Highland League: EVERY game previewed as title contenders Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee clash

Jevan Anderson hopes he has returned from injury at the right time as Banks o’ Dee look to open up the Breedon Highland League title race.

The Aberdeen outfit are third in the table and face leaders Brechin City at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Three points separate the clubs, although Dee have played two games more, while second-placed Brora Rangers are in between and sit two points off the summit.

Dee defender Anderson has been hampered by hamstring and ankle issues this season, but made his first start since November 2 in last weekend’s victory against Buckie Thistle.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s frustrating when you’re not involved, but it was good to be back and help the team win an important game last week.

“The management team have stressed to me that there are a lot of big games to come and it was important to get back fit for this part of the season.

“Looking at the table you could maybe say we need to win this game, but there’s still a lot of games to be played.

“We just treat it as an isolated game and we’re not thinking about the table. If we can play well and win then our league position will take care of itself.

“But there’s no question if we could win it would improve our chances of challenging and it would open things up at the top.”

MacLeod ready summit special

Last weekend’s victory against Clachnacuddin was Brechin’s first league outing in 2025 and took them to the top of the table.

Midfielder Fraser MacLeod is determined to remain at the summit.

The 23-year-old added: “This game is only another three points, even if it is against one of the other title contenders.

“You want to win every game, but the next three points is the most important three points at this stage of the season.

“It’s a big game against Banks o’ Dee and if we could win it might send out a bit of a statement.

“We’ve hopefully got a good run of fixtures coming up, weather-permitting.

“You want to get in a winning habit and go on a wee run. If we can do that we’ll keep ourselves at the top of the league heading towards the tail-end of the season.”

Buckie win appeal – but McHardy still suspended

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon has expressed surprise at Darryl McHardy being banned for three matches – despite winning his appeal after being sent off against Banks o’ Dee last weekend.

The defender was dismissed by referee Jamie McCunnie for catching Kane Winton with his arm as he jumped for a header. However, the Scottish FA have downgraded that red card to a yellow following the Jags’ appeal.

But it has since emerged that McCunnie also gave McHardy a second red card for foul and abusive language.

MacKinnon said: “The surprise for me was when we appealed we were informed if we were successful it would drop from an eight-game to a three-game ban.

“Nobody knew that Darryl had received a second red card.

“I know the referee doesn’t have to show Darryl the second red card. But at no point did he tell Darryl he’d been sent off twice and after the game he didn’t inform anyone from Buckie that was the case.

“It was strange, I’m not condoning foul and abusive language, however, if the correct decision had been made with regards the first red card the second one doesn’t happen.”

MacKinnon could hand debuts to midfielders Fin Allen and Ryan MacLeman, who joined on loan from Elgin City this week, when Rothes visit Victoria Park on Saturday.

Owen Alexander is a doubt for the Speysiders.

Wick’s Macadie set for milestone in derby

Richard Macadie is set to make his 650th Wick Academy appearance in Saturday’s derby with Brora Rangers, but is undecided about how long he will continue playing for.

The midfielder will reach the milestone if he features for the Scorries against the Cattachs at Harmsworth Park.

Macadie made his Wick debut in August 2003 and aside from a spell at Ross County between 2004 and 2006 has been with the club ever since.

The 37-year-old is the second-highest appearance-maker in Academy’s history, behind manager Gary Manson (702 games), their record-scorer with 204 goals and is the only Wick player to be named Breedon Highland League player of the year.

Macadie said: “It’s a nice milestone and it was my target at the start of the season to reach 650 games.

“I’d like to go to get to 700 but I’m not sure whether I’ll manage that because it’ll take another couple of seasons to get there.

“In my mind this was going to be my last season, but I’m having second thoughts because I’m still enjoying playing so I might keep going.

“I haven’t made a concrete decision. Getting to 700 games is something that motivates me to keep going.

“I don’t really have anything to prove, the main thing for me is that I still enjoy playing and training and I’ll make a decision at the end of the season.”

Sutherland looks to beat old side

Meanwhile, Brora’s Shane Sutherland is determined to defeat the club which kickstarted his career.

The striker, 34, began playing in Wick’s first-team as a 15-year-old, before earning a move to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2007.

Sutherland, who has also played for Elgin City and Peterhead, added: “I’m very grateful for the chance I got at Wick.

“Looking back on being able to play full-time football, play in the Premiership and stuff like that I don’t think I’d have done that without getting my chance at such a young age.

“Gary Manson used to pick me up in Halkirk and take me to Latheron to meet the bus for away games.

“I was 15 and 16 so I couldn’t drive and it was good of Gary to do that. I’ve been friendly with Gary ever since then – but I’m hoping to beat him in this game.

“For the 90 minutes football is about winning, you forget about friendships. I’ve got family that have watched Wick for 20 or 30 years but I’m hoping to upset them by winning this game.”

News from around the Highland League

Frost could have an impact on some of Saturday’s fixtures. Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin at Seafield Park is subject to a 9.15am pitch inspection. The hosts are at full strength, while the Lilywhites are missing Joe Malin.

Keith against Nairn County at Kynoch Park is subject to a 10.45am inspection. The Maroons welcome back Cammy Wilson, Jamie Milne and Zane Laird, but are still without a host of regulars.

Kenny MacInnes, Alan Pollock and Ali Morrison are unavailable for the Wee County.

Deveronvale meet Turriff United in a derby at Princess Royal Park. The Banffers are without Keane Matheson, Joel Wiseman, Demilade Yunus, Jaydan Bradford and player-manager Garry Wood.

Turra have secured 19-year-old Timi Fatona, who can play at right-back or as a winger, on a new contract until the summer of 2027. Meanwhile, midfielder Kade Mahoney has been loaned to Junior side Rothie Rovers for a month.

Paul Campbell and Johnny Crawford are out of Formartine United’s North Lodge Park meeting with Fraserburgh. Jamie Beagrie and Fraser Mackie return for the Broch.

Ryan McRitchie is suspended for Forres Mechanics, who host Huntly at Mosset Park. Jamie Michie and Fraser Hobday remain sidelined for the Black and Golds.

Lossiemouth meet Inverurie Locos at Grant Park, but are without Matthew Nicol. Anton Chauvin is absent for the Railwaymen.