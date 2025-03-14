Highland League: Preview as top two Brora Rangers and Brechin City clash

Brora Rangers’ Tony Dingwall and Lenny Wilson of Brechin City are determined to seize the initiative in the Breedon Highland League title race.

However, both believe the outcome of Saturday’s top of the table clash won’t decide who wins the championship.

The Cattachs and the Hedgemen both have 64 points from 27 matches, but Brora are at the summit as a result of their goal difference which is 27 better than Brechin’s.

Victory for either team would put them in pole position, but Dingwall and Wilson won’t be getting carried away even if they come out on top.

Brora attacker Dingwall, 30, said: “We’re going into this game looking to win and kick on and win the league, there’s no hiding that.

“It will be a tough game, but it will be a tough game for Brechin as well. We want to win this game and win the league, but there’s a long way to go.

“A win definitely would be significant, but there’s a long way to go.

“Both teams still have hard games to come after this and I still think regardless of the result there will be a few twists to come.”

Champagne won’t be on ice

Brechin goalkeeper Wilson, 28, added: “I don’t think for either team a win would put one hand on the trophy, but psychologically it would give the team that wins an edge.

“It certainly won’t be a done deal, whatever the result, but if a team wins it will be a real boost.

“With Brora having the advantage on goal difference we do need to make sure we don’t lose as a minimum.

“We never go into any game playing for a draw, however, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. But the expectation is to win games and that’s what we want to be doing.”

This is Brechin’s third game under manager Ray McKinnon.

Having kept clean sheets in victories against Deveronvale and Turriff United in McKinnon’s first two matches, Wilson believes his new boss has already made an impact since replacing Patrick Cregg last week.

Wilson said: “I think we’ve got a bit more structure as a team. The manager has made sure everyone knows their roles, particularly off the ball.

“Since the new manager has been in we’ve kept two clean sheets and haven’t given up many chances, but I don’t think we’ve lost anything in terms of our ability to create chances either.”

Brora were defeated last weekend by Buckie Thistle and Dingwall believes it’s important they keep their cool as they try to bounce back.

He added: “You need to be able to handle the situation. Last week against Buckie as a team we were maybe a wee bit nervy and I don’t know why.

“Hopefully we’ve learned from that, it’s a massive game but you need to just treat it like any other game.

“If you start doing things differently or overthinking it that’s when it all goes to pot.”

Skipper Spark could make comeback

Brechin City boss Ray McKinnon is pleased to have Euan Spark back in contention for the top of the table clash with Brora Rangers.

The Hedgemen’s captain has been out since dislocating his shoulder against Hearts on January 17, but McKinnon revealed Spark could feature at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

He said: “Euan’s back in the squad thankfully. At this stage of the season to have Euan back is a big boost for us.

“Whether Euan starts in this game or not remains to be seen, but he’s back in contention which is good.”

Brora top the Breedon Highland League ahead of Brechin on goal difference, although victory would put City in pole position in the championship chase McKinnon stopped short of calling it a must-win fixture.

He added: “I don’t know if it’s a game we need to win, I think there might be a few more twists and turns after this game, there always is in football nothing is guaranteed.

“Both teams will be trying to win and then take it from there. I think ourselves, Brora and anyone else would be happy if they could get the result to get things in your own hands.

“It’s an important game, there’s no getting away from that, but there will be twists and turns and nobody will be counting their chickens after this game.”

Mackay looks for reaction

Manager Steven Mackay would love Brora to remain in control of their own destiny come full-time on Saturday afternoon and is looking for a positive reaction after defeat to Buckie Thistle last weekend.

He said: “It would be huge for us to keep it in our hands. We’ve got seven games left and whatever way the result goes it won’t determine the league campaign.

“But it will have an impact so we need to make sure we’re on the right end of the result and we’ll do everything we can to get a positive result.

“We need a big response, we know the importance of the game and if you’d offered us this scenario at the start of the season we’d have snapped your hand off.

“It’s gone under the radar, but we’ve been through a big transition in terms of the players that left last summer and the players that came in.

“To be in this situation is great, but we weren’t great against Nairn last Wednesday (1-0 win) and we were way off the standards we’ve set this season when we played Buckie.

“The boys know we need a reaction against very good opposition who will be just as eager as us to win this game.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Turriff United’s Aberdeen loanee Ellis Clark has been recalled by his parent club, while Turra are also missing Owen Kinsella, Dylan Stuart, Glen Donald, Andrew Watt, Ewen Robertson, Liam Strachan, Lee Herbert, Keir Smith and James Chalmers for Clachnacuddin’s visit to the Haughs.

Joe Malin and Jack Mackay are absent for the Lilywhites.

Huntly are set to welcome back north football’s top scorer Angus Grant for their derby clash with Keith at Christie Park. Craig Gill, James Brownie, Murray Addison, Callum Robertson and Zane Laird are out for the Maroons.

Deveronvale tackle Formartine United in a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park. Banffers player-manager Garry Wood is suspended and Jack Mitchell is a doubt, United are at full strength.

Sam Nixon is out of Forres Mechanics’ Mosset Park meeting with Buckie Thistle, who are at full strength.

Fraser Mackie returns for Fraserburgh, who face Nairn County at Bellslea. Millar Gamble, Wayne Mackintosh, Kenny McKenzie, Sam Gordon, Ali Morrison, Kenny MacInnes, Alan Pollock and Jamie Carnihan are out for the Wee County.

Greg Mitchell and Anton Chauvin miss Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park encounter with Strathspey Thistle. Dylan Lawrence and Paul Brindle are out for the Grantown Jags.

Rothes play Banks o’ Dee at Mackessack Park. Robbie Urquhart, Ruairi Duncan, Andrew Skinner, Gordon McNab, Matthew McConachie and Martin MacKinnon are sidelined for the Speysiders, Dee are minus Mark Reynolds and Kane Winton.

Alan Hughes, Richard Macadie, Owen Harrold and Jack Henry miss Wick Academy’s Harmsworth Park clash with Lossiemouth, who are without Matthew Nicol and Jared Kennedy.