Highland League results: Title contenders Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee draw

Breedon Highland League title contenders Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee drew 2-2 in a thrilling encounter at Glebe Park.

The Hedgemen, who started the afternoon at the top of the table, twice led through Cillian Sheridan and Marc Scott, but they were pegged back by counters from Michael Philipson and Andy Hunter for Dee.

At the end of a pulsating 90 minutes it was fellow challengers Brora Rangers who were the real winners.

The stalemate between Brechin and Banks o’ Dee means the Cattachs now return to the top of the division on goal difference.

It looks like it will be a thrilling conclusion to the season over the next couple of months. Brora have 52 points and a goal difference of 54 after 22 games, City have 52 points and a goal difference of 39 from 21 matches and Dee have 49 points and a goal difference 39 from 23 games.

Fast start

It didn’t take long for this game to spark into life as Brechin took an eighth minute lead.

Lewis Milne found Scott, who was being deployed at right-back, on the right flank and his low cross teed up Sheridan to tap home for his first City goal since signing in December.

But it wasn’t long before Banks o’ Dee were back on terms. In the 15th minute the visitors worked the ball inside from a throw-in on the right, Kacper Lewecki picked out Philipson inside the box and he produced a clinical finish into the bottom left corner from 15 yards.

The chances dried up a touch after that as two well-matched sides battled to gain control of proceedings.

As the interval approached Dee had another sight of goal, but Philipson missed his kick from 12 yards.

In the 41st minute Brechin took the lead again as Scott Bright got in behind on the left side and crossed to the back post for his fellow full-back Scott to head unchallenged into the bottom right corner.

On the stroke of half-time the Hedgemen’s Lewis Martin headed into the net from a Milne free-kick – but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Visitors back on terms

In the early stages of the second half referee Stewart Luke dismissed a Banks o’ Dee penalty appeal for handball against Bright.

At the other end Ewan Loudon’s pinpoint pass released Sheridan on the left side of the box, but he was repelled by a great block from goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

On 54 minutes Dee responded and equalised for the second time. From Philipson’s free-kick on the right Kane Winton’s diving header hit the right post, but the ball rebounded off Hunter and bobbled into the net.

After that the contest became increasingly scrappy and although Dee enjoyed more territory clear-cut chances to get ahead weren’t forthcoming.

In the final 10 minutes Brechin had a spell of pressure. Loudon’s cross from the right cannoned off visiting defender Nathan Cooney, but Hoban made a good reaction save and also held Dayle Robertson’s flick moments later.

Despite the best efforts of both sides neither could net a winner, but Banks o’ Dee did finish with 10 men when Winton was dismissed in the second minute of stoppage time.

A stramash inside the Dee box resulted in both sides engaging in a shoving match and Winton, who had already been booked for a first half tackle on Fraser MacLeod, received second yellow and then a red card from referee Luke.

Other Highland League scores

Brora Rangers beat Wick Academy 3-0 in the north derby at Harmsworth Park.

Connor Bunce netted from the spot to open the scoring for the Cattachs after he had been fouled inside the penalty area and Matthew Wright notched a brace.

Formartine United won 2-1 against Fraserburgh at North Lodge Park. Stuart Smith and Scott Adams gave United an early advantage, and although Aidan Sopel pulled a goal back the Broch couldn’t salvage a point.

Deveronvale moved above Turriff United into 10th in the table with a 2-1 victory at Princess Royal Park.

Mackenzie Taylor broke the deadlock for the visitors, but Ben Hermiston soon equalised for the Banffers. However, Harry Noble’s last-gasp penalty gave the home side the points.

Buckie Thistle recovered from being a goal down to get back to winning ways against Rothes at Victoria Park.

Andrew Skinner opened the scoring for the Speysiders, but the Jags replied with debutant Fin Allen, Lyall Keir, Aaron Nicolson, Andrew MacAskill and Josh Peters finding the net as they ran out 5-1 winners.

Inverurie Locos came from behind to defeat Lossiemouth 3-1 at Grant Park. Lewis McAndrew’s penalty put the Coasters ahead before the Railwaymen levelled things up through Jay Halliday. Lloyd Robertson and Cole Anderson’s goals won it for Locos.

Forres Mechanics v Huntly at Mosset Park, Keith against Nairn County at Kynoch Park and Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin at Seafield Park were postponed due to frost.