Steven Mackay urges Brora Rangers to keep focus after extending lead at Highland League summit

Steven Mackay says Brora Rangers must keep their focus after gaining a foothold in the Highland League title race.

The Cattachs cruised to a 7-0 victory over bottom side Strathspey Thistle on Wednesday, which keeps them top of the table.

Their lead was extended to four points after Brechin City were held to a 1-1 draw against Keith.

Brechin have a game in hand over the Cattachs, who boast a significantly superior goal difference over the Angus outfit.

The two sides meet in a crucial encounter at Dudgeon Park on March 15 – meaning both remain in control of their own fate.

Brora host Deveronvale on Saturday in the first of 10 matches remaining, and Mackay insists his side must keep their feet on the ground as they approach the run-in.

Mackay said: “Nothing changes for us. I have said all along that this league will throw up surprises.

“You come in every weekend now, and there’s a shock result.

“Our objective is not to be on the end of those surprise results, and just take care of our own business.

“We did that on Wednesday, and we will focus on ourselves again on Saturday.

“We have 10 games left – we want to try and get as many wins as we possibly can and we will see where we are come the end of the season.”

Cattachs in fine form as they approach run-in

Brora are looking to round off February in style with a fourth straight victory over Vale, having netted 12 goals without conceding in their three matches during the month so far.

Mackay feels there is still room for improvement despite the emphatic nature of the victory over Strathspey, but he is heartened by the defensive resistance his side is showing.

He added: “It’s three clean sheets, which is probably the most pleasing part for us.

“There were times when we were losing goals too easily.

“Equally, it’s nice to be creating the number of goalscoring opportunities we are doing.

“If I’m being hyper-critical, I still think we can be a little more ruthless. There will be games where we will need to be ruthless, as we won’t get as many chances as we did on Wednesday.

“It has been three good performances of late against Wick, Turriff and Strathspey.”