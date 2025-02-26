Highland League digest: Cup countdown with Banks o’ Dee’s Magnus Watson and Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League digest: Cup countdown with Banks o’ Dee’s Magnus Watson and Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie

We look ahead to Friday night's R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup semi-final tie.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee's Magnus Watson, left, and Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie are gearing up for their semi-final meeting in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.
Magnus Watson will be returning to the scene of his career highlight when Banks o’ Dee face Fraserburgh in the semi-final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

The sides clash at Bellslea on Friday night and winger Watson is thankful he’s back in the Aberdeen outfit’s squad after a lengthy spell out injured.

A quad problem had kept the 22-year-old sidelined since the early months of last season, but he returned to action last month and has made a couple of appearances as a substitute.

Watson was the hero the last time Dee played a Highland League Cup tie at Bellslea, scoring the winning goal in the final against Inverurie Locos in April 2023.

Injury was hard to shake off

Reflecting on his time out injured, he said: “It’s really good to be back involved in the squad.

“I had a quad injury which I struggled to overcome. It took me quite a while to shake off the problem, but thankfully it seems to be all sorted and I’m feeling good again.

“I was maybe trying to come back too quickly and I wasn’t getting anywhere.

“So I had a longer rest period away from football and I managed to get on to the right rehabilitation programme and it’s paid off.

“It’s always a thought in your mind when you’re having setbacks: ‘Is it really worth it?’

Magnus Watson in action for Banks o’ Dee.

“But I was always determined to get back playing. I enjoy being at the club and being part of the squad so that wasn’t something I was going to give up easily.

“The club has been great with me, they’ve helped me a lot.

“They got me on the right rehabilitation programme. They’ve paid for me to go and see certain specialists and they’ve done all they can.

“The club also gave me the time out to rest and recover properly – I can’t thank Banks o’ Dee enough for what they’ve done for me.”

Returning to a happy hunting ground

Watson looks back fondly on the Highland League Cup final Banks o’ Dee won at Bellslea and he’s determined to try to get past Fraserburgh and secure their place in this season’s showpiece.

He added: “Playing in a Highland League Cup game at Fraserburgh does throw up a good memory for me.

“Getting the winner in that final against Inverurie is something I’ll always remember – it’s the highlight of my career so far.

Magnus Watson holds the Highland League Cup trophy after the 2023 final.

“This semi-final will be a tough game, but hopefully it goes our way.

“If I’m involved, I’ll try to help the team in any way I can. These are the big games you want to be involved in.

“But regardless of whether I feature I’d be happy to see the team get through to another final, so hopefully we can get the job done.”

Broch’s McKay set for day to remember

Friday is set to be a busy day for Fraserburgh’s Flynn McKay as he attempts to help his club and country to significant successes.

The Fraserburgh Academy pupil is one of three north players – along with Isaac Blanksby of Cults Academy and Grantown Grammar School’s Torran Lambie – in the Scotland Schoolboys’ squad for the opening Centenary Shield fixture against England in Greenock (1pm kick-off).

After that game is finished, midfielder McKay, 18, will make the 215-mile journey north from Cappielow to Bellslea – and is hoping to arrive in time to be involved in the Broch’s R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup semi-final tie against Banks o’ Dee (8pm kick-off).

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie “It’s great for the town, the school and the club that Flynn’s involved at national level.

“He’ll learn a lot from the experience and hopefully he can put that to good use with us.

Fraserburgh’s Flynn McKay is on international duty this week.

“At this moment in time he’s going to be part of the squad and he’s going to do his best to get up the road in time.

“If he doesn’t manage then so be it, but we’d never stop him from playing at that level for Scotland.

“If he can get up to Fraserburgh in time, he’ll be in the squad and I’d have no hesitation in using Flynn.

“He’s a valued member of our squad and the fact he’s willing to be involved in the Scotland game and then come up to our game shows you his character and his attitude.

“He loves the club and he loves football.

“The Scotland game will be a great occasion for Flynn and hopefully he can come up and be part of our group and help us get into a final as well.”

Tough calls will have to be made

Fraserburgh have a full squad available for Friday’s tie, and having rotated his team in recent weeks, Cowie admits he has a selection dilemma.

He added: “I do have a bit of a selection headache. We’ve been chopping and changing a lot recently, because we’ve been playing a lot of midweek games.

“But I’d say nine times out of 10 at Fraserburgh there’s a headache because we’ve got a good squad.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie.

“We’ve got competition for places, which is healthy. I’ve been doing the job long enough to know that tough decisions need to be made in games like this, but we need to trust our selection.

“We’re in a good place, but this will be a very tough game. Banks o’ Dee are one of the best sides in the league, they’ve got an array of talent and have got some very experienced pros in their ranks.

“But it will be up to our lads to try to lay down a marker and see how good they are against those experienced players.”

