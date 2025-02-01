Highland League results: Inverurie Locos win derby against Formartine United

Inverurie Locos edged past Formartine United 1-0 in a gripping local derby in the Breedon Highland League.

A goal from Jay Halliday was all that separated the sides at Harlaw Park in what is always a keenly-contested clash. Although the Pitmedden side tried hard to respond they were unable to find the net.

For the Railwaymen this is their first win against United in five meetings and the victory keeps them in fifth place in the table, they are now just a point behind Clachnacuddin in fourth with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Formartine drop to seventh with Fraserburgh leapfrogging them into sixth.

Early action

Chances were at a premium early on. Formartine came close on a couple of occasions with Graeme Rodger shooting narrowly over from 12 yards and Glenn Murison’s attempt from Luke Strachan’s long throw-in bobbled wide.

But in the 27th minute Inverurie took the lead. Following a spell of pressure around the box Thomas Reid’s effort from 18 yards was blocked, but the Railwaymen recycled possession and substitute Halliday – who had replaced the injured Cole Anderson six minutes earlier – swept the ball into the bottom left corner from six yards.

As the interval approached United threatened again. Julian Wade nodded wide from a Strachan delivery and Matthew McLean’s 30-yard drive was parried by goalkeeper Zack Ellis.

At the other end Thomas Reid’s attempt from long range was straight at goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald.

Visitors look for a leveller

Five minutes into the second half Formartine had a great chance to level things up. Aaron Norris charged down Reid’s pass and broke through on goal, but Ellis threw up his left arm to stop the net-bound shot.

In the 58th minute a lovely Locos move almost brought them a second goal. Paul Coutts set Lloyd Robertson off and running, he exchanged passes with Aidan Wilson and burst into the box only for Macdonald to make an excellent save at close quarters.

As the game wore on Formartine started to commit more and more players forward.

Robert Ward had a free-kick from 20 yards held by Ellis and the Inverurie goalkeeper also rushed out quickly to thwart Wade at close range after Rodger had seen two attempts blocked.

Sub Tyler Mykyta also fired a free-kick from 25 yards over for the visitors.

In the 84th minute Locos could have wrapped up victory when Rhys Thomas’ slack pass back gave debutant Josh Bolton a sight of goal. However, Thomas redeemed himself with a well-timed challenge to snuff out the danger.

In the dying embers Formartine bombarded the home box with long throws from McLean, but Inverurie stood firm.

Other Highland League results

Banks o’ Dee beat Buckie Thistle 2-0 at Spain Park thanks to goals in each half from Iain Vigurs and Liam Duell.

Brechin City won 4-2 against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park to go to the top of the Breedon Highland League.

Brad McKay broke the deadlock for the Hedgemen, but James Anderson quickly restored parity for the Lilywhites.

In the second half Brechin secured the points thanks to counters from Lewis Milne and Dayle Robertson as well as another McKay, while Anderson netted his second for Clach.

City are two points ahead of Brora Rangers and have a game in hand.

Fraserburgh beat Forres Mechanics 3-1 at Bellslea. Fraser Mackie struck first for the Broch and Jamie Beagrie doubled their lead.

Shaun Sutherland pulled one back for the Can-Cans, but Scott Barbour’s strike ensured the hosts prevailed.

Nairn County got back to winning ways under interim manager Brian MacLeod by defeating Lossiemouth 3-1 at Station Park.

Scott Lisle’s opener for the Wee County was cancelled out by Shaun Cameron, but after that Andrew Greig was the match-winner for Nairn with a brace.

Turriff United made it eight matches unbeaten by winning 3-0 against Wick Academy at the Haughs.

The game was 20 minutes late in starting after the Scorries were delayed in reaching the ground. Once proceedings got underway goals shortly before half-time from Murray Cormack and Reece McKeown gave Turra control and Glen Donald grabbed the third late on.

Elsewhere, Rothes v Deveronvale at Mackessack Park, Huntly v Brora Rangers at Christie Park and Keith v Strathspey Thistle at Kynoch Park were postponed due to frost.