Highland League reports: Ray McKinnon makes winning start with Brechin as Brora, Fraserburgh, Formartine and Buckie also earn victories

Ray McKinnon says Cillian Sheridan has a big part to play in Brechin City’s Breedon Highland League title challenge after his brace helped them beat Deveronvale.

Interim manager McKinnon’s second tenure with the Hedgemen started with a 3-0 victory at Princess Royal Park as former Celtic striker Sheridan found the net twice, while Ewan Loudon also got on the scoresheet.

Brechin remain three points behind Brora Rangers – who also have a better goal difference – at the top of the table, with both clubs having eight games left.

This was a welcome return to winning ways for City after four draws in five matches and McKinnon said: “I’m really pleased for the guys, it’s great for them to get the win.

“I’m here to help the boys and they’ve got eight big games to go.

“I’d like to think Cillian can be a very important player for us between now and the end of the season.

“I thought he was outstanding, his work-rate was great, he led the line brilliantly and he was the catalyst for what we did.

“He’ll be huge for us for the rest of the season.”

Early opener

The game kicked off in a strong wind which was in the visitors’ favour as they shot towards the sea in the first half.

On 10 minutes Brechin took the lead. Play was switched out to Marc Scott on the right flank and his tremendous first touch took him inside full-back Harry Noble before he squared the ball for Sheridan to tap home from close range.

Deveronvale responded well to falling behind and had some pressure around the City box without testing goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

After half an hour the Hedgemen made it 0-2. Fraser MacLeod found space on the right and his cutback was neatly tucked into the bottom left corner by Loudon from 12 yards.

Brechin got their third four minutes shy of half-time as Liam Callaghan’s free-kick from the right was finished first time by Sheridan from eight yards .

The wind dropped in the second period and a Vale comeback never looked particularly likely, despite their best efforts.

Loudon fired over from close range following a Scott delivery from the right and then midway through the second half the Banffers were reduced to 10 men.

Boss sees red

Murray Esson was booked for a mistimed challenge on Scott and in the aftermath player-manager Garry Wood was shown a straight red card by referee Lewis Brown following an altercation with Brechin sub Dayle Robertson.

Callaghan’s attempt from the resultant 25-yard free-kick clipped the top of the crossbar and a Scott centre from the right also hit the bar on 71 minutes.

Deveronvale boss Wood said: “Brechin didn’t really have to work hard for their goals which is the disappointing thing for us. We’ve lost 3-0 due to conceding three poor goals.

“I think my red card was soft, it was something of nothing really. A booking probably would have sufficed, but the referee chose to send me off.

“I’m disappointed to be sent off and as a manager it’s not something you want to happen.”

Brora Rangers 1-0 Nairn County

Brora Rangers edged to a 1-0 victory over visitors Nairn County thanks to a disputed spot-kick, maintaining their three-point advantage at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

While Brechin were cruising at Deveronvale, their title rivals were made to work hard for their win.

Connor Bunce scored the winner from the penalty spot in the second half to settle a tense contest, with the decision riling Nairn, who looked on course to collect a point.

Brora, who already have the North of Scotland Cup in the cabinet this term, booked their place in the final of the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup final against Fraserburgh when they defeated Vale 3-1 at the weekend.

Home gaffer Steven Mackay, facing his previous employers, made just one change to his line-up for the return to league business, with Bunce coming in for the benched Alex Cooper.

Meanwhile, interim Nairn boss Brian Macleod made two changes to the side who lost 2-0 at home to Buckie Thistle at the weekend, with Gary Kerr and Sam Gordon coming in for Andrew Greig and Ben Barron.

Tribute to Cattachs legend

Before play, there was a minute’s applause in tribute to former Brora player, club stalwart and Hall of Fame member Gavin Macleod following news of his death.

Nairn were the team on the front foot for most of the opening 25 minutes before the hosts came back into it.

The closest either side came to a goal was when Nairn’s Calum MacKay raced in on Cattachs goalkeeper Cammy Mackay, who saved the shot with his chest in a duel between two ex-Inverness players.

Brora needed a breakthrough, and it almost came when Bunce burst into the box, but his drive was superbly blocked by away goalkeeper Dylan MacLean.

Nairn then appealed for a spot-kick when Calum MacKay went down under a challenge from Wallace Duffy, but the play was waved on by referee David Alexander.

Visiting keeper MacLean was alert again on 62 minutes to push clear a stinging long-ranger from Brora’s Tony Dingwall.

However, with 18 minutes left, Brora were awarded their penalty after Bunce was adjudged to have been tripped in the box by Scott Lisle.

The ex-Clachnacuddin forward rifled his spot-kick low into the net past MacLean.

Huntly 1-1 Banks o’ Dee

Huntly and outside title-chasers Banks o’ Dee had to settle for a point apiece with a 1-1 draw at Christie Park.

With three minutes gone, a loose ball fell to the home side’s Owen Morris, who drove a low shot goalwards from the edge of the area.

A speculative shot minutes later from Huntly’s Angus Grant saw the forward try his luck from the centre circle – but his attempt was wide.

With 10 minutes gone, a diagonal pass from Matthew Wallace set Grant free down the right before Sam Robertson bundled in from close range for his 11th of the season to put Huntly in front.

Dee levelled after 20 minutes when a Michael Philipson free-kick was not dealt with and former Huntly man Andrew Hunter took his tally for the season to 10 with a header into the far post.

Philipson’s set-plays were causing problems and Hunter saw an effort go wide after the half-hour mark.

Dee’s Liam Duell then came close with a shot on the turn.

Six minutes into the second half, Robertson had the ball in the net again for Huntly, but a flag had already gone up from assistant referee Andy Martin.

Hunter fired a shot wide from distance on the hour mark, while seven minutes later, the striker saw a diving header go wide of the post after he got on the end of another Philipson free-kick.

Fraserburgh 6-1 Rothes

Fraserburgh consolidated sixth spot in the Breedon Highland League table by beating Rothes 6-1 at Bellslea as Sean Butcher grabbed a hat-trick.

The Broch started strongly against the division’s bottom side, despite playing against the wind in the first half.

In the fourth minute, Scott Barbour almost opened the scoring, but his fierce, angled 15-yard drive flew inches wide of the upright.

Fraserburgh did start the scoring in the 20th minute when an innocuous Aidan Sopel drive which was destined for Sean McCarthy’s grasp was headed into his own net by Jamie Young.

In the 25th minute, Butcher headed a second goal when he met a Barbour corner kick at the near post to give McCarthy no chance.

Three minutes from the break Rothes passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to make it 2-1 when Ross Logan played in Jake Thomson, but, with only Joe Barbour to beat, the striker shot straight at the keeper.

In the 48th minute, Rothes did pull one back when Logan again played in Thomson, and this time he finished with aplomb, nutmegging Barbour from 15 yards as the keeper came out to narrow the angle.

Just before the hour, the Broch restored their two-goal cushion when Butcher beat McCarthy with a 25-yard wind-assisted lob.

Butcher then completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute when he stroked the ball home from close range.

Flynn McKay made it 5-1 from the penalty spot in the 79th minute after he had been brought down in the box by Taylor Thain.

With four minutes to go, substitute Stuart Laird completed the scoring with a ferocious 15-yarder.

Strathspey Thistle 1-4 Buckie Thistle

A superb four goals in 19 minutes from Josh Peters inspired Buckie Thistle to a comfortable 4-1 away win over Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Peters showed a sign of things to come when he buried an early chance for the visitors – but was denied by an offside flag.

Ali Nixon then fired an effort wide of the far post at the other end.

Buckie went in front on 25 minutes – Andrew MacAskill with a superb through-ball before Peters took it wide of Corey Patterson and slotted home from eight yards.

Peters got his and the visitors’ second 11 minutes later, smashing a first-time finish high beyond Patterson after a defensive mistake from Strathspey.

The Buckie number nine completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot on 40 minutes after Ryan MacLeman was brought down.

Peters then grabbed his fourth, again from the spot, after Fin Allen was fouled by Patterson.

Home side Strathspey were denied by a goal-line clearance from MacAskill just before the break.

But they did pull one back on 51 minutes when Mark Ridgers collided with one of his defenders from a cross and the ball broke kindly for Liam Shewan to finish easily.

Buckie substitute Cohen Ramsay was denied by a good save from Patterson at the far post on the hour mark, then fellow visiting sub Aaron Nicolson put a chance over the crossbar from just outside the penalty area.

Marcus Goodall shot straight at Patterson after a quick break from Buckie late on.

Formartine United 1-0 Lossiemouth

A sole Robert Ward strike was enough as Formartine United continued their quest for a top-five Highland League finish by beating Lossiemouth 1-0 at North Lodge Park.

An early long throw caused chaos in the Lossiemouth box, with the ball falling to Ward, who toe-poked his shot straight at Arran Anderson – the keeper palming the ball away.

The resultant corner saw the crossbar rattled with a headed effort from Matthew McLean.

Formartine dominated for most of the opening stages, with Ward’s inviting crosses keeping the Lossie defence alert.

The away side improved as the half progressed, encouraged by a vocal Steve Porter, with the Coasters boss finding himself in the referee’s notebook for some choice words.

United almost broke the deadlock with a bullet strike from Paul Campbell on the stroke of half time, with Anderson once again called in to action for Lossiemouth to keep the score level.

Stuart Anderson’s Formartine restarted the match in a dominant manner after the break, and found the eventual winner in the 63rd minute with a tidy strike from Ward. The ball was drilled in from the left and the striker fired into the bottom right corner.

Ward had the chance to double his tally moments later with a similar effort, but the shot went over the bar.

A string of fine saves from Anderson kept Lossie in the game, but they were unable to muster enough attacking threat.