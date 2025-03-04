Highland League – EVERY Wednesday game previewed: New Brechin boss Ray McKinnon speaks; Brian Macleod rules himself out of Nairn job

Interim manager Ray McKinnon insists it was a no-brainer for him to try to help reignite Brechin City’s Breedon Highland League title challenge.

The Hedgemen’s new boss will take charge for the first time on Wednesday night when they tackle Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

McKinnon has previously managed Lochee United, Raith Rovers, Dundee United, Morton, Falkirk, Queen’s Park and Forfar Athletic, and he was also Brechin gaffer between October 2012 and May 2015 when the Angus club were in League One.

The 54-year-old has returned to Glebe Park after the dismissal of Patrick Cregg following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Clachnacuddin.

Explaining to The Press and Journal why he’s taken on the job, McKinnon said: “I’ve got a real affinity for Brechin which goes back a long way.

“Brechin gave me my first management job in senior football and I’ve always been thankful for that.

“I had a brilliant experience working for Brechin the first time. I know quite a few people who are at the club just now and they’re really good people.

“For those reasons, I want to come back in and do my best to help the club.

“Brechin’s a club close to my heart, so when I was asked if I’d come in and help until the end of the season, it was a no-brainer for me.”

Title challenge

Brechin are three points behind Highland League leaders Brora Rangers and also trail the Cattachs on goal difference.

Both clubs have nine matches left and McKinnon is hopeful a strong finish to the campaign could lead to them becoming champions.

He added: “We need to try to win as many points as we can between now and the end of the season and see where that takes us.

“It’s going to be tough. Brora have done really well and are at the top of the league and there are other really good teams in the league.

“But our focus will be on trying to get as many points as possible and we’ll see where it leads us.

“We’ll be doing our utmost to try to win the league – that’s what everyone wants.

“We know it’s going to be difficult, but we need everyone to be together and give it everything we can in the last nine games to try to finish top of the league.”

Banffers look to bounce back

Meanwhile, Deveronvale’s Ben Hermiston is hoping the disappointment of Saturday’s R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup exit can fire them up to get back to winning ways in the league.

The Banffers were beaten 3-1 by Brora in the semi-final of the cup with two goals in the closing stages making the difference for the Cattachs.

Striker Hermiston, 19, who has also been playing in midfield recently, said: “It was quite sickening the way it panned out on Saturday, but that’s how it goes sometimes.

“We can take some encouragement from the performance. We’ve been on a tough run and it doesn’t get any easier against Brechin.

“But we need to keep going and try to start picking up points again in the league.

“We’re up for the challenge of facing Brechin. We want to win as many games as we can, we feel we can pick up points in any game and hopefully we can push on from the position (11th) we’re in.”

Macleod rules himself out of Nairn running

Interim Nairn County boss Brian Macleod has revealed he doesn’t want to be the manager on a permanent basis and believes it’s important they start to plan for next season.

Macleod has been in charge of the Wee County, who face Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park on Wednesday night, since mid-January following the departure of Ross Tokely.

But he has informed the Station Park board he doesn’t want the job going forward, and as a result, Nairn have now advertised the position.

Macleod has been a County stalwart having served the club as a player, coach and assistant manager.

‘It’s important to start planning’

He said: “I’ve told the club I don’t want to be considered for the job on a permanent basis.

“It was never really my intention to take the job on going forward. But I felt it was important to keep that to myself and get everyone focused on the games we had to play.

“However, I’ve looked at things over the last six weeks and I’ve had conversations with the club regarding planning for next season.

“With our position in the table (13th), there’s not a lot left to play for this season, so for the good of the club going forward it’s important to start planning for next season.

“But if you don’t have someone in place who’s looking to the longer-term, then you can’t really start planning for next season, start looking at signing targets and things like that.

“I felt it was important the club knew my thoughts and I’ve said I’m not interested in doing the job long-term.

“We agreed it was right to look at trying to bring someone in permanently now so that they have a chance to look at the squad before the end of the season.

“I’m happy to assist that person in any way I’m asked to and hopefully this provides some clarity going forward towards next season.

“I think me carrying on for the rest of the season would put the club behind other clubs in terms of planning for next season.”

Tough clash anticipated against leaders

Looking ahead to playing Brora, Macleod added: “It will be a difficult game, Brora are flying at the moment.

“Having worked closely with Steven Mackay and David Hind when they were at Nairn for the last two seasons, I fully expected them to be where they are this season.”

Meanwhile, Brora manager Steven Mackay has called on the Cattachs to keep doing the hard yards in pursuit of the title.

Brora are three points ahead of Brechin at the top of the table and also have a superior goal difference, but with nine games remaining – including a clash with the Hedgemen – Mackay knows there’s still work to do.

He said: “Football can bite you on the backside if you get carried away and we’re not doing that.

“We know we’re in a good position just now, but there are still a lot of points up for grabs.

“We’ve got a talented squad, but that counts for nothing if we’re not prepared to do the hard yards and do the dirty side of the game.

“In fairness to the boys, they’ve been doing that – I can’t question their desire to work hard in games, but it’s important they keep doing it.

“Talent isn’t enough to win anything. It’s hard work that make the difference.”

Broch’s Butcher back with a bang

Fraserburgh’s Sean Butcher is aiming for a good finish to season after ending his goal drought.

The striker and his Broch team-mates are preparing to face Rothes at Bellslea on Wednesday night in the Breedon Highland League.

Butcher is buoyed by finding the net for the first time since October 26 in Friday’s Highland League Cup semi-final win against Banks o’ Dee.

Since joining Fraserburgh in 2018, Butcher has been a prolific scorer, and says not hitting the target recently has been frustrating.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s been hard. I’ve been desperate to get a goal to try and get going again, but when you’re not scoring you start to overthink it.

“On Friday I did what I’ve done for years. I just got into an area, Scott Barbour found me and I tapped it in.

“Hopefully that gets me off and running again and I can get a few more between now and the end of the season.”

Over the years, Butcher – as he did on Friday – has shown he can make a big impact coming on as a substitute.

He added: “I’m probably the most sulky player there is when the team’s read out and I’m not in it.

“But after that I’m good at parking those emotions and getting into a frame of mind to make an impact if I come on.

“During my time at Fraserburgh, I’ve scored a lot of important goals off the bench and some of my favourite goals have been as a sub.

“The manager Mark Cowie is very good at rotating the team and he gives everyone a fair crack of the whip. You know you’ll always get chances and it’s just about trying to show what you can do.”

Belief growing in Rothes ranks

Meanwhile, Ronnie Sharp reckons belief is growing in the Rothes squad they can end their barren run and climb off the bottom of the table.

The Speysiders haven’t picked up any points since November 2 and trail Strathspey Thistle on goal difference at the foot of the division.

However, in their last three games against Inverurie Locos, Brechin City and Forres Mechanics, Rothes have lost 3-2 but performed with credit.

Manager Sharp said: “How competitive we’ve been in the last three games has been encouraging and we’ve been unlucky not to take some points from those games.

“We need to keep it going and we need to have the belief we can get results.

“It takes time to install that belief in the group – it doesn’t come overnight – but the performances we’ve put in should give us belief.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Huntly are without the suspended Ryan Sewell for their Christie Park clash with Banks o’ Dee. Iain Vigurs and Jason Selbie return for the visitors.

Strathspey Thistle face Buckie Thistle at Seafield Park. The Grantown outfit are missing Paul Brindle, Dylan Lawrence and Daniel Whitehorn, while on-loan pair Euan Storrier and Sam Morrison are unable to play against their parent club.

Work commitments mean Sam Pugh and Joe McCabe are unavailable for Buckie.

Formartine United host Lossiemouth at North Lodge Park, but do so minus Julian Wade, Aaron Norris, Michael Danagana and Johnny Crawford.

Jared Kennedy and Connor Macaulay are out for the Coasters, but Niall Kennedy is back in the fold.