Highland League: Reaction from every game as Inverurie Locos claim derby spoils

Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson hailed his defence as one of the best in the Breedon Highland League after their derby victory against Formartine United.

The Railwaymen recorded a 1-0 win against the Pitmedden side at Harlaw Park thanks to Jay Halliday’s goal.

This was Locos’ first victory against United in five meetings and the clean sheet makes it back-to-back shut-outs for the first time since September.

Inverurie are fifth in the table, but are now only a point behind Clachnacuddin in fourth and also have a game in hand.

Manager Donaldson said: “We’ve lost late goals at points during the season which has been disappointing.

“So you’re looking for them to stand up and be counted in those closing moments.

“You know you’re going to be put under pressure and you’ve got to defend your areas.

“Mark Souter, Calum Dingwall and Paul Coutts were unbelievable and Zack Ellis made a couple of important saves.

“I didn’t feel we were hanging on, it was just the last five or 10 minutes, over the piece I thought we were excellent.

“We played a back four for a while, but we’ve gone back to the back three in recent weeks.

“The boys are comfortable with both, but I think we concede fewer goals with the back three.

“Paul Coutts is in there organising, Mark Souter’s pace and Calum Dingwall’s quality makes it one of the top defensive lines in the league which is really pleasing.

“Overall I thought we deserved to win, I thought the boys from minute one were really good.”

One goal decides it

In a keenly-contested encounter Formartine came close in the opening quarter. Graeme Rodger shot narrowly over from 12 yards after Luke Strachan crossed from the left and Glenn Murison’s attempt from Strachan’s long throw bobbled wide.

But Inverurie struck in the 27th minute. After a spell of pressure around the penalty area Thomas Reid’s strike from 16 yards was blocked, Lloyd Robertson latched onto the loose ball and teed up Halliday – who had replaced Cole Anderson six minutes earlier after he suffered a dead leg – to sweep into the bottom left corner from six yards.

Before the break Julian Wade nodded wide from another Strachan delivery and Locos goalkeeper Zack Ellis parried Matthew McLean’s powerful 30-yard drive.

United try to rally

Five minutes into the second period United’s Aaron Norris charged down Reid’s attempted pass to break through on goal, but Ellis threw up his left hand to stop the net-bound shot.

On 58 minutes a lovely Locos move almost led to them doubling their lead.

Paul Coutts’ pass set Robertson off and running, he exchanged passes with Aidan Wilson before bursting into the box, but goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald made an excellent save at close quarters.

Formartine continued to probe with Ward having a 20-yard free-kick held by Ellis and substitute Tyler Mykyta firing narrowly over with another set piece from similar range.

In the 72nd minute Ellis made a great block to thwart Wade from close range after Rodger’s effort deflected into the striker’s pass.

On 84 minutes Rhys Thomas’ slack pass back to Macdonald presented Josh Bolton, who had come off the bench to make his first appearance of his second spell at Inverurie, with the chance to wrap up the points.

However, Thomas atoned for his error with a well-timed challenge.

Despite plenty of late pressure from United, Inverurie held firm.

Frustration but also positives for boss

Formartine drop to seventh and manager Stuart Anderson was frustrated not to take something from the contest.

But he was encouraged by the display of midfielder Murison, who started for the first time since signing last month.

Anderson said: “There wasn’t much between the teams in terms of territory, I think we shaded it and in terms of chances I think we shaded it.

“The disappointing thing is we haven’t made their goalkeeper work enough. We’ve had chances and we haven’t taken them which is a frustration for us.

“In terms of what the boys gave us I can’t really fault anyone. Glenn was excellent, it was his first start since September and for the first 60 minutes he was probably our best player.

“We’re pleased with Glenn and hopefully he can just build on that.”

Banks o’ Dee 2-0 Buckie Thistle

Banks o’ Dee recorded a comfortable victory over Buckie Thistle at Spain Park to remain within three points of league leaders Brechin City.

Goals early in each half from Iain Vigurs and Liam Duell gave the Aberdeen men the win, with Darryl McHardy sent off in injury time for a challenge on Kane Winton to compound the visitors’ misery.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton was pleased with the performance.

He said: “I think overall it was a pretty complete performance from us, we had to defend in spells and kept our shape well.

“Buckie got on top of us for a period after the first goal, but I think we always looked dangerous and we were pretty good overall.

“That’s three clean sheets since the turn of the year, which is particularly pleasing.”

The home side went ahead on 11 minutes, Iain Vigurs stooping to power home a free header from ten yards from Michael Philipson’s corner from the left.

The Jags looked to respond and a good one-two between Lyall Keir and Andy MacAskill saw Keir bring a save from Daniel Hoban with a shot from 25 yards.

Mark Ridgers then pulled off a superb save from Max Alexander’s curling effort from the left of the penalty area.

Buckie improved as the first half wore on, but it remained 1-0 to the hosts at the break.

Max Alexander drilled a superb shot just over the bar on 47 minutes, then Kane Winton fired a chance straight at Ridgers as Dee pushed for a second.

Duell did make it two on 53 minutes, a misplaced header from a visiting defender left him free to blast high into the net from 12 yards.

Ridgers produced two great blocks with his feet to deny Duell and substitute Andy Hunter from the rebound.

At the other end, Keir was played through by MacAskill only to be denied by an excellent save from Hoban.

Hoban then produced an even better stop from a MacIver piledriver from just outside the penalty area to preserve his clean sheet and secure the win.

Buckie boss Lewis MacKinnon said: “It’s been a tough week for us. I felt we didn’t get what we deserved against Clach and again in some spells against Fraserburgh in midweek.

“We didn’t start the game well though and to lose a goal from a corner is disappointing.

“The reaction to that was good, but we didn’t create enough clear-cut chances and we get hit on the break for the second goal.”

Clach 2-4 Brechin City

Brechin City moved back to the top of the Breedon Highland League table following a comfortable 4-2 victory over a battling Clachnacuddin side at Grant Street Park.

Brechin opened the scoring after 25 minutes when a Lewis Milne corner was headed home by Brad McKay.

But the Lilywhites drew level six minutes later when James Anderson glanced a header into the bottom corner of the net following a great run and cross from Troy Cooper.

The visitors had the chance to regain the lead five minutes before the break when Dayle Robertson was brought down in the box. The striker duly stepped up to take the penalty but his spot-kick cannoned off the post before being cleared by the home defence.

However, City came out for the a second half all guns blazing and they wrapped up the points after scoring three goals in a crazy ten minute spell at the beginning of the half.

Milne regained the lead for his side with a superb free-kick from the edge of the box four minutes after the restart.

A couple of minutes later, Robertson made amends for his penalty miss when he lashed the ball home from the edge of the box with a McKay drive from 20 yards taking a slight deflection on its way into the net on the hour mark to make it 4-1.

Clach scored a late consolation through Anderson with three minutes remaining but it was too little too late and City ran out deserved winners.

Brechin boss Patrick Cregg said: “It was a hard game as Clach are a very good side.

“We knew it would be tough coming here but it was a really good performance from the lads.

“It was disappointing to concede two goals but I thought that we were a real threat right from the start of the match.

“Although it was 1-1 at the interval I always felt that we would score more goals given the number of chances we created and I’m delighted that that’s how things turned out.”

Clach manager Conor Gethins said: “I’m disappointed with the defeat.

“A crazy ten minute spell early in the second half proved to be our undoing and although we battled hard throughout the game Brechin’s quality paid dividends at the end of the day.”

Fraserburgh 3-1 Forres Mechanics

Fraserburgh survived a second half comeback to down Forres Mechanics and climb two places to sixth in the Highland League table.

On-loan Aberdeen striker Fraser Mackie nodded the hosts into the lead and Jamie Beagrie’s strike doubled their advantage.

The visitors replied through Shaun Sutherland but second half substitute Scott Barbour was on hand to assure the Broch ended up with all three points.

Broch assistant manager James Duthie said: “I thought we played well against the strong wind in the first half, scored a good goal through Fraser to go in ahead at the break.

“In the second half we came out positive, scored the second and had another couple of chances to put the game out of sight.

“They then scored on the counter-attack and then we became a bit disjointed and looked a bit anxious and nervy for a spell but we got the third goal which killed off the game and we managed it well from there.

“Overall, we can’t be too critical of the lads that’s one defeat in sixteen now with the loss being (against Rangers) at Ibrox.

“We’ve got a lot of games coming up, we’re still in two cup competitions and want to do well in them and push as high as we can in the league between now and the end of the season.”

After a tepid first quarter the game sprung into life on 25 minutes. Flynn McKay curled in a corner from the right and Fraser Mackie looped a header into the net at the near post.

The Broch were coping well playing into the biting wind and should have doubled their lead 10 minutes later when a great move ended with Logan Watt’s through ball picking out McKay, but his shot smacked off the post and away to safety.

The home side started the second half strongly and made it 2-0 on 52 minutes when Sean Butcher’s right-wing cross was headed goalward by Watt, the Forres defence could only clear to Jamie Beagrie who hammered the ball home from 12 yards.

Mckay was played through by Mackie but was thwarted again this time by the legs of Forres keeper Corey Patterson. That save seemed to galvanise the Can Cans and they went close through Kyle Macleod and Mark McLauchlan who both struck the woodwork in the same move.

A minute after that they did pull a goal back through Shaun Sutherland who swept the ball low past Joe Barbour into the bottom corner from Callum Frame’s cross.

The Broch goal was leading a charmed life and on the hour when Frame’s 20-yard free kick clattered off the crossbar with the Forres players and bench claiming the rebound had crossed the line before Barbour collected the ball.

The home side wrapped up all three points on 87 minutes when Scott Barbour tapped the ball home from close range after Ross Aitken had picked him out at the far post.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “We were disappointed with the way we played in the first half.

“We didn’t create enough, we didn’t work their keeper and didn’t attack like we wanted too, but all credit to the lads for the way they responded.

“From being 2-0 down and against the wind they showed a great deal of fight, scored a good goal through Shaun and then Callum’s free kick hits the bar, and the rebound looks over the line, but we don’t get the decision.

“It’s a hard place to come to and I felt other decisions went against us today, their third goal looks offside as well. We gave Fraserburgh a real go in the second half and on another day, we get something out of the game.”

Nairn County 3-1 Lossiemouth

An Andrew Greig double was the difference between the teams as Nairn County got back to winning ways with a hard fought 3-1 victory over Lossiemouth at Station Park.

It was Brian MacLeod’s first game in charge as interim boss and he was delighted with the reaction from his side after they were pegged back midway through the second half.

He said: “We lost our way a wee bit and let them back with a really poor goal from our point of view.

“When we’ve had a setback this season we’ve kind of collapsed, so I was really pleased with the way we got back control of the game with two excellent finishes from Andrew Greig to win it.

“It was a really good collective team performance so I’m really pleased.”

He also had a special word for goalkeeper Dylan MacLean, adding: “He’s been out for a while and I thought he might be a wee bit rusty but he was excellent.

“He saved us at 1-1 when they had a big chance and we go up the other end of the park and score. It was an important save at an important time.

“Lossie gave us a tough game but on the balance of chances I thought we deserved to win.”

After a goal-less first half, Nairn made the breakthrough in the 54th minute. Some slack play at the back allowed Scott Lisle space to drive to the edge of the area and fire past Lossie keeper Stuart Knight.

But the visitors were back on level terms in the 66th minute when substitute Saul Phimister crossed for the unmarked Shaun Cameron to head into the net for his fourth goal since joining the club.

Cameron was through again four minutes later but Nairn keeper Dylan MacLean pulled off a fantastic one-handed save. The home side immediately swept upfield and Greig produced a sublime finish from edge of the area to restore the lead.

Lossie went all out for a late leveller and Ross Morrison, Lossie’s stand-out player, was denied by another wonder save from MacLean.

Three minutes into stoppage time Greig popped up with another fantastic finish into the bottom corner.

Lossie manager Steve Porter was forced into making chances to his defence after half an hour when Matthew Nicol was forced off with a groin injury.

He said: “I had to reconfigure the team a wee bit but that’s no excuse. The boys who came off the bench played in positions they don’t normally play, which was pleasing.

“There are some positives to take out of the game but Nairn played well, they have a few good attacking players.

“But it was three goals from our mistakes, which is the frustrating thing.”

Turriff United 3-0 Wick Academy

Turriff United continued their recent good run of form as they recorded a three goal victory over Wick Academy to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Yet it could have been so different as the visitors missed three great chances to open the scoring before United got the opener and from that point the home side always looked like winning.

Before the game got under way a tribute was held in honour of Turriff United youth player and coach Orla Taylor, who was just 16 years old when she died suddenly on January 1.

Wick should have scored through Euan Kennedy and Kyle Henderson before Lee Herbert superbly tipped a 25-yard shot from Gordon MacNab over the bar as the visitors started strongly.

However United opened the scoring after 35 minutes when Murray Cormack found space in the box to score from 14 yards.

The home side doubled their advantage three minutes from the break when Reece McKeown was picked out in the box by Mackenzie Taylor to shoot beyond Lewis Gallacher.

Debutant Glen Donald made it three with a header following a corner two minutes from time to leave Turra assistant manager Graeme Taylor delighted with another three points.

He said “We made a few changes to the team and it took a minute for them to gel and get up to the speed of the game but we deserved to get the win to keep us on our good run.

“Andrew Watt hasn’t played for a number of weeks so it was good for him to get 90 minutes under his belt while recent signing Glen Donald also started and we were pleased to see him get his first goal for the club.

“Fair play to Wick as they try to play good football and could have been in front but we are in good form and it stands us in good stead for what will be a difficult trip to Deveronvale next weekend.”

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “We had three really good chances to go ahead including one absolute sitter which 99 times out of a hundred Kyle (Henderson) scores.

“I have said to the boys in the dressing room it all came down to fine margins.

“The boys are really frustrated in the dressing room as they put a lot into the game but, although we lost three goals, we can’t be to downbeat as I thought it was two evenly matched teams until we faded in the last ten minutes.

“That game sums up our season not being clinical enough in either box. We should be defending better for the Turriff goals while we should be scoring the chances we created.”

Elsewhere, Rothes v Deveronvale at Mackessack Park, Huntly v Brora Rangers at Christie Park and Keith v Strathspey Thistle at Kynoch Park were postponed due to frost.