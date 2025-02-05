Aberdeenshire Shield: Reaction and report as power outage doesn’t stop Fraserburgh progressing

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was delighted their Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final was eventually played after Aidan Sopel’s goal lit up Kynoch Park.

The Broch defeated Keith 3-0 to set-up a last four encounter with Turriff United at the Haughs next Wednesday.

This tie had already been postponed five times and looked like it might be called off again pre-match. A power outage in Keith at 7.15pm resulted in two blown fuses in the ground’s circuit board which meant the floodlights were flickering on and off.

However, a local electrician was able to resolve the problem and following consultation between both clubs and referee Robert Mackinnon the fixture kicked off at 8.45pm.

Dream start for visitors

Within three minutes Sopel broke the deadlock for the Broch in sensational style. He collected Greg Buchan’s crossfield pass on the left flank, his first touch took him inside onto his right foot and he unleashed a tremendous strike into the top right corner from 30 yards.

Boss Cowie said: “We were here to play and we wanted to get the game on so we were always going to be accommodating.

“The referee was brand new, he used common sense and gave it time and then someone worked their magic to get the lights on.

“These things happen, you have to react to things and we reacted well to the situation.

“It was a good job the game was on so we could all see Aidan’s goal. I think it’s one we’ll be watching back, it’s one of the best goals I’ve seen.

“Aidan’s got that in his locker and once he hit it there was only one place it was going

“Cup competitions are all about winning and it’s good to be in another semi-final.”

After Sopel had given Fraserburgh a great start they found it tough against Keith.

Maroons striker Brody Alberts saw his net-bound shot from an acute angle cleared off the line by Kieran Simpson and Jordan Cooper screwed an effort wide from eight yards following a Grant Moroney long throw-in.

In the 57th minute Keith could have levelled when a mix-up between Paul Young and Simpson gave Jordan Lynch a chance six yards out, but goalkeeper Joe Barbour made an excellent block.

Broch settle the issue

After that Fraserburgh quickly wrapped the tie up. On 61 minutes they counter-attacked at pace, Scott Barbour fed Sopel on the left and with Keith caught short his pass allowed Logan Watt to gallop through on goal and finish, with a slip from goalkeeper Craig Reid preventing him getting to the ball first.

Seven minutes later Joshua Hawkins crossed from the left and Watt headed home his second and the Broch’s third.

Keith boss Craig Ewen said: “I’ve never been part of anything like what we had pre-match, but it didn’t effect the players and they gave it their all.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose 3-0, for long spells we were right in the game and we made Fraserburgh work for everything they got.

“Ultimately it’s come down to Fraserburgh being a bit more clinical than we were.

“Individually some of our boys were outstanding. We’ve gone out of the Shield but the commitment and work-rate we were looking for was there.”