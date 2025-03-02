Brechin City part company with manager Patrick Cregg after results ‘fail to meet expectations’

Breedon Highland League title challengers Brechin City have parted company with boss Patrick Cregg.

The Glebe Park side sit second in the league table and three points behind Brora Rangers following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Clachnacuddin.

Brechin were in the driving seat in the title race but have surrendered the initiative to Brora after drawing four of their previous five league games.

Their one win during that five-game run was a narrow 3-2 victory at bottom of the table Rothes.

‘Results-driven industry’

A short statement released by Brechin confirmed the club had parted company with manager Cregg and his assistant Logan McConachie.

Chairman Kevin Mackie said: “Whilst we are all disappointed that things have not worked out as we had hoped, football is a results-driven industry and unfortunately recent results have not met expectations.

“We thank Patrick for his efforts in his first venture into management and wish both him and Logan every success in the future.”

The Brechin statement added that a further update from the club will follow in due course.

Former Arsenal, Falkirk and St Johnstone midfielder Cregg was appointed manager of Brechin in June last year, succeeding Gavin Price.

The Irishman had previously worked as an assistant manager at St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk.