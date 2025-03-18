Another big Highland League reunion organised for summer

Another Breedon Highland League reunion will take place this summer – and organiser Scott Taylor is already looking forward to catching up with old friends.

Taylor turned out for Keith, Buckie Thistle, Inverurie Locos and Cove Rangers in the Highland League, and last year came up with the idea of having a reunion for former players, managers, coaches and officials who have been involved in north football.

The first event in Aberdeen was a success, with 94 people attending, and Taylor is hoping to make a Highland League reunion a summer staple.

Elgin the ideal location

This year’s get together is to be held at The Granary in Elgin on Saturday July 5 from 1pm until 5pm, with the option for attendees to stay later if they wish.

Explaining the choice of location, Taylor said: “Last year I said, if it was a success and people enjoyed it, then I’d look to do it again and move it around.

“The turnout was really good last year – and I think it’s important it wasn’t just in Aberdeen every year.

“Elgin’s quite a central location, so it’s a good place to have it, and all being well, we’ll look at Inverness next year.

“I got in touch with Russell Mackay (former Elgin City captain) and he’s been a great help in terms of sorting out the venue.

“The Granary is only a five or 10-minute walk from the railway station so it’s fairly central and easy to get to.

“I’d hope this reunion could become an annual event on the first Saturday in July every year.

“It was a brilliant day last year. It’s not just for players, coaches and managers, it’s for anyone that’s been involved at clubs.

“We had physios, committee members and referees that came last year and they’re all welcome this year as well. The more the merrier!”

Camaraderie continues

During his playing days, Taylor enjoyed the sociable nature of the Highland League and he believes that spirit lives on, given the help he’s had in spreading the word about the reunions.

He added: “A big thing about the Highland League I always felt was the camaraderie, not just among your own team-mates, but with your opponents as well.

“It’s always been a very friendly league, and I think everyone that’s played in it would say that.

“In terms of the reunions, I’ve had great assistance from a lot of folk. I’ve got a WhatsApp group with players from various teams who have helped spread the word.

“The likes of Billy Ferries, Andy MacLeod, Jim Oliver, Eddie Copland, Dougie Baxter, Steve King, Graeme Grant, Billy Gordon, Kris Hunter and Steve Dolan – all these guys have helped tell folk and let people know.

“Through contacts we’ve managed to get the word out and hopefully plenty of people turn up in July.”