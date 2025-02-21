Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Callum Maclean opens up on Nairn County’s frustrating campaign

Callum Maclean regards this season as one of the most frustrating of his Nairn County career.

But the long-serving defender is determined to deliver a positive end to the campaign for the Wee County.

Nairn will be in competitive action for the first time since February 1 when they face Strathspey Thistle on Saturday at Seafield Park in the Breedon Highland League.

The Station Park side are 13th in the table and having finished eighth, seventh and eighth in the last three seasons as well as winning the North of Scotland Cup last term, Maclean admits they haven’t hit the heights they had hoped for so far this season.

The 33-year-old, who signed for Nairn in the summer of 2015, said: “This has been one of the most frustrating seasons I’ve been involved in because it hasn’t quite gone to plan.

“Things have changed a bit over the years. In my first few seasons when Ronnie Sharp was the manager the club was rebuilding and there wasn’t really any great expectations.

“I think in a lot of seasons we exceeded what was expected of us, but now after the last couple of seasons we’re expected to do better and we haven’t really got close to where we wanted to be at the start of the season.

“If you were to ask everyone in our squad if they were happy with where we’re sitting just now the answer would be no.

“But now it’s about trying to do the best we can between now and the end of the season to improve the position we’re in.

“Looking towards next season if we can finish the season well it will be a good stepping stone and as players we need to showcase our ability.”

Jags aim to bounce back

Bottom of the table Strathspey suffered a chastening 7-0 defeat to Brora Rangers in midweek.

But manager Ryan Esson says it’s important the Grantown Jags react in a positive manner.

He said: “I think we have competed in the majority of games – apart from Wednesday.

“But we’ve got to dust ourselves down. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we’ve just got to carry on and see where it takes us.

“We thought we had come out of having that sort of game, and put that to bed.

“But these things sometimes happen, all we can do is move on to the next game.

“It’s a sore one, I’m not going to lie. It’s a real tough one to take, but we’ve got to refocus and go again.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, leaders Brora Rangers are without Jordan MacRae and James Wallace for Deveronvale’s visit to Dudgeon Park. Adam Reid is suspended for the Banffers.

Second-placed Brechin City could hand a debut to centre-half Kieran Sweeney when they take on Rothes at Mackessack Park. The Hedgemen, who are missing Euan Spark and Anthony McDonald, have recruited Sweeney from East of Scotland League outfit Jeanfield Swifts.

Goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is out for Rothes after picking up an injury in their midweek loss to Forres Mechanics.

Kane Winton returns for Banks o’ Dee, who tackle Clachnacuddin at Spain Park. Joe Malin, Andrew Macrae and Ali Gillies are out for the Lilywhites.

Andy Reid and Stuart Laird are absent for Fraserburgh’s Bellslea clash against Lossiemouth, Connor Macaulay is sidelined for the Coasters, while Jared Kennedy is a doubt.

Inverurie Locos are at full strength for their meeting with Keith at Harlaw Park. For the Maroons, loanees Josh Buchan and Zane Laird are ineligible against their parent club, while Jordan Cooper, James Brownie, Ryan Spink, Callum Robertson and Murray Addison are also absent.

Callan Gray and Owen Kinsella are out for Turriff United, who play Buckie Thistle at the Haughs. Darryl McHardy is suspended for the Jags.

Rodger relishes having goal role

Formartine United’s Graeme Rodger hopes to continue going back to the future for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old is preparing to face Huntly at Christie Park on Saturday having netted three goals in his last three outings for the Pitmedden side.

Rodger made his name as a prolific goalscoring midfielder, but hadn’t found the net this term prior to his recent purple patch.

The player, who is Formartine’s leading scorer since they joined the Breedon Highland League in 2009, said: “With Glenn Murison signing in January I’ve been playing a little bit further forward again and I’ve managed to get on the end of a few things.

“Hopefully I can chip in with a few more goals before the end of the season.

“My game over the last 10 or 15 years has largely been about arriving in the box and trying to score goals from midfield.

“I’m not getting any younger which is why I’ve been playing a bit deeper in recent times, but now I’m getting forward more again.”

Big finish for Black and Golds

Huntly haven’t played since January 25 and still have 14 league matches left.

Black and Golds boss Colin Charlesworth is eager to build momentum for what is set to be a hectic run-in.

He said: “If you get on a good run everything seems easier, even if you’ve got a lot of midweek games to play.

“We’ve got a lot of games to play, but you prefer playing to training so bring it on. If we can get a bit of momentum and pick up a few results we can have a good end to the season.”

This game will be Ross Still’s last for Huntly before he moves to Melbourne.

Charlesworth said: “We’re looking to give Ross a good send off and he’s determined to finish with a win.”

No questioning the commitment of Wick’s Orcadians

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson has praised the commitment of Orkney duo Owen Rendall and George Ewing ahead of their game against Forres Mechanics.

The pair were in the Scorries’ side for Wednesday’s home defeat to Clachnacuddin, having crossed the Pentland Firth in strong winds in the afternoon before getting the ferry home again on Thursday morning.

Defender Rendall and midfielder Ewing are also set to feature on Saturday as the Can-Cans visit Harmsworth Park.

Boss Manson said: “Owen and George being there on Wednesday is no surprise, I didn’t even have to ask them if they would be available.

“Thankfully there were no issues with them getting over on Wednesday, despite the wind. Sometimes you’re checking and double checking the ferry website to see that the ferry’s going to run.

“The commitment of footballers from Orkney in general is unbelievable, Owen and George are no different, they just get on with it.

“They’re both doing well for us and I’m really pleased with that and their commitment.”

Meanwhile, Forres are aiming to make it three wins in a row and boss Steven MacDonald says he has a selection headache.

New recruit Lewis Mackenzie scored on his debut for the Can-Cans in Wednesday’s win at Rothes and MacDonald added: “Lewis had a good debut for us.

“He showed us what he can do and hopefully he can build on that. It’s hard at the moment to pick a team, I’ve got a bit of selection headache and that’s a good thing.

“It would be great if we could make it three wins in a row, we know it will be tough, but hopefully we can keep the run going.”