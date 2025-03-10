EXCLUSIVE: Proposal to rejig tier five of Scottish football

Plans are afoot to restructure tier five of the Scottish football pyramid, the Press and Journal can reveal.

A proposal has been drawn up to introduce a third league below the SPFL in a move sources say would “better reflect the geography of Scotland”.

Currently the Breedon Highland League and Lowland League sit below League Two. But the proposed new set-up would see the introduction of a 16-team Lowland League East and a 16-team Lowland League West, to sit alongside the Highland League at tier five in the pyramid.

The three leagues would each by fed by two divisions at tier six.

Clubs in the North Region Juniors and North Caledonian League would be eligible for promotion to the Highland League, provided they meet the appropriate club licensing criteria, teams in the Midlands League and East of Scotland League would go forward into the new Lowland League East if promoted and clubs from the West of Scotland League and South of Scotland League would be able to advance into the Lowland League West.

Geographical changes

In the current pyramid set-up clubs north of the River Tay who are relegated from the SPFL – such as Brechin City in 2021 – drop into the Highland League.

Meanwhile, sides in the Midlands League who hold an entry level Scottish FA club licence – like Dundee outfit Lochee United – would be promoted to the Highland League should they win their own league and a promotion play-off.

However, if the new structure is brought in it would mean that clubs in Angus and Tayside would play in the Lowland League East, rather than the Highland League.

The proposed restructure wouldn’t change the overall governance of the game, with the Lowland League governing the East and West leagues, which would mean there would be no change in terms of SFA representation.

The plan also wouldn’t impact the SPFL in any way, with the pyramid play-off final continuing to be League Two’s bottom club against a candidate club from tier five, which would be decided via play-offs.

The Press and Journal understands the SFA, SPFL and all the tier six leagues are aware of the proposal and a consultation process is underway.

Meanwhile, the Highland and Lowland Leagues are thought to be strongly in favour of the idea.

Sources have indicated that there will be a meeting later this month with the SPFL regarding the matter, while the SFA’s pyramid working group is set to discuss the plans in early April.

If the pyramid working group approves of the proposal it will then go before the SFA’s executive board, who would decide if the new structure shall be implemented.

Should things progress as those behind the plan hope, the new set-up could be up and running in time for next season.

Distance factor

Explaining the thought process behind the proposed change, a source told the P&J: “The whole basis of the argument is linked to geography. Some of the distances involved in the Highland League are terrifying.

“Brechin City are a good club who enjoy being in the Highland League, but the distances they are having to travel and the distances other clubs in the future may have to travel are frightening.

“In terms of population and clubs with SFA membership the difference between the Lowland League area and Highland League area is three to one.

“So by having a third pillar at tier five it better acknowledges the geography and population distribution of Scotland.

“The consultation is about the overall architecture of the whole thing, which can hopefully be agreed. After that there would still be operational details to be sorted out.

“The overall aim is to reconfigure tier five with minimal impact. The distances travelled in the Highland League area don’t compare with other areas and this change would better reflect the geography of the country.

“Tier five is the first level of the Scottish football pyramid that is sub-national and we feel this is a way of recognising the geography of Scotland by having three pillars rather than two.”

Play-off structure

At present to play in the Highland or Lowland League clubs are required as a minimum to hold an entry level SFA club licence and this would remain the case in the proposed new structure.

With regards promotion play-offs the champions of the Highland League, Lowland League East and Lowland League West would play each other in a group phase over the course of a week to decide who goes forward to take on League Two’s bottom club in a two-legged play-off final.

The three champion clubs would play each other once. The first match would be played on the Saturday after the conclusion of their league campaigns, with the second game on the following Wednesday and the final fixture on the following Saturday.

If any games finish level a penalty shoot-out would take place, with the winner of the shoot-out earning an extra point.

The club that has the most points after the three matches would progress to the tie against League Two’s bottom side.