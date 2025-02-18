Highland League digest: Huntly’s heroes of 2005 set for reunion; Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald on his new signing; Fin Allen on his fast start at Buckie Thistle

Huntly’s Breedon Highland League title-winning squad of 2004-05 will be back together this weekend to celebrate their championship triumph.

It’s 20 years since the Black and Golds last won the league under the management of boss Billy Anderson and assistant Mike Cormack.

To commemorate that achievement players Jerry O’Driscoll, Russell Guild, Scott Anderson, Neil Reid, Graham Green, Alan Redford, Simon Scott, Mark Gray, Gary McGowan, Ritchie Taylor, Martin Stewart, Grant Pennet, Ross Campbell, Richard Stainer, Gordon Farmer, Richard Bowman and Lee McGregor as well as former manager Anderson, Cormack and physio Graeme Ross are attending Saturday’s game against Formartine United at Christie Park.

Good turnout to remember good times

The group will be at Huntly’s Social Club from 1.30pm and will be welcomed onto the pitch before kick-off with the championship flag.

O’Driscoll and Guild, who captained the Strathbogie side to glory, have organised the reunion.

O’Driscoll said: “We’ve got a group chat which is pretty active and we’ve been looking to get something sorted for a wee while.

“There are only a few of the lads that can’t make it. Dave McGinlay is in Singapore for work, Richie Craig lives in Houston, Ally Reid is offshore and Levi Stephen is down in Rugby and can’t get up this weekend. They’re all gutted they can’t make it.

“The only other one is Marco de Barros and if anyone can get a hold of Marco they’re a better man than me! But if Marco’s heard this is happening or anyone’s able to let him know about it then it would be great if he was able to attend as well.

“It’ll be great to catch up with everyone and remember some great times we had together as a group.

“When you win things as a team, especially winning the league together, it creates a bond between you as a squad.

“You don’t win the league without having a really good group of boys and I’m sure it will be a good laugh meeting up.”

Everything aligned for Black and Golds

Anderson and Cormack took charge at Huntly in May 2003 and having overhauled the Black and Golds’ squad that summer they assembled a side which claimed the championship two years later.

O’Driscoll signed in the summer of 2003 and added: “When Billy and Mike came to the club they barely had any signed players.

“The core of the squad was guys that were brought together for next to nothing by Billy and Mike.

“Whether that could be done again I’m not sure. There’s more finance in the Highland League these days and there’s a lot less free agents now with players tied down to longer contracts at clubs.

“Everything aligned for us at that time. A lot of us had something to prove, there were a lot of us like myself who were stepping back up after being in the Juniors and then we had good experience with Martin Stewart and Dave McGinlay who could help us through.

“It was a brilliant time and we had a good bond with the supporters. To be successful you need everyone pulling together: players, management, the board and the fans.

“We had that and just rode the crest of a wave really.”

From low expectations to title glory

Huntly commercial director Andrew Stokes said: “We’re delighted the guys are coming to Saturday’s game, it’s a great opportunity to acknowledge what was a wonderful achievement.

“A lot of fans look back fondly on that season and I’m sure they’ll turn out to see the guys.

“The expectations were pretty low going into that season, but in our first game we beat Clachnacuddin, who were the reigning champions, 3-2 at Christie Park and the season just took off from there.

“I was a supporter at the time and as the season went on there was an increasing sense of disbelief at what we were watching.”

Mackenzie arrives at Mosset Park

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald hopes new recruit Lewis Mackenzie can make an impact between now and the end of the season.

The winger has joined the Can-Cans on loan for the rest of the campaign from Clachnacuddin.

Mackenzie has mainly been used as a substitute by the Lilywhites this term, but has still netted four goals.

Mosset Park manager MacDonald is looking forward to working with the 22-year-old.

Forres, who defeated Banks o’ Dee 3-2 on Saturday, are sitting 11th in the Breedon Highland League table and have 11 matches left to play this season.

MacDonald believes Mackenzie can show up well in their remaining fixtures and said: “Lewis is a really good young player, he’s got lots of pace and will give us another good option in the forward areas.

“We’re looking forward to working with Lewis and we’re pleased to add him to our squad for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully this can benefit all parties. Lewis wants to show what he can do, he’s been a little bit unlucky that Clach have been doing so well and that they’ve got so many options so hopefully he can get himself going again and do well for us.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how Lewis gets on and seeing what he can do for us.

“We’ve got a lot of competition and good options in our squad and Lewis will add to that.

“We’ve got a lot of boys who are eager to play and it’s good to have that competition within the squad.

“We’re also grateful to Clach for allowing Lewis to join us on loan.”

Allen sees the benefits of Buckie move

Fin Allen is hoping a prolific loan spell with Buckie Thistle can boost his chances of featuring for Elgin City next season.

The attacker joined the Jags earlier this month on loan for the rest of the campaign and bagged a brace in Saturday’s draw with Brechin City to take his tally to three goals in his first two games for the Breedon Highland League champions.

So far during his Elgin career and in two loan stints with Huntly Allen has mostly been used in midfield, however, Buckie boss Lewis MacKinnon has pitched him in up front.

The 20-year-old is still under contract at Borough Briggs until the summer of 2027 and reckons performing well at Victoria Park will stand him in good stead for next term when he is aiming to become a regular for League Two outfit Elgin.

Allen said: “It’s been good playing up front, I tired towards the end on Saturday because it was my first 90 minutes for a while.

“But it’s good to get that into the legs and my confidence is building with each game I play.

“I like playing through the middle as a number nine or a number 10, but I can play out wide as well, in any attacking position I’m pretty comfortable.

“The aim for me coming to Buckie is to get as many minutes as I can to try to be ready for next season with Elgin.

“My target longer term is to break into the Elgin team.

“Myself and the manager (Allan Hale) both agreed the best thing was for me to go out and try to play as much as possible.

“That will help going forward and when I go back I’ll try to push into the Elgin team.”