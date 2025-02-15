Highland League results: Brechin City and Buckie Thistle draw

Brechin City’s Breedon Highland title bid was dented by Buckie Thistle as the sides drew 2-2 in an absorbing encounter at Glebe Park.

In a battle of the sides that have finished first and second in both of the last two seasons the Jags were well worth their point and frustrated the Hedgemen for long periods.

Two fine Fin Allen finishes twice had the champions ahead, but Dayle Robertson’s penalty and Marc Scott’s counter secured a draw for City.

The result means Brechin are two points behind leaders Brora Rangers at the top of the table, although they do have a game in hand, and the sides also clash at Dudgeon Park on March 15.

Visitors strike first

In the opening quarter it was Buckie who won the midfield battle and as a result they carried the greater threat of the two sides.

An attempt from Allen was held by goalkeeper Isaac Carmody and the lively Lyall Keir flashed in a tempting cross from the right which evaded everyone.

But the Jags kept probing and an excellent goal gave them the lead midway through the first period. Keir passed into the feet of Aaron Nicolson, who laid off to strike partner Allen and he curled a sublime shot into the left corner of the net from 20 yards.

Brechin had been subdued but they restored parity after half an hour. Marcus Goodall’s ball forward was blocked by Fraser MacLeod, which allowed Robertson to race through on goal and he was tripped by Mark Ridgers as he tried to round the goalkeeper.

Once referee Abbie Hendry had pointed to the penalty spot Robertson fired into the bottom left corner.

Brechin tried to up the tempo after scoring, but on the stroke of half-time it was Buckie who almost retook the lead. Keir’s cutback from the left found Joe McCabe who saw his net-bound effort from 12 yards turned away by Carmody.

Second half action

Seven minutes into the second half it was the woodwork that denied Thistle. From a free-kick on the right Keir, Kevin Fraser and Sam Pugh combined and the latter’s delivery into the box was headed against the crossbar by Allen.

Brechin did have a couple of attempts, but MacLeod and sub Ewan Loudon both shot straight at Ridgers from the edge of the box.

At the other end Allen’s lob from 40 yards dropped just over the crossbar, but Allen wasn’t to be denied in the 64th minute.

Keir’s ball down the right flank caused a problem for Brechin as both Kevin McHattie and Brad McKay went to clear it and collided, Andrew MacAskill collected the loose ball and teed up Allen to curl into the left corner from the edge of the area.

Brechin responded again though and equalised for a second time on 73 minutes. Scott Bright drove forward at pace on the left before passing to Loudon whose cross-cum-shot was forced into the net by Scott from close range.

Both sides pushed for a winning goal in the closing stages and it was Brechin who came closest to getting it on 81 minutes when Lewis Milne’s cross from the left was swept narrowly wide by MacLeod from 12 yards.

Other Highland League scores

Brora Rangers Rangers strengthened their position at the top of the table by beating Turriff United 2-0 at the Haughs.

The Cattachs struck in either half through Connor Bunce and Shane Sutherland.

Forres Mechanics dented Banks o’ Dee’s title challenge by winning 3-2 at Spain Park in fixture that kicked off at 2pm.

Jordan Alonge put the Can-Cans in front early in the second half, but two goals in the space of five minutes from Andy Hunter and Lachie MacLeod gave Dee the lead.

But Forres battled back and Alonge restored parity from the penalty spot and Matt Jamieson bagged the winner for the visitors on 83 minutes.

The result means Mechanics move up to 11th in the table, Dee remain third but are six points adrift of Brora having played a game more.

Formartine United struck late on to defeat Strathspey Thistle 3-2 at North Lodge Park.

Graeme Rodger opened the scoring for the Pitmedden side on the stroke of half-time. Daniel Whitehorn levelled things up early in the second half, but Formartine were soon back in front as Rodger netted his second.

The Grantown Jags’ task was made harder when Ali Nixon was sent off shortly after the hour mark, but they equalised for a second time in the closing stages thanks to Paul Brindle’s penalty.

However, United had the last word as Rhys Thomas netted their winner deep into stoppage time.

Fraserburgh and Wick Academy drew 1-1 at Bellslea. Kyle Henderson struck in the first minute to give the Scorries the lead, but Kieran Simpson equalised early in the second half.

Clachnacuddin v Huntly at Grant Street Park and Keith v Rothes at Kynoch Park were postponed due to frost.