Aberdeenshire Shield: Reaction and reports as Fraserburgh and Formartine United reach the final

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is relishing a final clash with Formartine United in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and hailed their first half display to reach the showpiece fixture.

The Broch triumphed 4-2 against Turriff United in their semi-final tie at the Haughs with a blistering performance in the first 45 minutes giving them a 4-1 lead at half-time.

Getting through gives Fraserburgh a shot at winning the Shield for a record-extending 10th time.

A venue for the final has yet to be confirmed, but Wednesday March 12 has been mooted as the likely date.

Cowie said: “In the first half we were unbelievable and everything I asked for was there.

“At the start of the second half we were slowing it down, we started trying to play in the wrong areas and Turriff caused us problems.

“You’ll get that and be under the cosh, but we need to manage it better. However, it’s all about results and we’ve managed to get through.

“We’ll have to be better than we’ve been in certain spells in games recently when the final comes around – but we will be.

“It will be a tough game against Formartine and it’s a tasty game to look forward to.

“On the first half display here we’ve got a good chance, but on the second half display not so much, but I’m delighted to reach the final.”

Visitors make fast start

Early on United goalkeeper Lee Herbert made an excellent save to tip away Greg Buchan’s volley, but Fraserburgh broke the deadlock on eight minutes.

Scott Barbour’s cross from the right wasn’t gathered by Herbert which allowed Jamie Beagrie to score from six yards.

Five minutes later the Broch struck again. Scott Barbour delivered a corner from the left which Beagrie headed into the left corner.

The visitors made it 0-3 on 33 minutes as Logan Watt outmuscled Andrew Watt at the edge of the box before finishing into the bottom right corner.

Turriff gave themselves hope in the 38th minute when Kieran Yeats’ inswinging 25-yard free-kick from the right evaded everyone and nestled in the left corner of the net.

However, within a minute Fraserburgh netted again. Aidan Sopel did well on the left flank to evade two challenges and his delivery was tucked away by Scott Barbour from close range.

Turra made four subs at half-time and they battled valiantly in the second period, Mackenzie Taylor struck the outside of the near post with a strike from the right side of the box.

Midway through the half United did score again as Yeats fired another free-kick into the bottom left corner from the edge of the area.

Turriff kept pushing in the final 20 minutes and Joe Barbour had to make great saves to deny subs Arran Smith and Timi Fatona.

Turra’s final wait continues

United have now lost eight semi-finals since last reaching a cup final in 2015.

Manager Warren Cummings said: “I have to give credit to Fraserburgh for the first half. But we didn’t get a foothold in the game and had a mountain to climb before we’d really got into it.

“It’s an opportunity missed because we weren’t competitive or streetwise enough in the first period.”

Formartine United 4-0 Hermes

Formartine United will have the chance to win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield for the first time in six years after dispatching of Hermes 4-0 in the semi-final.

Goals from Michael Dangana, Tyler Mykyta, Julian Wade and Graeme Rodger saw United breeze past the North Region Junior opposition to tee up a mouthwatering final with Fraserburgh, where they’ll be hoping to lift the Shield for the first time since 2019 when they beat Banks o’ Dee.

For Hermes there was to be no repeat of their miraculous quarter-final comeback victory over Buckie Thistle when they rallied from 4-0 down to win 5-4, but they can return to league action pleased with their efforts in this tournament.

Despite the resounding final scoreline at North Lodge Park, United boss Stuart Anderson cut an animated figure on the sidelines in the opening exchanges, lamenting the magnanimous reception his players had offered their visitors by allowing them to ease into the game.

And there can be no doubting they took on board his firm instructions to lift their standards and get the ball forward as they took the lead shortly after he had let them know his unequivocal opinion on their slow start.

There was a degree of fortune to the 24th minute opener, but the change in intent to take the game to the visitors clearly pleased Anderson. Dangana’s shot from 20 yards looked set to at the very least test Jacob Otto between the sticks, but a deflection off the outstretched leg of team-mate Dominic Rae gave the keeper no chance and it flew past him into the net.

Formartine weren’t resting on their laurels anymore and Stuart Smith should have doubled the lead shortly afterwards when he met Mykyta’s cross 12 yards from goal, but his header was straight at Otto.

The second was coming, though, and it was Mykyta – the nifty number 10 – who got it, slamming a smart shot into the near post on his left foot after a nice interchange with Dangana on the right flank.

It was a healthy lead to take into the break, and 19 minutes after the restart, Wade’s header gave Otto no chance, making it three.

Rodger got the fourth. but there was little chance of Hermes turning water into wine for a second consecutive round, as Anderson’s side never looked like giving them the chance to get back into proceedings.