Highland League

Highland League: Kevin Fraser savouring being injury-free and starring for Buckie Thistle

The midfielder has helped the Jags go unbeaten in their last six matches.

By Callum Law
Kevin Fraser, centre, in action for Buckie Thistle.
Kevin Fraser, centre, in action for Buckie Thistle.

Buckie Thistle captain Kevin Fraser says he’ll let other people decide if he’s back to his best.

But the Jags’ skipper is savouring being injury-free and is targeting a strong finish to the season.

Midfielder Fraser has returned to the Thistle engine room this term after almost two years on the sidelines due to a groin injury sustained in August 2022.

The 33-year produced an impressive display in Saturday’s victory against Breedon Highland League leaders Brora Rangers, as Buckie extended their unbeaten run to six games.

But when asked if he was back to his best, Fraser said: “I’ll leave it up to other people to decide whether I’m at the levels I was at pre-injury or whatever.

“But I’ve just been focusing on getting as fit as possible and avoiding any more injuries.

“I feel I am playing better than at the start of the season, I was still feeling my groin a bit, but thankfully I’m over that now.

“As long as I can stay injury free I’ll be happy because I still love playing for Buckie.”

Jags showing fight

With five matches remaining this season Buckie are seventh in the table and Fraser is aiming to continue their good run until the end of the campaign.

The player, who has been granted a testimonial season in 2025-26, added: “It was a good win on Saturday.

“We’re not going to win anything this season, but we want to show a bit of fight between now and the end of the season and finish as high as we can.

“We played well against Brechin last month (2-2 draw) and we wanted to show on Saturday that we could do it again playing against another top side.

Buckie’s Kevin Fraser, right, up against Tony Dingwall of Brora during Saturday’s game.

“I think we managed to do that and it was good to get the three points.

“We won the league last season and then haven’t done so well this season and people maybe think ‘what’s happened there?’

“But these things happen, you get players leaving and players coming in and there can be a bit of a transition.

“Hopefully we can finish the season strongly and then next season we’ll try to push on again.”

