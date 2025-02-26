Highland League: Reaction and report as Clachnacuddin beat Huntly to keep up top four push

Conor Gethins hailed Clachnacuddin’s defending as they strengthened their push for a top four finish with victory over Huntly.

The Lilywhites triumphed 3-1 at Grant Street Park to move to within two points of Inverurie Locos, who occupy fourth spot and have a game in hand.

Clach were two goals up early on through James Anderson and Troy Cooper, but after Angus Grant pulled one back the Inverness outfit did well to stifle the Black and Golds before sub Scott Davidson’s counter sealed victory.

Manager Gethins said: “In the first 15 minutes we were relentless and got our two goals.

“But then we sat in and I don’t know why. We had to absorb a lot of pressure and Huntly got into areas that hurt us.

“In the second half I felt we were under very little threat and our defending was excellent.

“We want to try to get into the top four if we can. It’s going to be tough but we’re still in the mix.”

Match action

In a tremendously entertaining first half Clach quickly took control. In the 11th minute Anderson headed home at back post from Allan Macphee’s right-wing cross.

Huntly defender Michael Clark was adamant he had been pushed by Anderson in the build-up, but referee Alex Ross dismissed the appeals.

Two minutes later the Lilywhites made it 2-0 when Craig Lawrie’s cross-cum-shot from the right was knocked into the net by Cooper from barely a yard out.

Again the Black and Golds were unhappy as they felt Cooper was offside.

The visitors responded and in the 32nd minute Grant produced a magnificent chip from 20 yards into the right corner of the net for his 31st goal of the season.

In the second half chances were limited, the closest Huntly came to an equaliser was a Clark header which was straight at goalkeeper Logan Ross.

On 87 minutes Davidson settled the outcome when he broke into the box and scored with a low 10-yard shot.

In the final minute of the 90, Huntly midfielder Ryan Sewell, who earlier had been booked for dissent, received a second yellow and then a red card for a challenge on Fergus Adams.

Charlesworth hits out

Black and Golds boss Colin Charlesworth said: “After being 2-0 down I thought we were really good. If we’d played with that intensity in the second half we could have won.

“Credit to Clach they stifled us and took the sting out of the game really well. However, they were assisted by severely incompetent officials.

“I understand slowing the game down when you’re winning, and we all do it, but it was allowed too much.

“The first goal is a blatant push, the Clach bench turned to us and said ‘we can’t believe they’ve not spotted that.’

“But three people in the ground didn’t see it and they’re the three people that matter.

“For the second goal it’s two or three yards offside. They’re saying Greig McNaughton’s playing him onside, but I can see the back of Greig’s shirt as he’s running back chasing the man.

“It’s impossible for him to be playing the man onside and they’re two massive decisions.”