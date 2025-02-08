Highland League results: Title contenders Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League results: Title contenders Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee draw

We round-up Saturday's action in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee's Kane Winton, centre challenging Brechin's Spencer Moreland, right, and Lewis Martin, second from left (in red). Photos by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee's Kane Winton, centre challenging Brechin's Spencer Moreland, right, and Lewis Martin, second from left (in red). Photos by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Breedon Highland League title contenders Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee drew 2-2 in a thrilling encounter at Glebe Park.

The Hedgemen, who started the afternoon at the top of the table, twice led through Cillian Sheridan and Marc Scott, but they were pegged back by counters from Michael Philipson and Andy Hunter for Dee.

At the end of a pulsating 90 minutes it was fellow challengers Brora Rangers who were the real winners.

The stalemate between Brechin and Banks o’ Dee means the Cattachs now return to the top of the division on goal difference.

It looks like it will be a thrilling conclusion to the season over the next couple of months. Brora have 52 points and a goal difference of 54 after 22 games, City have 52 points and a goal difference of 39 from 21 matches and Dee have 49 points and a goal difference 39 from 23 games.

Fast start

It didn’t take long for this game to spark into life as Brechin took an eighth minute lead.

Lewis Milne found Scott, who was being deployed at right-back, on the right flank and his low cross teed up Sheridan to tap home for his first City goal since signing in December.

But it wasn’t long before Banks o’ Dee were back on terms. In the 15th minute the visitors worked the ball inside from a throw-in on the right, Kacper Lewecki picked out Philipson inside the box and he produced a clinical finish into the bottom left corner from 15 yards.

Dee’s Andy Hunter, left, up against Brechin’s Spencer Moreland.

The chances dried up a touch after that as two well-matched sides battled to gain control of proceedings.

As the interval approached Dee had another sight of goal, but Philipson missed his kick from 12 yards.

In the 41st minute Brechin took the lead again as Scott Bright got in behind on the left side and crossed to the back post for his fellow full-back Scott to head unchallenged into the bottom right corner.

On the stroke of half-time the Hedgemen’s Lewis Martin headed into the net from a Milne free-kick – but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Visitors back on terms

In the early stages of the second half referee Stewart Luke dismissed a Banks o’ Dee penalty appeal for handball against Bright.

At the other end Ewan Loudon’s pinpoint pass released Sheridan on the left side of the box, but he was repelled by a great block from goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

On 54 minutes Dee responded and equalised for the second time. From Philipson’s free-kick on the right Kane Winton’s diving header hit the right post, but the ball rebounded off Hunter and bobbled into the net.

Dee’s Michael Philipson, second from left (in blue), celebrating with his team-mates after scoring.

After that the contest became increasingly scrappy and although Dee enjoyed more territory clear-cut chances to get ahead weren’t forthcoming.

In the final 10 minutes Brechin had a spell of pressure. Loudon’s cross from the right cannoned off visiting defender Nathan Cooney, but Hoban made a good reaction save and also held Dayle Robertson’s flick moments later.

Despite the best efforts of both sides neither could net a winner, but Banks o’ Dee did finish with 10 men when Winton was dismissed in the second minute of stoppage time.

A stramash inside the Dee box resulted in both sides engaging in a shoving match and Winton, who had already been booked for a first half tackle on Fraser MacLeod, received second yellow and then a red card from referee Luke.

Other Highland League scores

Brora Rangers beat Wick Academy 3-0 in the north derby at Harmsworth Park.

Connor Bunce netted from the spot to open the scoring for the Cattachs after he had been fouled inside the penalty area and Matthew Wright notched a brace.

Formartine United won 2-1 against Fraserburgh at North Lodge Park. Stuart Smith and Scott Adams gave United an early advantage, and although Aidan Sopel pulled a goal back the Broch couldn’t salvage a point.

Deveronvale moved above Turriff United into 10th in the table with a 2-1 victory at Princess Royal Park.

Mackenzie Taylor broke the deadlock for the visitors, but Ben Hermiston soon equalised for the Banffers. However, Harry Noble’s last-gasp penalty gave the home side the points.

Buckie Thistle recovered from being a goal down to get back to winning ways against Rothes at Victoria Park.

Andrew Skinner opened the scoring for the Speysiders, but the Jags replied with debutant Fin Allen, Lyall Keir, Aaron Nicolson, Andrew MacAskill and Josh Peters finding the net as they ran out 5-1 winners.

Inverurie Locos came from behind to defeat Lossiemouth 3-1 at Grant Park. Lewis McAndrew’s penalty put the Coasters ahead before the Railwaymen levelled things up through Jay Halliday. Lloyd Robertson and Cole Anderson’s goals won it for Locos.

Forres Mechanics v Huntly at Mosset Park, Keith against Nairn County at Kynoch Park and Strathspey Thistle v Clachnacuddin at Seafield Park were postponed due to frost.

Conversation