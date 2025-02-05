Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth hails his ‘outside the box’ new signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth hails his ‘outside the box’ new signing

Highland League Huntly have added to their squad - by tapping into the Dundee market.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth is delighted to have signed Greig McNaughton.
Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth is delighted to have signed Greig McNaughton.
By Callum Law

Colin Charlesworth hopes thinking “outside the box” can pay off for Huntly after signing Greig McNaughton.

The centre-back, who can also play in midfield, has signed for the Black and Golds on a contract until the summer of 2027 from Midlands League side Broughty Athletic.

McNaughton is the second player Huntly have recruited from the Dundee area this season after goalkeeper Calum Brodie signed in September.

McNaughton was with Dundee United and St Mirren as a youth before joining Broughty – where he has been captain for the last couple of seasons – in 2017.

Speaking about how the deal came about and what McNaughton can bring to Huntly’s squad, manager Charlesworth said: “Greig was highlighted to us and we did our homework on him in terms of watching footage and speaking to people.

“All the feedback we got was positive.

“Greig was out of contract in the summer, but we had the chance to get the deal done now so it made sense to do that.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth, right.

“Greig’s got good experience. He’s a full-time coach within the Dundee youth academy, he’s got a great knowledge of the game and is doing his A Licence just now.

“He’s got good pedigree as a player and has helped Broughty win trophies – he’s also a leader and was Broughty captain, so he’ll bring leadership skills as well.

“Technically he’s a very tidy player, but he’s also a good defender who can be aggressive when he needs to be.

“He’s got a really good range of passing and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what we’re looking for.

“We’re excited to get Greig on board.”

Travelling not a problem for players

Huntly train in the Aberdeen area, and although the bulk of their squad is made up of players from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, they have also managed to attract a few players from the Elgin area and now McNaughton and Brodie from Dundee.

Charlesworth is pleased McNaughton was willing to commute north to get a chance in the Breedon Highland League.

He added: “When we spoke to Greig, he was excited to get the opportunity to play in the Highland League.

“It helps that we’ve got Calum coming up as well, so they can travel together.

“In terms of travelling it’s just as big a commitment for the lads coming from the Elgin as it is for the lads coming from Dundee – but they all want to be at the club, which is the main thing.

“I’m not saying we’re going to fill our squad with players from Dundee, but it’s an option that’s open to us.

“When players become available in the Highland League, there’s a lot of competition. Sometimes you need to think outside the box and it’s good to be able to tap into the Dundee market.”

Conversation