Highland League digest: Clachnacuddin v Huntly preview, plus news from Brora Rangers, Deveronvale and Strathspey Thistle

Huntly new boy Greig McNaughton is relishing getting to grips with the Breedon Highland League.

The centre-back signed for the Black and Golds earlier this month from Midlands League side Broughty Athletic – but only made his debut in Saturday’s victory against Formartine United.

On Wednesday, McNaughton is set to be involved when Huntly face Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

Speaking to The Press and Journal about coming into north football, the Dundee-based 26-year-old said: “When Huntly showed an interest, I spoke to the manager and he completely sold the club to me in terms of what it’s like and how it operates.

“It’s a new exciting challenge for me moving up to the Highland League and tier five of the pyramid.

“I really enjoyed my time playing with Broughty, but getting the chance to take on a new challenge in a new league appealed to me, and I thought: ‘Why not give it a crack?’

“I’ve always wanted to test myself at the best level I can. Broughty is one of a few clubs in the Midlands League that I think could hold their own at this level.

“However, I think the difference coming into the Highland League is that the level of opposition you face week-in, week-out is higher than the Midlands League.”

Coaching benefits at Premiership club

As well as playing, McNaughton is a full-time coach at Dundee and works with the development squad at Dens Park.

He believes coaching has helped him improve as a player, and added: “I’ve been in Dundee’s academy for more than three years.

“I started off working with the under-13s and under-14s groups at the performance school.

“Then when a full-time post to assist Scott Robertson with the development team became available. I managed to get that and I’ve been in that role since September 2023.

“Coaching has made a difference to me as a player because there’s not a day goes by when I don’t learn something.

“Whether it’s meetings or courses or working with players, there’s always something you can pick up.

“I feel like I have a better understanding of the game as a result of coaching.”

Clach’s Anderson on his improvements

One player McNaughton will be trying to shackle on Wednesday is Clach striker James Anderson.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a fine season and his 17 goals so far this term have helped propel the Lilywhites to fifth in the table.

Aside from last season when he was out injured, Anderson has been a prolific marksman for Clach since making a major breakthrough in the 2021-22 season when he bagged 25 goals.

He reckons his all-round game has never been better – and credits manager Conor Gethins with getting the best out of him.

Anderson said: “With the games we’ve got left, I’d like to get into the 20s for this season. But I don’t think about numbers too much, I just try to keep contributing as best I can.

“The manager has been really good with me. Him being a striker has probably helped in terms of what he’s done for my game.

“He gives me pointers all the time. He’s at me all the time about standards and is always trying to get the best out of me.

“Sometimes in training he takes the strikers away in a group and we work on finishing and other things.

“I feel my all-round game is better than it was a few seasons ago, and working with the manager is one of the reasons for that.

“I also think how the team has been doing and where we are this season has helped me.”

Brora’s Ewan relishing treble chance

Max Ewan is thrilled Brora Rangers have given themselves a shot at winning the treble – but insists complacency can’t creep into the Cattachs’ mindset.

The Sutherland side have already lifted the North of Scotland Cup this season, they are currently top of the Breedon Highland League and, on Saturday, they play Deveronvale in the semi-final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Attacker Ewan is looking forward to a busy end to the campaign as Brora attempt to win all three competitions in the same season for first time in their history.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s a really exciting end to the season for us. We’ve put ourselves in a good position.

“These are the kind of games you want to be involved in. To be pushing in both the league and the cups this season is good.

“You want to win every competition you’re in and if we could do that it would be amazing.

“It would be a tremendous achievement if we could win all three trophies in the same season.

“However, we can’t get carried away. There’s a lot of big games to play and we’ll just take it one game at a time.

“There will be a few more twists and turns between now and the end of the season, but all we can do is focus on ourselves and try to take care of each game.

“Our only focus at the minute is this semi-final against Deveronvale and if we can get through we’ll try to kick on for the rest of the season.”

Vale rematch can’t be taken for granted

Ewan also insists it’s important Brora remain grounded ahead of facing Deveronvale again this weekend.

The Cattachs defeated the Banffers, who finished with 10 men, 5-0 at Dudgeon Park in the league on Saturday.

But ahead of their rematch in the cup, Ewan added: “We can’t take anything for granted, we know Deveronvale will be right up for it.

“We had a wee hiccup at Princess Royal Park (3-2 league defeat) earlier in the season, so we know it’s a difficult place to go.

“I don’t think we played at our best last Saturday. We took chances at key points in the game which helped us, but I wouldn’t say it was our best performance.

“We’ll need to be better than that this weekend if we’re to see them off again.”

Wood gets Vale up for the cup

Deveronvale player-manager Garry Wood insists they have to believe they can end the club’s wait to reach a final.

The Banffers tackle Brora Rangers on Saturday at Princess Royal Park in the semi-final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup, having lost 5-0 to the same opponents at Dudgeon Park in the Breedon Highland League last weekend.

Vale last reached a cup final in September 2011 and Wood wants his charges to take inspiration from a 3-2 win against the Cattachs earlier this season.

He said: “We’ve got to take belief from the league game against Brora at home and we need to try to replicate that.

“It’s more than 13 years since the club has been in a final so it would be a massive thing to get through.

“However, we’re under no illusions about how difficult it will be. Brora are in great form and they’re top of the league for a reason.

“But we’ll be looking to put a plan together to give us the best chance of getting to the final.

“Getting to a final would be a massive achievement for us. As a club, we’re making good progress and you want to keep going in the right direction.”

Bradford commits his future

Deveronvale have been handed a boost ahead of the weekend with the news Jaydan Bradford has signed a contract extension.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been a regular since breaking into the Banffers’ first-team during season 2022-23.

Wood added: “Jaydan is someone who has performed really well.

“When I came in as manager last summer the plan was always to assess the players we had and then try to build from there.

“We’ve got most of our key players tied down and Jaydan is one of them.

“Now we’ll try to bring in players who can help us progress again next season.

“Jaydan is still only 20, so he’s still got a lot ahead of him. He’s still got some things to learn, but if he keeps going on the right path then he’ll be a top centre-half for many years.”

Dual role suits Strathspey’s Whitehorn

For Daniel Whitehorn, keeping the faith applies to more than just Strathspey Thistle’s fight to avoid a possible Breedon Highland League relegation play-off.

The 30-year-old is back playing for the Grantown Jags this term and combines this alongside his role as the club chaplain at Seafield Park.

Whitehorn has played for Strathspey during the last two seasons, but initially stepped away this term due to his work commitments as an outdoor instructor at a Christian outdoor centre in Nethy Bridge.

But the midfielder – who describes his faith as “central to my life” – took on the role of chaplain and has recently been tempted back into the playing squad by manager Ryan Esson.

Whitehorn said: “It’s good to be back and hopefully I’ll be available for most of the rest of the season.

“I came back to Strathspey this season as club chaplain, but then there were a couple of games where we were short of bodies and the manager gave me a call.

“That got me sucked back in and I’m doing the joint role of chaplain and player.

“I’ve got a friend that I played football with who is a minister in Aviemore and he put me in touch with someone at Sports Chaplaincy UK who specifically covers Scotland.

“We had a chat and it turns out they’ve been looking for a chaplain at Strathspey for a number of years and I felt it was a good opportunity for me.

“It’s good to be able to be part of the team, share my faith and be there for the boys.

“Faith is central to my life.

“If they’re going through something tough, I’m available for them to have a chat with.”

Jags are believing

Strathspey drew 1-1 with Nairn County on Saturday and the point moved them off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

Whitehorn says Thistle believe they can stay clear of the foot of the division in their remaining 12 games, which would ensure they won’t be involved in a potential relegation play-off.

He added: “The performance against Nairn is something to build on.

“We have the belief that we’re not the worst team in the league and we feel we can get a result against anyone on our day.”