the next month or so, we’ll probably have a good idea of where we’ll end up.

“We have to take it game by game and try to stay in touch as long as possible.

“You never know what might happen – teams could drop points between now and the end of the season, and, if they do, we need to try to be in a position to capitalise.

“Buckie are capable of beating anyone on their day. They’ve got a great group of players and it would be a big win for ourselves if we could get three points.”

Jags need to rally

Champions Buckie are sitting ninth in the table and their hopes of winning silverware this season were ended by Wednesday’s R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup loss against Fraserburgh.

Dale Wood, who can play in midfield or defence, wants the Jags to bounce back in their 12 remaining league games.

He added: “We were all gutted on Wednesday, you never want to lose in any cup competition, especially when it was the last one we were in.

“But we have to try to pick up as many wins as we can and try to climb the league.

“We’ve got good players and we’re still a good team, so we need to stick together.”

New faces could feature as Clach take on Brechin

Clachnacuddin and Brechin City could both hand debuts to new signings when they clash in the Breedon Highland League at Grant Street Park today.

Earlier this month, the Lilywhites secured attacker Greg Morrison on a pre-contract agreement for next season, but they have struck a deal with Rothes for the former Ross County, Elgin City and Brora Rangers player to move now.

Meanwhile, Brechin have recruited ex-Montrose and Cowdenbeath midfielder Liam Callaghan on loan from Arbroath for the rest of the season.

Clach boss Conor Gethins said: “Greg coming in strengthens us even more for the remaining part of the season.

“I feel our squad is strong in all departments. Greg’s won the league and won cups with Brora, he’s won cups with Rothes and he’ll bring a different mentality to our team.

“Greg’s a top Highland League player, he’s got all the attributes. He’s physically strong, good in the air, he’s quick and he can score goals. He’ll be a huge asset to us.”

Ahead of the meeting between the sides sitting fourth and second in the table, Brechin manager Patrick Cregg added: “We’re really happy to bring Liam in. I know him well and played with him for a period at Montrose.

“He’ll give us experience with the amount of games he’s played. He uses the ball really well, has a good range of passing and is quite strong, so will give us more physicality in the middle of the park.

“It’s pleasing to have someone who has played at a higher level for a long time joining us.

“Liam is the sort of calibre of player we wanted to bring in – someone who has experience and who has done well in the Scottish League.”