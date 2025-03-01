Highland League and Cup results: Brora Rangers beat Deveronvale to reach final

Holders Brora Rangers reached the final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup by beating Deveronvale 3-1 at Princess Royal Park.

In a cracking semi-final tie the Cattachs took an early lead through Shane Sutherland, but when Banffers player-boss Garry Wood equalised in the second half the game was very much in the balance.

But late counters from Craig MacKenzie and Sutherland ensured Brora progressed to the final where they will take on Fraserburgh in a repeat of last season’s showpiece.

This result also keeps the Cattachs on course for a trophy treble this season. They have already lifted the North of Scotland this term and are top of the Breedon Highland League.

Meanwhile, Deveronvale’s wait for a first final since 2011 continues.

Early action

With four players cup-tied Brora had a familiar face back on the bench to beef up their squad in midfielder Martin Maclean, who retired last summer after 12 years at Dudgeon Park.

The visitors did most of the early probing and took the lead on 13 minutes. Tom Kelly crossed from the right and Sutherland prodded into the net from close range having evaded the attentions of the home defence.

Brora continued to press with Kelly firing over from 16 yards before more dangerous play down the right culminated in a cross to the back post which Sutherland headed down, but MacKenzie’s attempt from inside the six-yard box was cleared off the line by Murray Esson.

Before the interval Vale goalkeeper Ethan Hopkinson also made a decent stop to prevent team-mate Keane Matheson turning another Kelly cross from the right into his own net and Sutherland headed narrowly over from MacKenzie’s free-kick.

The Banffers did have a couple of decent openings in the first 45 minutes. Just before the half hour mark they worked the ball into Ben Hermiston inside the box and he teed up Adam Reid, who shot wide from 12 yards.

On the stroke of half-time Jamie MacLellan crossed from the left and Wood’s flick-on fell for Jack Mitchell at the back post, but Brora goalkeeper Cammy Mackay saved at close quarters.

Second half

It felt like the next goal would have a significant bearing on the outcome of the contest and in the early part of the second period it continued to be Brora who were having most of the play and the majority of the territory.

On 53 minutes MacKenzie played Tony Dingwall through on goal with a pinpoint pass, but Dingwall shot against the top of the crossbar.

Soon after Colin Williamson sent a diving header wide from a Kelly free-kick. However, Deveronvale were still in the tie and they equalised in the 65th minute.

Mitchell found Jayden Goldie on the right flank and his low cross was perfect for player-manager Wood to tap in at the back post.

The tie was very much in the balance with both sides having chances. For Brora Dingwall’s inswinging corner from the left was flicked goalwards by Sutherland, but Hopkinson blocked.

For Vale MacLellan’s strike from 15 yards was straight at Mackay following Mitchell’s cross from the right, then Goldie’s delivery from the same side caused a moment of panic in the visiting defence, but sub Olek Dlugosz’s attempted finish was blocked.

On 87 minutes it was Brora who got the crucial next goal. Vale failed to clear Dingwall’s corner from the left and when the ball broke back to Dingwall his delivery was headed into the top left corner by MacKenzie.

In the final minute of the 90 the Cattachs settled the issue when Dingwall’s cross from the right was headed into the net by the unmarked Sutherland from six yards.

Highland League results

In the Highland League title contenders Brechin City dropped more points by drawing 1-1 with Clachnacuddin at Glebe Park.

James Anderson put the Lilywhites ahead but Scott Logan salvaged a point for the Hedgemen.

The result means Brechin now trail leaders Brora by three points having played the same number of games and the Cattachs also have a significantly better goal difference.

Forres Mechanics and Formartine United drew 1-1 at Mosset Park. Paul Campbell’s opener for the Pitmedden outfit was cancelled out by Jordan Alonge’s strike for Can-Cans.

Inverurie Locos came from two goals down to defeat bottom of the table Rothes 3-2 at Harlaw Park.

Ross Logan and Shaun Morrison had the Speysiders two up at half-time, but the Railwaymen pulled a goal back early in the second period courtesy of Paul Coutts’ penalty.

In the closing stages Mark Souter and Milosz Ochmanski struck to win the game for the home side.

First half strikes from Fin Allen and Lyall Keir earned Buckie Thistle a 2-0 victory against Nairn County at Station Park.

Keith got back to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park. Jordan Cooper and Joey Wilson found the net for the Maroons.

Wick Academy made it back-to-back wins as they defeated Turriff United 2-0 at Harmsworth Park thanks to goals from Marc MacGregor and Gordon MacNab.