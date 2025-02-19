Organisers of Inverness charity football match in aid of ‘Sophie’s Story’ overwhelmed by response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Organisers of Inverness charity football match in aid of ‘Sophie’s Story’ overwhelmed by response

Keith Mason's 20-month old daughter Sophie has Batten Disease (CLN-1) - with former players of Clachnacuddin and Inverness City taking part in a fundraising match on Sunday.

By Andy Skinner
Keith Mason with daugher Sophie, who has Batten Disease (CLN-1).
Keith Mason with daugher Sophie, who has Batten Disease (CLN-1). Picture courtesy of Keith Mason.

Organisers of a charity football match between former players of Clachnacuddin and Inverness City this weekend have been overwhelmed by the response to the event.

The fundraising match has been organised in aid of the family of Clach coach Keith Mason, whose 20-month-old daughter Sophie has been diagnosed with Batten disease (CLN-1).

The incurable condition affects the nervous system, and children living with the condition will experience decreased muscle tone, intellectual and motor disability.

As a result, Mason has stepped back from his role with the Lilywhites in order to focus on his family.

Following the devastating news, a number of Mason’s friends and former team-mates have rallied to support the 38-year-old and his wife Lizzie in their efforts to give their daughter the best life possible.

Sophie Mason – the daughter of former Clachnacuddin player and coach Keith Mason – who has been diagnosed with the rare disease, Batten Disease CLN-1. Image: Keith Mason.

Former Clach player Shaun Kerr and ex-Inverness City player Graham Stewart have teamed up to assemble two squads of former players from both clubs – each of which Mason represented.

The match will take place at Canal Park in Inverness on Sunday, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Kerr insists he has been taken aback by the widespread desire to get involved in the event.

He said: “I used to play with Clach, and Keith is at Clach now, while Graham played with Keith at Inverness City.

Keith Mason in action for Clachnacuddin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“I suggested to Graham we put a couple of teams together. We said we would both put it out there on a wee chat to see if there was some interest.

“I put a chat in with 27 players – and every one of them came back saying yes within 10 minutes.

“I texted Graham to see how he was getting on with Inverness City – and he already had about 45 players.

“The interest was there straight away.

“There are a few of us that could only last about five minutes. Some players want to get involved but can’t through injury, but they still want to come on for a five-minute cameo.

“It just started like that – and it’s coming together. It will be good craic with some of the players involved. It will be serious on the night as well.

“Gordon Morrison was going to play for us, but now he’s going to referee it. I think he will have the hardest job of all – there are a few old-school hatchet men playing.”

Kerr aiming to raise funds – and awareness of rare genetic condition

Former Ross County youngster Kerr is a long-time friend of Mason, with the pair having been team-mates at Avoch in the Inverness and District Premier League during the summer months.

Along with the fundraising, Kerr is aiming to raise awareness of Batten Disease, with an estimated one to three children in the UK diagnosed with the rare genetic condition each year.

Kerr added: “I have been friends with Keith for years.

Shaun Kerr (centre) celebrating trophy success with Avoch. Image: Shaun Kerr

“When we found the news out it was devastating. The poor girl has not even lived, and she’s getting this news.

“Keith is obviously going to be off work for some time. They want to spend as much time, and make as many memories, as possible in the time they have with Sophie.

“I was speaking to Keith about the disease, and nobody really knows about it.

“Me like many people, as soon as I heard about it I was straight on to Google to see what it is.

“The more people that can learn about it, the better.

“Keith is a battler on the pitch, and that will come out in his personality just now as well.

“Hopefully we can raise a lot of money, to allow him to take Sophie on a lot of adventures.”

Goodwill towards ‘Sophie’s Story’ has come from far and wide

The show of goodwill towards Mason’s family has come from far and wide.

Separate from this weekend’s event, Ross County have announced that Sophie will be the mascot for the visit of Aberdeen on April 5.

Sophie’s family have also organised ‘Sophie’s Big Bear Hunt’ at Bellfield Park in Inverness, which is free and open to all children who enter.

In addition, Inverness Caledonian Thistle Women’s manager Karen Mason, who is Keith’s sister, and a group of current and former Caley Jags players will take on the three peaks challenge and attempt to scale Snowdon in Wales, Scafell Pike in Cumbria and Ben Nevis in 24 hours in May.

Kerr has been overwhelmed by the variety of different gestures of support, adding: “I keep getting stuff donated, and we are doing an auction at Avoch.

“I got a donation from Robert Snodgrass. A lad I played with at Ross County, Craig Devlin, is friendly with Robert.

Robert Snodgrass in action for Scotland.
Robert Snodgrass in action for Scotland. Image: SNS

“He told him the story, and the next thing we knew we had a top coming up the road. He said he would also put a wee video message out.

“It just shows how far it reaches. We will try to use as many contacts as possible.

“We have had loads of Celtic stuff, and Steven Gunn at Aberdeen is from Invergordon so I reached out to him and he sorted me out with something.

“I wrote an e-mail to Manchester United on the off-chance, and they got back to us saying they would send a signed football.

“People all over the country are helping us.

“It just shows that with football, everybody sticks together.”

