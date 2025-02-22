Highland League results: Strathspey Thistle draw with Nairn County to move off the bottom of the table

Strathspey Thistle drew 1-1 with Nairn County at Seafield Park to move off the bottom of the Breedon Highland League.

The Grantown Jags were leading for most of the contest after Caelan Mutch’s early goal, but Scott Lisle’s header in the closing stages earned the Wee County a draw.

The point means Strathspey move above Rothes on goal difference at the foot of the division and they also still have two games in hand.

Nairn, who are now unbeaten in 11 matches against Thistle stretching back to October 2018, stay 13th in the division.

Early opener

Pre-match there was a minute’s applause in memory of former Strathspey committee member Ali Smith who died recently.

After a quiet opening Thistle broke the deadlock in the 10th minute. Filip Franczak’s diagonal from left to right released Mutch in behind the Wee County defence and he coolly finished into the bottom right corner.

Although they lost striker Dylan Lawrence to injury just after the half hour mark, Strathspey had the upper hand and they had a good chance to double their lead in the 38th minute.

Mutch’s neat footwork and pass teed up Daniel Whitehorn inside the box, but goalkeeper Dylan MacLean raced out to block the net-bound effort from 12 yards.

Nairn’s first half display had been disjointed, but they could, and perhaps should, have equalised in the 40th minute.

Andrew Greig beat Ali Nixon on the left and his cross found Ben Barron at the back post, however, goalkeeper Euan Storrier managed to divert the attempt from close range against the right post.

On the stroke of half-time Barron had another great opening. Scott Lisle crossed from the right, but the striker was unable to bundle the ball home from a couple of yards out and Storrier clawed it to safety.

County look for a response

Nairn tried to up the tempo after the interval, but too often the final pass or cross let them down.

Greig looked the most likely to create a chance to equalise and he fired wide from 25 yards.

However, when Strathspey got forward they remained a threat. On 63 minutes Liam Shewan’s shot from 12 yards was blocked and that sparked a stramash, but the visitors eventually smuggled the ball away.

In the 77th minute Nairn were knocking on the door again. Greig’s corner from the left was headed across by Millar Gamble for Brodie Watson and his header was cleared off the line before Storrier smothered Lisle’s follow-up effort.

The Wee County were in control by this stage and they eventually broke Strathspey’s resistance six minutes later.

Greig was the creator as he danced his way down the left flank before crossing for Lisle to head home at the back post.

In the closing stages Nairn pushed for a winner with sub Brodie Watson, Lisle and sub Ben Kelly all forcing saves from Storrier, but it finished level.

Other Highland League scores

League leaders Brora Rangers prevailed 5-0 against Deveronvale at Dudgeon Park.

Colin Williamson gave the Cattachs an early lead and the Banffers hopes of taking something from the contest were ended early in the second period. Captain Harry Noble was sent off by referee Alex Ross and soon after Shane Sutherland, Max Ewan and a brace from Alex Cooper completed the scoring.

Second-placed Brechin City overcame the loss of an early goal to defeat Rothes 3-2 at Mackessack Park.

Thomas Brady struck with barely a minute played to give the Speysiders a dream start, but it wasn’t long before Cillian Sheridan equalised.

Spencer Moreland and Brad McKay then found the net for Brechin, before debutant Shaun Morrison, who has joined Rothes on loan from Forres, scored late on.

Brechin remain four points behind Brora with a game in hand.

Third-placed Banks o’ Dee remain six points off the summit after winning 3-0 against Clachnacuddin at Spain Park. Lachie MacLeod, Jevan Anderson and Max Alexander got the goals for the Aberdeen outfit.

A double from Angus Grant earned Huntly a 2-0 win against Formartine United at Christie Park. North football’s leading goalscorer has now bagged 30 goals this season.

Fraserburgh ran out 5-0 winners against Lossiemouth at Bellslea. Aidan Sopel bagged a brace with Logan Watt, Fraser Mackie and Bryan Hay also on target for the Broch.

Lloyd Robertson’s goal secured a narrow victory for Inverurie Locos against Keith at Harlaw Park.

Turriff United and Buckie Thistle drew 1-1 at the Haughs as Reece McKeown’s opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Innes McKay’s strike for the Jags.

Wick Academy got back to winning ways with a 3-1 success against Forres Mechanics at Harmsworth. Owen Rendall, Mark Macadie and Marc MacGregor were the Scorries’ scorers, while Liam Grant got a consolation for the Can-Cans.