Highland League Cup – Deveronvale v Brora Rangers previewed; Reaction and report as Fraserburgh beat Banks o’ Dee; Every league game covered

Brora Rangers are aiming to reach another cup final and for Ali Sutherland having the chance to be successful with the Cattachs is extra special.

The R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup holders take on Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park on Saturday in the semi-final of the tournament.

Midfielder Sutherland grew up in Brora and used to be a regular at Dudgeon Park before his family moved to Inverness when he was 14.

The 28-year-old signed for his hometown team in 2021 and has helped them win the League Cup twice and the North of Scotland Cup twice.

Ahead of facing Vale, Sutherland said: “It means a lot to me to be able to have success with Brora, I’ve still got family in the village and I know a lot of the fans.

“It does make it special to have success with Brora because I know what it means to all these people.

“Growing up when my own football was on a Sunday I’d go to Dudgeon Park on a Saturday. I won’t say I was watching the whole game but I was there and I would kick a ball about.

“It was a different Brora team then and the club was in a different position. But I was still there watching when things changed and the club started to win things.

“Even once I was down in Inverness I would still come up when I could to see friends and watch games.

“I went to a few cup finals to watch Brora as well, but it’s even better now being involved as a player.”

Injury isn’t going to stop Sutherland

Brora are missing cup-tied quartet Connor Bunce, Gary Pullen, Matthew Wright and Ross Hardie, while Jordan MacRae and James Wallace are still injured.

However, Sutherland is available despite a cartilage issue in his right knee.

He explained that with the Cattachs challenging to win the Highland League Cup and the Breedon Highland League – having already claimed the North of Scotland Cup – he didn’t want to miss the run-in.

Sutherland added: “I had a couple of options, I could have got it fixed after it happened in December.

“But when I spoke to the physio about it he said I could get back and play with it so it was up to myself.

“I thought about it and with us having the potential to win the Highland League Cup and also challenging for the Highland League I wasn’t wanting to miss that.

“When I had option to get back playing for the rest of the season I didn’t want to miss anything so it was quite an easy decision.”

Banffers have learned lessons for rematch

Jamie MacLellan is determined to show the progress Deveronvale are making by reaching their first cup final since September 2011.

The Banffers tackle Brora Rangers at Princess Royal Park on Saturday in the last four of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup.

Vale have enjoyed a good season, their tally of 33 points from 25 matches in the Breedon Highland League is already their best points return since season 2018-19.

However, it’s 13-and-a-half years since they were in a final and midfielder MacLellan is eager to change that.

But to progress Vale will have to turn the tables on a Brora side that defeated them 5-0 in a league encounter at Dudgeon Park last Saturday.

MacLellan, 20, said: “There are things we can learn from last week. Obviously nobody wants to get beat 5-0 and nobody wants to get beat at all.

“But the way it went with us getting a red card early in the second half made it very hard.

“There are definitely lessons we’ve learned from last week and hopefully if we take those things on board that will help us get a result in this game.

“You need to have confidence and belief going into every game and we’ve got that.

“We know what we’re capable of as a group when everyone’s at it and there’s no reason why we can’t get a result against Brora.

“When we’re at our best I think we’ve shown we can compete with everyone.

“We’ve made improvements this season and hopefully we can continue to make more improvements going forward.

“Every game’s tough and you can’t get carried away, but we want to show people that we’re getting better and that we’re making progress.”

Final chance would be big deal

For MacLellan and many of his team-mates it would be their first final in senior football if Deveronvale are able to overcome Brora this afternoon.

MacLellan is also well aware of how much a victory would mean for everyone associated with the Banff side.

He added: “It would be a big deal for a lot of people to get to a final.

“We’ve had really good support this season so to get to a final for the supporters would be great and it would be great for us as players as well.

“But we’ve got to look at it as just another game where we need to do our jobs properly.

“If we do that then hopefully it’ll give us a chance of winning.

“It would be my first cup final in adult football and it’s the same for a lot of the lads so it would be great to get through.”

Fraserburgh 2-0 Banks o’ Dee

Manager Mark Cowie revealed his pride after a relentless second half display from Fraserburgh secured their place in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup final.

The Broch triumphed 2-0 against Banks o’ Dee at Bellslea to set up a meeting with Deveronvale or Brora Rangers on Saturday April 19.

Playing down the slope in the second period Fraserburgh asked plenty of questions of the Dee backline before Scott Barbour and substitute Sean Butcher eventually struck in the closing stages.

Victory means the Buchan side now have two finals to look forward, having already set up a clash with Formartine United in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield showpiece.

When the Highland League Cup final comes around the Broch will be aiming to lift the trophy for the third time in their history and for the first time since 2006.

The League Cup is the only tournament Cowie hasn’t won as manager following defeats in the final in 2018 and 2024.

He said: “The atmosphere inside the ground is why I’m still in the game, the place was rocking. When we get the crowd behind us it’s difficult to play against and I think you saw that.

“The players were immense. That was what Fraserburgh is to me – in the second half they were relentless – and deserved to get to the final.

“I’m proud of them, we’ve been told we’re having a bad season but we’re in two cup finals.

“The guys deserve it, they were the better team on the night against a very good Banks o’ Dee side.”

Match action

Following a pre-match minute’s silence in memory of former Fraserburgh player and coach Brian Newlands, Dee could have taken a third minute lead.

Michael Philipson’s low cross from the right was met by Liam Duell, who shot straight into the body of goalkeeper Joe Barbour from three yards.

But the Broch also threatened. Jamie Beagrie’s 18-yard snap-shot flashed over, while visiting goalkeeper Daniel Hoban tipped away a Bryan Hay header and Greg Buchan’s shot from the resultant Scott Barbour corner was wayward.

Early in the second half Hoban blocked twice from Logan Watt, while at the other end Duell missed his kick from close range following Ally Stark’s long throw-in.

Fraserburgh were doing most of the probing and with 10 minutes left Watt latched onto Joe Barbour’s long ball forward, but headed narrowly wide of the target with Hoban beaten.

In the 84th minute the hosts made the breakthrough. Another Joe Barbour long ball wasn’t dealt with by Nathan Cooney and Scott Barbour hooked a first time finish into the net.

In the 90th minute Barbour’s delivery from the left was tapped home by Butcher from six yards to settle the outcome.

Dee disappointment

Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “I didn’t think there was a great deal in it. We felt playing down the hill in the first half we had to score so that was a bit disappointing.

“For most of the second half we dug in and defended well, but the disappointment is that we didn’t make them work for their goals.

“There were a couple of times we got into good positions in wide areas and we’ve not had the composure to find a Dee shirt.”

Clach and Cooper in top form ahead of Brechin test

Troy Cooper believes he’s playing the best football of his career as he tries to help Clachnacuddin upset title contenders Brechin City.

The Hedgemen could move to within a point of Breedon Highland League leaders Brora Rangers with a victory against the Lilywhites at Glebe Park on Saturday.

But the Inverness outfit are fifth in the table and full of confidence following their midweek win over Huntly, in which Cooper scored his ninth goal of the season.

The 24-year-old winger, who joined Clach in January 2023, said: “This season is definitely the best I’ve played in my career.

“Early on I struggled with the intensity of the Highland League, but this season I’ve been a lot better and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“It will be a tough game, but we’ve got our own targets and we want to finish as high as we can.

“Up to now we’ve had a great season going from second bottom last season to fifth this season, but we’re not stopping there.”

Meanwhile, Brechin could hand a debut to new signing Mitchell Findlay. The 20-year-old attacker has joined the Hedgemen on a deal until the summer of 2027 from Midlands League club Broughty Athletic.

Findlay netted 56 goals in 89 appearances for Broughty and Brechin boss Patrick Cregg said: “Mitchell is sharp, lively and can play a number of positions. He’s technically good and is a real goal threat.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Charlie Macdonald is missing for Forres Mechanics, who face Formartine United at Mosset Park. Aaron Norris, Johnny Crawford and Michael Dangana are out for the Pitmedden club.

Nairn County meet Buckie Thistle at Station Park, but are minus Fraser Dingwall, Alan Pollock, Ali Morrison and Kenny MacInnes. Darryl McHardy is free of suspension for the Jags.

Andrew Skinner and Thomas Brady are unavailable for Rothes’ clash with a full strength Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

Dylan Lawrence, Paul Brindle, Steven Macdonald and Daniel Whitehorn are out of Strathspey’s Thistle game against Keith at Seafield Park. Ryan Spink, James Brownie, Callum Robertson, Murray Addison and Craig Gill remain sidelined for the Maroons.

David Allan returns for Wick Academy’s encounter with Turriff United at Harmsworth Park, but Alan Hughes, Owen Harrold, Richard Macadie and Jack Henry are missing.

Turra are without Reece McKeown, Liam Strachan and Owen Kinsella.