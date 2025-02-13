Inverurie Locos boss calls for Highland League game ‘EVERY Friday night’ ahead of Deveronvale clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos boss calls for Highland League game ‘EVERY Friday night’ ahead of Deveronvale clash

We look ahead to the clash between the Railwaymen and the Banffers. Should Friday night games become the Highland League norm?

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has talked up Friday night football in the Breedon Highland League.
By Callum Law

Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson and Deveronvale player-manager Garry Wood believe Friday night football is a match made in heaven for Breedon Highland League clubs.

The Railwaymen meet the Banffers at Harlaw Park on Friday and both gaffers appreciate the merits of moving fixtures away from the usual Saturday 3pm slot.

There have been occasional Friday night games during recent seasons, but Inverurie’s Donaldson believes making it a regular thing could be good for the Highland League.

He said: “We felt it would be something different for the club and it gives the boys the chance to do something different at the weekend.

“I did joke with the players that they owe me one because the game being on Valentine’s Day will save them having to take their other halves out!

“I’ve seen other clubs have games on a Friday night and we feel it generates a bit of interest and leads to a few more people coming through the door, which is a good thing.

“In terms of the Highland League overall, I’d quite like to see a game every week on a Friday night.

Deveronvale manager Garry Wood.

“I know it might not always be geographically possible depending on the fixtures, but I think it would be good for the league if it became a regular thing.

“I think Friday night is a good time for people being able to get out and watch a game. For the league and the clubs, I think it would be a good thing if we had regular Friday fixtures.”

Vale manager Wood added: “We’ve got no issues with playing on a Friday night – hopefully it attracts a bigger crowd and I’m certainly in favour of trying different things.

“I also don’t mind early kick-offs on a Saturday and things like that.

“I think people want the majority of games to be 3pm on a Saturday, but if there’s scope to move a game to a Friday and both teams are happy to do it, then why not?

“It gives the players a weekend off during the season which they don’t usually get, and it also allows myself and my coaches to go and watch other games on a Saturday.

“I certainly see the merits in it.”

Wood won’t let up

Regardless of when matches are played, Wood is looking for Deveronvale to finish the season strongly.

The Banffers have accumulated 33 points and have 12 league matches left.

Wood said: “We’ve still got targets for this season that we want to try to hit and by winning games we’ll achieve them.

“We’re probably ahead of where we were expecting at this point, but we got 24 points in the first half of the season and we’d like to better that if we can in the second half of the season.

“If we can keep picking up results then we’ll be on course to do that.”

Inverurie have won their last three matches and are sitting fourth in the table.

Donaldson added: “We’ve been playing well recently. We don’t fear any game and we feel we can win any game.

“There will be days when things don’t happen for you and you can’t win every game.

“But we don’t fear anyone and we have belief in ourselves – there’s no reason why we can’t have a strong finish to the season.”

Conversation