Highland League reaction to proposed tier five changes

Plans are afoot to restructure the make-up of tier five of Scottish football.

By Callum Law
Breedon Highland League president Sandy Sinclair.
Breedon Highland League president Sandy Sinclair believes the proposed restructure of tier five of Scottish football merits consideration.

The Press and Journal revealed yesterday that plans are being considered to rejig the set-up below the SPFL.

If the proposal is introduced it would mean that tier five would be made up of the Highland League, Lowland League East and Lowland League West, rather than just the Highland and Lowland Leagues like at present.

Under the plans the North Region Juniors and North Caledonian League would sit below the Highland League, the Midlands League and East of Scotland League would sit below the Lowland League East and the West of Scotland League and South of Scotland League would sit below the Lowland League West.

Highland League chief Sinclair said: “It’s a very interesting proposal which certainly merits consideration.

“There are benefits to it and it will be interesting to see how things progress.

“In terms of the make-up of Scottish football at tier five with regards geography and the spread of the population I can understand the theory behind it.

“We’ll see how things progress, but it’s a proposal that is worthy of consideration, in my opinion.”

Brechin chief believes idea makes sense

Highland League side Brechin City are one of the clubs who could be impacted by the potential introduction of a third division at tier five.

Under the plans they would move from the Highland League into the Lowland League East.

Although Glebe Park chairman Kevin Mackie has enjoyed their four years in the Highland League, he wouldn’t be averse to the proposed new set-up.

Mackie added: “I think it makes a lot of sense because it will save clubs money in terms of travelling costs and that’s money that can stay within clubs and be put to other uses.

“Our overall travelling costs are north of £40,000 per annum, if this was to come in we estimate we’d save close to £30,000 per annum.

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie.

“If the proposal was to go ahead for a lot of the away games we wouldn’t need a bus because of where our players are based.

“We love being in the Highland League, however, the travelling distances do pose a problem.

“However, it’s a fantastic league full of wonderful people who are very hospitable. But from a football point of view I think this makes sense.”

