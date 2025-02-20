Huntly Football Club through the years – more than 70 of the best pictures of the Black and Golds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly Football Club through the years – more than 70 of the best pictures of the Black and Golds

The Black and Golds were founded in 1928 and have won the Highland League on seven occasions. 

A look at some of the best pictures from our archives of Huntly FC. Image: DC Thomson.

By Danny Law

Huntly Football Club are the latest subject for our ‘through the years’ series.



We have trawled through the DC Thomson archives to bring you some of the best images of the Christie Park club from through the years.

Huntly Football Club at Market Muir during the 1919-20 season. This picture was submitted by Charles Thain of Peterhead whose father Jim was third right in the middle row.
Huntly physio Mike Rogers, left, gets to work on player-manager Steve Paterson in 1992.
Huntly defeated Stranraer 4-2 in the Scottish Cup on 5 December 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Doug Rougvie heads home for Huntly in their 2-1 victory against Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup on 4 January 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Striker Eddie Copland (centre) beats Queen of the South goalkeeper Hoy to open the scoring for Huntly in the  Scottish Cup tie at Christie Park. Image: DC Thomson.
A goalmouth scramble as Huntly go for a goal against Queen of the South.
The scene at full-time after Huntly drew 0-0 at Albion Rovers in the first round of the Scottish Cup in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Huntly ran out 5-3 winners against Albion Rovers in a first round Scottish Cup replay at Christie Park on 15 January 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Albion Rovers goalkeeper Robert Burns saves this effort from Brian Thomson. Image: DC Thomson.
A battle in the middle of the park in a keenly contested Scottish Cup tie between Huntly and Albion Rovers.
The Huntly FC team in 1994. Image: DC Thomson.
Martin Stewart hammers home Huntly’s goal against Dundee United in a Scottish Cup tie in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
Martin Stewart celebrates with teammate Brian Thomson after his goal against Dundee United.
A Dundee United supporter is chased by police after running onto Christie Park in the 1995 Scottish Cup tie. Dundee United won the fourth round tie 3-1. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Journals managing director Alan Scott presents the Press and Journal Highland League trophy to jubilant Huntly players after they beat Fort William 3-0 in 1995. Image: DC Thomson.
The Huntly juggernaut steamrollers on after a breathtaking Marco De Barros strike in extra time won the Tennents Highland League Cup at Kynoch Park, Keith, in September 1995.
Huntly’s Dave Morland in 1995.
Huntly FC celebrate with their fans after beating Deveronvale in the Jarlaw Aberdeenshire Cup at Kynoch Park in 1996.
Celebration time for the Huntly FC players and fans after beating Deveronvale in the Jarlaw Aberdeenshire Cup.
Huntly celebrates their third successive P&J Highland League title after beating Keith 2-1 in 1996.
Huntly FC playing Deveronvale in the Jarlaw Aberdeenshire Cup at Kynoch Park in 1996. Huntly won the match and the Cup.
The Huntly team in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
Huntly goalkeeper John Gardiner nets from the penalty spot. Image: Duncan Brown.
Huntly goalkeeper John Gardiner with his children Ross (10) and Emma (6) at his testimonial against Aberdeen in 1997. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Jubilant Huntly football team and supporters, after lifting their fifth Highland League championship, at Fort William.
Press and Journal managing director Alan Scott, left, presents the league flag to Forbes Shand and Mike Hendry of Huntly, helped by Mike McAuley of sponsors Conon and league secretary John Grant.
Five of the Huntly team who had won the Press and Journal Highland League for the last five years. They are (from left) John Gardiner, Gary Whyte, Craig Yeats, Eddie Copland and Alan Selbie.
Huntly FC in 1998. Back row from left: Ian Esslemont, Arthur Murphy, Barry Hulse, Niall Grant, Ross Bremner, Kevin Morgan, Kevin Allan, Gary Whyte, Graham Green, Paul Yeats, Willie Lawson. Front row: Stephen Crombie, Gordon Farmer, Marcos de Baros, Eddie Copland, Ronnie Smith, Colin MacRonald, Scott Cassie.
Huntly manager of the month John Gardiner with the Highland League team of the month pendant.
Huntly players Colin MacRonald, John Gardiner (manager) and Arthur Murphy.
Co-managers for Huntly FC, Willie Lawson and Kevin Will, with new signing Michael Craig in 2000.
Former Huntly captain Eddie Copland who was celebrating his 40th birthday in 2001 and was due to play his 500th game for the Christie Park club against Keith that weekend. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Dave McGinlay of Cove chases Huntly’s Marco De Barros in a 2002 fixture. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
Christie Park pictured in 2004. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Assistant manager Mike Cormack with Scott Anderson after signing for Huntly. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Huntly defender Levi Stephen holds aloft the Scot-Ads Highland League trophy after their 2-2 draw with Buckie Thistle at Christie Park in 2005. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Huntly defender Marco De Barros showers his team mates with champagne after they lifted the Scot-Ads Highland League trophy. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Huntly assistant manager Mike Cormack showers his team with champagne.
Huntly celebrate winning the Scot-Ads Highland League trophy in 2005. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
New Huntly signing Darren Shallicker at Christie Park, Huntly, with manager Billy Christie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Richard Taylor celebrates after scoring for Huntly in the Scottish Qualifying Cup (North). Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.
Huntly football fans during the Cancer Research Relay for Life at Chris Anderson Stadium in Aberdeen in 2005. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson.
Action at Martin Stewart’s testimonial between Huntly and Aberdeen at Christie Park. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
No quarter given in this testimonial match between Huntly and Aberdeen. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
The player shake hands at the end of Martin Stewart’s testimonial at Christie Park. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Huntly’s Russell Guild is surrounded by Forres players in a match in 2006. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Heated scenes during a Scottish Cup first round replay between Huntly and Fraserburgh. Huntly won the tie 2-0. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson.
Inverurie Locos striker Danny Milne (left) lunges for the ball ahead of Huntly defender Ross McWilliam. Image: Raymond Besant/DC Thomson.
Huntly striker Keith Reid (middle) is congratulated by teammates after scoring the winning goal against Inverurie Locos in 2007.
Huntly’s Neil Gauld scores against Buckie goalkeeper Kevin Main.
New Huntly signing, defender Mo Morrison (Mike Morrison) pictured at Christie Park with assistant manager Ian McKay (left) and Chairman Robbie MacKay (right). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Former England manager Kevin Keegan at Christie Park in 2007.
Fraserburgh’s Kevin Norris under pressure from Huntly’s Gary McGowan.

 

Huntly training at Balgownie football pitches in Bridge of Don in 2008. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Local singer/songwriter Alan Shearer sang “Flower of Scotland” from the main stand at Christie Park before Huntly’s Scottish Cup tie with Dundee in front of a 2,500 crowd.
Cove player Barrie Stephen and Huntly’s Simon Scott.
Cove’s Martin Johnston and Huntly’s Greig Lamberty in a Highland League fixture in 2009. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Huntly celebrate after going 2-1 up against Cove Rangers. Image: Tim Allen/DC Thomson.
Huntly’s Myles Brownhill taking a free kick against Cove.
Kevin Keegan coaching Huntly’s under 13s in 2009. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Huntly manager Steve Paterson was back in the Christie Park dug-out for the first time in 20 years in 2010. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Forres’ Nathan Sharp, left, and Michael Fyfe of Huntly, right in a 2011 fixture. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.
Russell Guild walks onto the pitch for his testimonial match against Aberdeen.
The players line up for Russell Guild’s testimonial match between Huntly and Aberdeen at Christie Park.
Huntly’s Russell Guild.
Huntly were awarded a penalty following this challenge from Formartine’s Richard Davidson on Huntly’s Andrzej Kleczkowski. Image@ Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Michael Ewen celebrates with his teammates after scoring a penalty against Formartine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Huntly sub Marek Madle celebrates scoring the winner against Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Huntly striker David Booth celebrates after scoring against Fraserburgh in the Highland League Cup. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Huntly manager Gregg Carrol in 2014. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.
Neale Davidson scores against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

