Highland League results: Champions Buckie Thistle beat league leaders Brora Rangers

The Breedon Highland League title race tightened up again as Buckie Thistle beat leaders Brora Rangers 3-2.

Colin Williamson put the Cattachs ahead in a rip-roaring encounter at Victoria Park, but Fin Allen equalised for the Jags and a brace from Josh Peters secured the points for last season’s champions, despite a late goal from Matthew Wright.

This result ends a run of six straight wins in all competitions for Brora and was the first time the Sutherland side had conceded in the league since January 25.

Victory for Buckie continues their good recent run, Lewis MacKinnon’s men are now unbeaten in six matches stretching back to February 1.

At the top of the table this result combined with Brechin City edging past Turriff United 1-0 at Glebe Park means Brora and Brechin are level at the summit on 64 points having both played 27 games.

However, the Cattachs are 27 better off on goal difference ahead of the teams meeting at Dudgeon Park next Saturday.

Fast start

The early exchanges were mainly played in Buckie’s half and their goalkeeper Mark Ridgers had already clawed away a net-bound Michael Finnis header before Brora took the lead in the sixth minute.

Tony Dingwall’s inswinging corner from the left was headed down into the right corner by Williamson from eight yards.

However, the Jags responded and equalised on 12 minutes. Marcus Goodall’s cross-field switch of play found Andrew MacAskill on the right and his searching cross was rammed into the net by Allen from six yards.

It wasn’t long before Brora were back on the attack as Connor Bunce and Dingwall had efforts which flashed off target, however, the league leaders were stung by Thistle taking the lead in the 27th minute.

Darryl McHardy played a free-kick out to the right flank, Andrew MacAskill’s header on found Lyall Keir inside the box and his low cutback was swept into the bottom right corner by Peters from 12 yards.

As half-time approached Buckie almost increased their lead, they broke at pace from a Brora corner with Keir and Goodall combining. However, the latter’s shot from 20 yards was parried by goalkeeper Cammy Mackay.

Jags add another

At half-time Brora boss Steven Mackay replaced Gary Pullen with Max Ewan, but at the start of the second period Buckie were the team on the front foot and they notched their third goal in the 52nd minute.

MacAskill and Goodall linked up to good effect in a tight space near the left angle of the penalty area and Goodall found Peters who curled a superb right-footed shot into the top right corner from 16 yards.

But Brora were never going to fold and they pushed more players forward as they tried to mount a comeback.

In the 69th minute Ewan did well on the right and teed up Craig MacKenzie, however, his shot from 12 yards was blocked by Kevin Fraser. The danger wasn’t totally cleared though and Shane Sutherland’s angled 16-yard drive was tipped onto the left post by Ridgers.

Despite Brora having plenty of pressure in the final 20 minutes, clear-cut chances were hard to come by. But in the 90th minute they did make it 3-2 as Shane Sutherland’s cross from the left was prodded in by sub Wright at the front post.

Other Highland League results

Brechin City defeated Turriff United 1-0 at Glebe Park thanks to a stoppage time strike from Fraser MacLeod.

Pre-match the Hedgemen signed midfielder Mitch Taylor on loan from Forfar Athletic for the rest of the season.

Forres Mechanics triumphed 4-2 against Deveronvale in a thrilling contest at Princess Royal Park.

Matt Jamieson and Jordan Alonge’s goals had the Can-Cans two up at half-time, but Olek Dlugosz and Murray Esson restored parity for the Banffers in the early stages of the second half.

But back came Forres with Kyle MacLeod’s counter and Alonge’s penalty securing the points for the Moray outfit.

Banks o’ Dee edged past Strathspey Thistle 2-1 at Spain Park. Andy Hunter’s goal put the Aberdeen side ahead, but Conor MacPhee’s counter looked to have earned the Grantown Jags a point, only for Jevan Anderson to net a late winner for Dee.

Clachnacuddin beat bottom side Rothes 7-0 at Grant Street Park. Troy Cooper bagged a hat-trick for the Lilywhites, while James Anderson got a double, with Craig Lawrie and Greg Morrison getting the others.

Spoils shared

Formartine United drew 2-2 with Wick Academy at North Lodge Park.

Marc Lawrence’s opener for the Pitmedden outfit was cancelled out by Marc MacGregor and then Kyle Henderson put the Scorries ahead, however Robert Ward earned United a point.

Keith and Fraserburgh drew 1-1 at Kynoch Park. Sean Butcher’s strike gave the Broch the lead in the first half, but after an hour the Maroons levelled it up as Cammy Wilson scored from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Joe Barbour.

Sam Robertson’s goal for Huntly was enough to give them victory against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Inverurie Locos won 1-0 against Nairn County at Station Park. The Railwaymen opened the scoring when Paul Coutts converted the rebound after his penalty had been saved by Wee County goalkeeper Dylan MacLean following a shove on Mark Souter.

Midway through the first half Nairn were reduced to 10 men when Sam Gordon, who had already been booked, received a second yellow card and a red from referee Owen Lawrence for a challenge on Cole Anderson.