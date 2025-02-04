Highland League digest: Keith v Fraserburgh preview, Buckie Thistle signing news, plus Forres Mechanics, Clachnacuddin and Inverurie Locos latest

Greg Buchan believes Fraserburgh’s recent run of form has turned their season around but insists there can be no let up as they look to reach the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Broch face Keith at Kynoch Park on Wednesday night in a last-eight tie which has been postponed five times, but looks set to go ahead on this occasion.

Fraserburgh have lost just once in their last 16 fixtures in all competitions – against Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup.

Broch can’t be complacent

Midfielder Buchan is aiming to maintain their good run and reach the last four of the Shield, like they have already managed in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

The 27-year-old said: “We’re in a pretty good place at the moment, but we can’t be complacent.

“If you get ahead of yourself football has a habit of biting you on the backside. We need to be right up for this game and make sure we’re properly focused.

“Our record at Kynoch Park isn’t very good and that’s something we’ve spoken about.

“We know Keith will make it difficult for us, but it’s a chance to get to a semi-final, hopefully we can get through.

“Our season has turned around in the last couple of months. It was a bit doom and gloom at the start of the season, we were down the league and went out of the Aberdeenshire Cup early.

“But we’ve gone on a decent run since then. We did well in the Scottish Cup and if we could get through this game it would be another step in the right direction reaching another semi-final.

“Unfortunately we didn’t win any silverware last season and throughout my time at the Broch the remit has always been to win silverware.

“But to have a chance of doing it we need to get through games like this, which won’t be easy.”

Maroons seeking semi-final

Keith have only played twice since the turn of the year, and although a lack of match sharpness is a concern, Maroons manager Craig Ewen is hoping they can rise to occasion on Wednesday.

The Moray outfit haven’t reached a final since 2013, but Ewen – who regards his charges as underdogs for this clash – is looking to move a step closer to ending their wait.

The winner of the tie will face Turriff United at the Haughs in the semi-final.

Ewen added: “It’s been very stop-start for us recently in terms of getting games on.

“That can have an impact on the match fitness of the players, but hopefully they can produce a big performance.

“We know we’re big underdogs in this tie – Fraserburgh are on a great run and are a top team.

“But you never know in cup football. If the boys perform at their best and we get a bit of luck on the night, we’ll have a chance.

“If everyone plays to their potential then we’ve got a decent chance. But we’re inconsistent and it depends what Keith team turns up on the night – hopefully we’re ready to go.

“It would be great for us to get through, (as) the club hasn’t been in a final since 2013.

“For 20 years before that the club was used to winning things, so it would be good to get Keith back into the latter stages of a cup competition with a chance to get to a final.”

Buckie boss hails MacLeman

Manager Lewis MacKinnon hopes new recruit Ryan MacLeman can make an impact with Buckie Thistle.

The Breedon Highland League champions have signed the midfielder on loan from Elgin City for the rest of the season with Jack MacIver moving in the opposite direction.

MacLeman, 20, recently signed a contract extension with City until the summer of 2027, but has been limited to 12 appearances this term due to an ankle injury.

However, he’s now back fit, and MacKinnon said: “Ryan was highly thought of at Ross County when he was younger and he’s done well for Elgin since he went there.

“I know he’s highly thought of at Elgin as well because he’s signed a new deal there.

“I’m hoping Ryan can express himself in one of the positions behind the striker and I think he can do well for us between now and the end of the season.

“It’s a chance for Ryan to get regular game-time and also help us.”

MacIver making step up

Former Aberdeen youth prospect MacIver has impressed since joining Buckie in the summer of 2023 and MacKinnon reckons he can flourish in the SPFL.

He added: “Jack’s keen to move up the levels.

“He’s performed really well for us this season and has been one of our most consistent performers.

“He wants to try his luck in the Scottish League and still has aspirations of returning to full-time football in the future.

“Who are we to stand in his way? We allowed Max Barry and Jack Murray to move up the levels last summer and they’ve both done really well in League Two this season, and hopefully Jack can also do well.

“It’s a good selling point for us as a club, that if guys come to Buckie Thistle and perform well, there will be opportunities to move up the leagues. It shows our club in a good light.”

Fresh start at Forres has worked wonders for Sutherland

Shaun Sutherland thought his days playing in the Breedon Highland League were over – but says joining Forres Mechanics has given him a new lease of life.

The midfielder signed for the Can-Cans last summer and has been a standout performer this season.

Sutherland was with Clachnacuddin for five years, but after taking a break from football in January 2024, and with his Lilywhites contract up at the end of last term, the 23-year-old didn’t expect to be back playing in the Highland League.

But a chat with Forres manager Steven MacDonald changed all that.

Sutherland said: “The last year or so at Clach wasn’t the best period and I stopped playing in January last year because I wasn’t enjoying it at all.

“So to come back and get another shot in the Highland League with Forres has been really good.

“It was a lack of enjoyment that led to me taking a break when I was at Clach.

“There was a period where I just didn’t want to play and it came from a mixture of things. It wasn’t going particularly well for Clach – although things have changed for them this season – I was getting less game time and my confidence was dropping.

“Due to those things, I ended up not really wanting to play and my commitment wasn’t there.

“I thought I was done with the Highland League and would just end up playing amateur football.

“But Steven MacDonald phoned me and this opportunity came up. I took a couple of days to think about it and then he phoned me again, and I thought: ‘What’s the harm in giving it a shot?’

“And I’m delighted I’ve given it a shot.”

Goal return has been a bonus

Sutherland netted his sixth goal of the campaign in Forres’ loss to Fraserburgh on Saturday.

He reckons this season has been the best of his Highland League career and admits his goalscoring exploits for the Can-Cans have taken him by surprise.

Sutherland added: “I think this has been my best season in the Highland League. I’ve scored six goals, which is great for me because before this season I’d only scored two goals in senior football – so I’m kind of amazed to have scored six goals.

“Playing consistently has helped me a lot. I feel fitter than I ever have been and I’m really enjoying it.”

Morrison on his new challenge at Clach

Clachnacuddin new boy Greg Morrison is eager to prove to himself he can still cut it in the Breedon Highland League.

The former Ross County, Elgin City and Brora Rangers attacker has joined the Lilywhites from Rothes, having not featured for the Speysiders since the early weeks of the season.

Morrison made his debut for Clach in Saturday’s loss against Brechin City and is looking to making an impact at Grant Street Park.

The 26-year-old said: “You play football for enjoyment and I want to enjoy it again and look forward to going to training and playing games.

“We’ve got healthy competition and it helps having players around you who naturally push you on.

“I want to prove to myself as much as anybody that I can still do a job at this level and also show why Clach signed me.

“For me it’s just about trying to add to the competition and push the other boys on, and when I get a chance I’ll try to help the team as much as I can.”

Clach have made significant progress this season – after finishing 17th last term, they are currently fourth in the Highland League and also reached the North of Scotland Cup final.

Morrison would like to help the Inverness outfit win silverware in the future, and added: “Everyone wants to win trophies. That’s really the next step for Clach to try to win silverware.

“It’s the big challenge for us going forward to take that next step and win something.”

Reflections on Rothes tenure

Morrison spent three-and-a-half years with Rothes after signing for the Speysiders in the summer of 2021.

During his three full seasons at Mackessack Park Rothes finished fifth, ninth and 11th and also won the North of Scotland Cup.

Morrison said: “I learned a lot in my time at Rothes, but it was time for something new for myself.

“Ross Jack signed me and the club did well during that period.

“Ross played me in various positions. He never really said too much about it, he just threw me in.

“I played central midfield for him and right-back for a good few games as well.

“That helped my understanding of the game as a whole and it was enjoyable learning things and playing under Ross.”

Locos skipper back in action

Inverurie Locos captain Greg Mitchell admits he’s not great at watching from the sidelines.

So the Railwaymen skipper was delighted to return to action in Saturday’s derby victory against Formartine United at Harlaw Park.

Mitchell came on as a second half sub for what was only his second appearance since the end of September.

The 29-year-old defender has been out with an ankle ligament injury, and his only other appearance before the weekend was as a sub against Buckie Thistle on December 11.

Mitchell said: “I’m not the best watcher of games, so to be involved is much better.

“It was brilliant to help the boys get the victory. We had to dig in at the points towards the end so it was a great win.

“It’s been a frustrating period for myself with injuries. Coming along to training and games when you’re injured can get a bit frustrating.

“But it was good to get back on the pitch on Saturday and the most important thing was getting the win.”

Mitchell admits he wasn’t ready to return when he made his first comeback from injury a couple of months ago.

He added: “I came on against Buckie in December, but, if I’m being honest, I wasn’t fit enough.

“So I took some time out to strengthen the ankle and I’ve been back training for the last couple of weeks.

“The manager was right to tell me I wasn’t ready to play and that I needed time to let it get better.

“I could have tried to play through the injury, but I wouldn’t have been able to do myself justice and I would have been letting all the other boys down.”