Highland League: Reaction from EVERY game – as Brechin City, Banks o’ Dee and Brora Rangers three-way title fight looks likely

Both Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee are relishing a thrilling conclusion to the Breedon Highland League title race after they could not be separated at Glebe Park.

The Hedgemen led twice, but the Aberdeen outfit battled back as it finished 2-2 to tighten up the battle for the championship.

The stalemate in Angus, combined with Brora Rangers’ victory against Wick Academy, means the Cattachs are back at the summit on goal difference – having amassed 52 points from 22 matches.

Brechin are second with 52 points from 21 games, and Banks o’ Dee have 49 points from 23 fixtures.

Looking towards the run-in over the next couple of months, Brechin boss Patrick Cregg said: “There’s three good teams up there and it will be whichever team can put a run of wins together – and we believe we can do that.

“I’m disappointed not to win the game, but there are positives within the game.

“When you don’t win there’s always disappointment. But you have to review and reflect without being too emotional and look at what we could have done better and what went against us.”

Dee co-manager Josh Winton added: “It definitely keeps us on the coattails of Brora and Brechin, once the games in hand have been played, we’ll have a better idea.

“But we spoke to the players at the end about controlling what we do and we’ll see how it goes.

“We’re chasing two good sides.

“However, we’ll try to concentrate on our business and see where it takes us.

“Having been behind twice, we showed character and resilience to come back because when you go behind twice here, the game could run away from you.

“I think in the end a draw was a fair result.”

Early action

It didn’t take long for this game to come to life and Brechin surged ahead in the eighth minute.

Lewis Milne found Marc Scott on the right flank and his low cross was tapped home by Cillian Sheridan eight yards out at the front post for his first City goal.

Dee almost replied immediately, but Milne’s intervention stopped Andy Hunter getting a shot away, while back at the other end, Dayle Robertson could have played Scott through on goal, but Jevan Anderson intercepted the pass.

After quarter of an hour, the visitors did equalise. Liam Duell burst in from the right and found Kacper Lewecki, who in turn teed up Michael Philipson to clinically find the bottom left corner from 12 yards.

Although the chances dried up somewhat after that, there was not let up in the tempo and intensity from both teams as they battled to gain control of proceedings.

In the 41st minute, Brechin took the lead again. Scott Bright got in behind on the left and his cross to the back post was headed into the bottom right corner by the unmarked Scott, who played at right-back due to the absence of defenders Euan Spark and Kevin McHattie.

Cregg said: “It was a late decision because Kevin had to pull out with injury.

“But Marc suits that role and he did really well in the game. He contributed a goal and an assist, and on the whole, he defended really well.”

On the stroke of half-time Lewis Martin was flagged offside as he headed into the net from a Milne free-kick.

Dee fight back again

In the 51st minute, the hosts had a golden chance to give themselves a two-goal cushion. Ewan Loudon’s pinpoint pass released Sheridan on the left of the box, but he was thwarted by an excellent block from Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban

Dee, playing down the slope after the interval, rallied well and restored parity four minutes later.

Philipson’s free-kick from the right flank was headed against the right post by Kane Winton, but Hunter bundled the rebound into the net.

Banks o’ Dee spent plenty of time in Brechin territory after that, but clear-cut chances to get in front weren’t forthcoming.

It was the Hedgemen who came closest to finding a winner in the 83rd minute when Loudon’s cross from the right came off Dee defender Nathan Cooney, however, Hoban made a good reaction save.

In stoppage time, Dee captain Winton was sent off for his involvement in a stramash inside their penalty area.

Both sides piled in and Winton – who was booked for a first-half tackle on Fraser MacLeod – was shown a second yellow and then a red card by referee Stewart Luke, while Brechin’s Brad McKay was also booked.

Boss Josh Winton said: “It was a melee with a lot going on, so it’s hard to say what happened.”

Wick Academy 0-3 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay was delighted his side’s changed approach still provided a victory against Wick Academy.

The Cattachs triumphed 3-0 at Harmsworth Park to move back to the top of the Breedon Highland League on goal difference.

Mackay felt Brora had to adjust from their usual style, and said: “The pitch wasn’t conducive to good football. We knew we’d have to play a bit differently and play a bit more direct.

“It was important we won the battles individually and we did that.

“I’m pleased with the performance and the win – it’s an important three points for us and every game between now and the end of the season is going be hugely important.

“It was great to get three points and keep a clean sheet, which is due to a couple of tremendous saves from Cammy Mackay.”

Early opener

Brora had early pressure as Shane Sutherland had an effort ruled out for offside.

In the eighth minute, Brora had the opener as Wallace Duffy’s cross found Connor Bunce, who took on two defenders and was bundled over inside the box.

After a penalty had been awarded, Bunce sent goalkeeper Lewis Gallacher the wrong way from the spot.

The second goal arrived on the half-hour mark as Colin Williamson drove in a low cross from the left and Gallacher spilled into the path of Matthew Wright to score.

Brora goalkeeper Cammy Mackay was then called into action with two great stops to thwart Euan Kennedy before the break.

Wick continued creating good opportunities in the second half.

On the hour, Mackay was again tested, but made a close range stop from George Ewing before tipping the follow-up from Kennedy on to the post.

At the other end, Wright fired wide and Bunce forced a great save from Gallacher.

Scorries can’t convert

In the final 10 minutes, Wick had two great opportunities – firstly a fantastic run down the left from Gordon MacNab created an opening for Kyle Henderson, but Mackay blocked.

Their final chance arrived in the 90th minute as Ewing got in behind, but could only direct his attempt wide.

In added time, Tom Kelly turned superbly into the box to cut the ball back for Wright, who netted his second and Brora’s third.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “It’s deeply frustrating.

“Normally you’re feeling miserable after a 3-0 defeat – however, we played well enough to create good chances against a team at the top of the league, but still walk away with a 3-0 loss.

“Not being clinical enough in front of goal maybe sums up our season.”

Formartine United 2 – Fraserburgh 1

Two goals in a blistering opening spell were crucial in helping Formartine United record a 2-1 win over visitors Fraserburgh – and go above the Broch in the table.

The Pitmedden side had lost narrowly at Inverurie seven days earlier, but this time manager Stuart Anderson was delighted to see his side take their chances – with early goals at North Lodge Park from Stuart Smith and Scott Adams, before Aidan Sopel’s late counter for the visitors.

United gaffer Anderson said: “I think in the first half we were excellent in terms of being brave on the ball. We passed through them at times and mixed it up, going in behind them.

“The frustration at half-time was we should have been three or four-up and the game put to bed.

“We knew Fraserburgh would come at us in the second half, but our players put their heads in and got the blocks.

“We still had some good play in the second half, but we’re delighted to get the win.

“We’re still growing as a team, but have at times been a bit inconsistent – there has been a massive turnover of players. Everything takes time.

“Our substitutes came on and added to the performance.

“There were some players who missed this game but my only frustration was our set-up from the goal conceded. We will learn from the video.”

Smith, playing at left-back, opened the scoring with a sweet left-foot strike into the corner, with Adams adding the second four minutes later with a low left-foot shot. Joe Barbour in the Broch was powerless to save both.

Fraserburgh had a couple of good efforts late in the first half, but had to wait until 84 minutes to reduce the leeway – substitute Scott Barbour finding Sopel to net at the back post.

Broch manager Mark Cowie said: “I was disappointed with how we played in the first 15 minutes, as we have to show up and be counted for.

“We had half-chances we should take, but Formartine continued to be dangerous on the break.

“We started pushing players forward and our goal probably came too late.

“We started the game with three teenagers, but we’re making no excuses.

“We are still have two cup competitions to play for and are aiming to finish in the top six.”

Deveronvale 2 – Turriff United 1

Deveronvale ended Turriff United’s eight-game unbeaten run, and climbed above their visitors in the Breedon Highland League standings, when late drama saw the home side awarded an injury-time penalty to seal a 2-1 win.

The visitors had opened the scoring after 12 minutes when MacKenzie Taylor’s eight-yard head flick from a Kieran Yeats free-kick looped over Sean McIntosh.

Vale struck back within two minutes, though, as Ben Hermiston beat the offside trap to slot perfectly beyond Lee Herbert from 10 yards.

Hermiston was the hero at the other end late in the second half, clearing off the line from Yeats.

Then, as the game entered the second minute of injury-time, referee Harry Bruce decided a challenge by Connor Grant on Jack Mitchell warranted a penalty.

Deveronvale skipper Harry Noble netted from the spot-kick – which was highly contested by the United players – to see the home side win the derby encounter.

Vale manager Garry Wood said his team stuck to their principles for the whole 90 minutes to get the victory, in an encounter he felt was played out between two sides trying to score goals.

He said “We are delighted to come out on top and there is no better way to get the win than with virtually the last kick of the ball – and hopefully this can kickstart us on a run once again.

“We weren’t too happy at half-time with the back four, as we thought the Turriff strikers were getting on to the ball too easily.

“But in the second half, we really snuffed them out, so credit to them as they listened to what we asked of them.”

Turriff assistant Alfie Youngson felt the first half was really even but Turra had the better chances.

However, in the second half, Youngson thought Vale wanted it a bit more and played with more energy and physicality.

He said “The one big question mark we have is definitely about the penalty which didn’t look like it was one from the sidelines – as the challenge seemed to be outside the box and could have been offside.

“It was disappointing to lose the game to that and it will be interesting to see it back again when we review the award on our cameras.

“The goal-line clearance in the second half was also a turning point in the game, but – apart from the penalty – we really can’t have any complaints as Vale had more territory and we had to defend a lot of crosses during the second half.”

Lossiemouth 1 – Inverurie Locos 3

Inverurie Locos moved up to fourth in the table after coming from behind to run out 3-1 winners against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Locos manager Dean Donaldson felt his team’s display was one of the best he had seen all season.

He said: “Over the piece, I thought we played some unbelievable football.

“The pitch wasn’t great – but it was the same for both teams. We tried to keep it down, we tried to keep playing.

“I thought some of our play was as good as I’ve seen this season.”

Lossie were awarded a penalty in the 24th minute when James Leslie was bundled over in a crowded goalmouth following a Jared Kennedy free-kick. Lewis McAndrew stepped up to coolly beat Locos’ keeper Zack Ellis from the spot.

But Locos were back on level terms 12 minutes later when a Callum Dingwall free-kick broke to Jay Halliday and he smashed it high into the net.

Locos went ahead on the hour mark following another set piece – a Paul Coutts corner from the right falling nicely for Lloyd Robertson who scored from close range.

Cole Anderson rounded off a polished display from the Railwaymen when he finished off a fine flowing move with a shot from just inside the penalty area.

Commenting on the penalty Locos conceded, Donaldson said: “Zack Ellis has been unbelievable for us. If he makes a mistake it’s not like him – so he’s allowed one.

“But the boys never panicked, we never listened to any of the shouts, we continued to stick to the game-plan and I thought over the piece we were really, really good.”

He added: “I think if we had a goalscorer who gets 20 goals we’d be up the top challenging. I don’t think we have a player in double figures.

“Our overall play deserves us to be up there.”

Coasters’ boss Steve Porter said: “Locos are a really good team, they move the ball about well.

“We set up defensively to stop them playing and counter them – I thought we did it well at times.

“We tried our best and kept in the game as long as we could, but eventually they broke through.

“It was just a bit frustrating the goals are coming from set-pieces.

“We are not having the best of seasons so far, but we are competing against the top teams.

“The result was not positive, but the performances are, that’s what we can take away from it.”

Buckie Thistle 5 – Rothes 1

Highland League champions Buckie Thistle returned to form with a convincing 5-1 victory over Rothes at Victoria Park.

New arrival Fin Allen scored on his debut on loan from Elgin City, after Andrew Skinner’s superb free-kick put the visitors in front.

Goals from Lyall Keir, Aaron Nicolson, Andrew MacAskill and Josh Peters sealed the win for the hosts.

Jags boss Lewis Mackinnon, who used a more attacking formation, said: “I thought we’d have plenty of the ball today, so the idea was to get as many attacking players on the field as we could.

“We played some really good stuff, it was a variety of attacking play as well, which was good to see.

“I don’t want to single out players, but I thought Fin (Allen) was a real handful on his debut and he linked up well with Aaron (Nicolson).

“We were really good all over the park.”

The home side started well, and Martin Mackinnon made the first of several superb saves from a powerful Nicolson header.

Rothes then stunned the hosts with the opener on 26 minutes – former Jag Skinner flighting an excellent 20-yard free-kick high past Mark Ridgers.

Nine minutes later, Buckie levelled when Allen headed home another superb delivery from the left from MacAskill from six yards.

Keir put the Jags in front two minutes before the break, chipping a beautiful finish beyond Mackinnon from 10 yards after being set up by Allen for his 10th goal of the season.

Five minutes after the break, Nicolson controlled a cross from Joe McCabe and fired past Mackinnon from six yards for goal number three.

MacAskill made it four just two minutes later, making space for himself on the edge of the area and arrowing a brilliant strike low into the left-hand corner.

Three substitutes combined to complete the scoring on 79 minutes. Debutant Ryan MacLeman’s driven corner was headed down by Sam Morrison for Peters to tap home the fifth from close range.

Rothes manager Ronnie Sharp was disappointed with their second half display:

“We made it too easy for Buckie to build the play from the halfway line in the second half.”

“We told the boys to press them deep and make them build from 18 yards, but we allowed them (Buckie) to build momentum, and they just keep coming at you.”

“We did weather the storm early on and went in front, but from then on we gave away too many opportunities.”