Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth hails his ‘outside the box’ new signing

Colin Charlesworth hopes thinking “outside the box” can pay off for Huntly after signing Greig McNaughton.

The centre-back, who can also play in midfield, has signed for the Black and Golds on a contract until the summer of 2027 from Midlands League side Broughty Athletic.

McNaughton is the second player Huntly have recruited from the Dundee area this season after goalkeeper Calum Brodie signed in September.

McNaughton was with Dundee United and St Mirren as a youth before joining Broughty – where he has been captain for the last couple of seasons – in 2017.

Speaking about how the deal came about and what McNaughton can bring to Huntly’s squad, manager Charlesworth said: “Greig was highlighted to us and we did our homework on him in terms of watching footage and speaking to people.

“All the feedback we got was positive.

“Greig was out of contract in the summer, but we had the chance to get the deal done now so it made sense to do that.

“Greig’s got good experience. He’s a full-time coach within the Dundee youth academy, he’s got a great knowledge of the game and is doing his A Licence just now.

“He’s got good pedigree as a player and has helped Broughty win trophies – he’s also a leader and was Broughty captain, so he’ll bring leadership skills as well.

“Technically he’s a very tidy player, but he’s also a good defender who can be aggressive when he needs to be.

“He’s got a really good range of passing and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what we’re looking for.

“We’re excited to get Greig on board.”

Travelling not a problem for players

Huntly train in the Aberdeen area, and although the bulk of their squad is made up of players from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, they have also managed to attract a few players from the Elgin area and now McNaughton and Brodie from Dundee.

Charlesworth is pleased McNaughton was willing to commute north to get a chance in the Breedon Highland League.

He added: “When we spoke to Greig, he was excited to get the opportunity to play in the Highland League.

“It helps that we’ve got Calum coming up as well, so they can travel together.

“In terms of travelling it’s just as big a commitment for the lads coming from the Elgin as it is for the lads coming from Dundee – but they all want to be at the club, which is the main thing.

“I’m not saying we’re going to fill our squad with players from Dundee, but it’s an option that’s open to us.

“When players become available in the Highland League, there’s a lot of competition. Sometimes you need to think outside the box and it’s good to be able to tap into the Dundee market.”