Formartine United and Fraserburgh target Aberdeenshire Shield glory; Ryan Esson urges Strathspey Thistle to turn performances into points

Formartine United stalwart Stuart Smith and Fraserburgh veteran Bryan Hay are both desperate to win the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield because they don’t know how many more shots at glory they’ll get.

The Pitmedden outfit clash with the Broch in the final of the Shield at the Haughs in Turriff tonight.

Defender Smith is in his 14th season with Formartine and has helped them to two Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup victories as well as success in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield.

However, the 35-year-old admits he may not get another opportunity to lift more silverware.

Smith said: “At the stage I’m at in my career this could be my last final so I want to enjoy it as much as possible and try to win.

“As my career has gone on you definitely appreciate success a bit more.

“When you’re younger you take it for granted a bit more, even just scoring a goal because I don’t score too many, you appreciate that a bit more now.

“Getting to cup finals is the same, you definitely appreciate it more as you get older.

“It’s easy to take things for granted and think things will go on forever when you’re younger, but I’ve realised that’s not the case.”

Hay relishing chance of Shield success

Meanwhile, Hay made his Fraserburgh debut in December 2006 and is closing in on 600 appearances in black and white.

During his career the 35-year-old has helped the Broch claim the Shield four times, the Aberdeenshire Cup on six occasions and the Breedon Highland League once.

Hay added: “You don’t know how long you’ve got left or how many more chances you might get to win things.

“So that makes you relish these opportunities even more and it maybe allows you to put in that extra half a percent because you know it might not come around again.

“I’m somebody who is probably coming towards the end of my career, we’ve done well winning trophies in the past and hopefully we can do it again.

“The older you get the more it means to win things. Seeing what it means to the fans, the backroom staff and everyone connected with the club makes it that bit more special, you enjoy it and appreciate it a bit more.”

Although they are sixth in the table, Fraserburgh – who have also reached next month’s Highland League Cup final – haven’t been happy with their league campaign.

Hay believes that makes success in the cups more valuable.

He said: “The league campaign hasn’t quite gone to plan for us this season so being in a cup final is very important for us.

“Hopefully we can get the trophy back to Bellslea, but we know it will be a very tough game.

“We’ve done well to get to two cup finals and the fourth round of the Scottish Cup. However, it doesn’t really count for anything unless you win a cup final, you’re not there to come second.”

Success would be ‘massive’ for United

This is Formartine’s first final since September 2022 as they look to win a trophy for the first time since success in the Shield in February 2019.

Smith said: “It’s been a while since the club has been in a final and as a club I think we feel we should be in cup finals.

“It’s good to be here, but ultimately it’s about winning, you don’t enjoy finals if you don’t get the result.

“I think it would mean a massive amount to the club if we could win it.

“In terms of the squad there aren’t a massive amount of us who have won trophies with Formartine.

“Hopefully if we could do it then it would give the lads a taste for it and would hopefully bode well for the future.”

Anderson eyes silverware as manager

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson would love the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield to be his first trophy as a manager.

The Pitmedden side take on Fraserburgh in the final of the tournament tonight at Turriff United’s Haughs.

Anderson first joined United as a player in January 2014 and helped them win three trophies before being appointed manager in March 2022.

He said: “I’ve lifted trophies for Formartine as a captain and to do it as a manager as well would be great.

“I’ve been at the club a long time and the club means a lot to me so to win a trophy for Formartine as a manager would be a massive thing personally.

“All the time I’ve been at Formartine I’ve felt comfortable at the club and I’ve had good relationships with people at the club so that’s probably what’s kept me at the club so long.

“If you go through our squad there are quite a few who haven’t won a trophy at Formartine and some of the younger players haven’t even experienced playing in a final.

“I do believe that once you win one trophy it gives you the appetite to go and win more.

“So for our squad if we could win it would be a massive thing for them.”

Cowie on the hunt for more glory

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh’s Mark Cowie has urged his charges not to take having success for granted as he chases a ninth trophy as Broch gaffer.

It will be 10 years next month since Cowie was appointed at Bellslea, but even after winning eight trophies as a manager he’s craving more.

He said: “Players at our club are fortunate to have won what they have, but they haven’t been handed it, they’ve worked really hard for it.

“You’re a long time finished once you stop playing, I know that myself and I’m lucky to still be involved in a capacity.

“When you look back on your career in football it’s medals you won, photos of you and your team-mates celebrating and those things that you’ll look back on.

“I keep encouraging my players to not get tired of trying to win trophies because it’s the best feeling in sport.

“We’ve been lucky to do it in the past, but that doesn’t mean we’re content with where we are, we’re still hungry to be successful.

“We’ve also got a newer crop of young players who don’t have the medals that guys like Willie West and Bryan Hay have.

“So they want to stamp their authority on it and carry on the legacy of the club going forward.”

Formartine have a full squad at their disposal this evening, while Fraserburgh’s Aidan Sopel and Liam Strachan are injured and Aberdeen loanee Fraser Mackie is cup-tied.

League games covered

Manager Ryan Esson says Strathspey Thistle need to start turning performances into points.

The Grantown Jags tackle Clachnacuddin at Seafield Park tonight in the Breedon Highland League.

Strathspey are above bottom side Rothes on goal difference at the foot of the table, but have only managed to take one point from their seven fixtures in 2025.

However, boss Esson has been encouraged by most of their recent displays.

He said: “The big thing is turning some of our performances into points. We’ve been playing well, which you need to do to give yourself a chance.

“But the frustrating thing is it’s either been a lack of concentration, which has resulted in us conceding late goals, or not being clinical enough with our chances that has stopped us taking more from games.

“We need to try to change that.”

Fifth-placed Clach come into this fixture after racking up seven goals in a game for the fourth time this term in Saturday’s triumph against Rothes.

Manager Conor Gethins doesn’t want to see his side let up and added: “We’re doing well in attack. I think it’s down the belief and confidence the boys have got.

“We’re enjoying where we are and what we’re doing and we don’t want that to change.

“I’m still looking for the players to be relentless, maintain their professionalism and keep doing their jobs, even if we are a few goals up in games.”

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics face Huntly at Mosset Park tonight. The Can-Cans are at full strength, while Huntly will hand a fitness test to north football’s top scorer Angus Grant, but Zander Jack and Ruari Fraser are ruled out.