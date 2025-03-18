Another big Highland League reunion organised for summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Another big Highland League reunion organised for summer

Scott Taylor is arranging a get-together for north Highland League players, managers, coaches and officials in July.

Scott Taylor, pictured during his playing days, has organised another Highland League reunion for this summer.
Scott Taylor, pictured during his playing days, has organised another Highland League reunion for this summer.
By Callum Law

Another Breedon Highland League reunion will take place this summer – and organiser Scott Taylor is already looking forward to catching up with old friends.

Taylor turned out for Keith, Buckie Thistle, Inverurie Locos and Cove Rangers in the Highland League, and last year came up with the idea of having a reunion for former players, managers, coaches and officials who have been involved in north football.

The first event in Aberdeen was a success, with 94 people attending, and Taylor is hoping to make a Highland League reunion a summer staple.

Elgin the ideal location

This year’s get together is to be held at The Granary in Elgin on Saturday July 5 from 1pm until 5pm, with the option for attendees to stay later if they wish.

Explaining the choice of location, Taylor said: “Last year I said, if it was a success and people enjoyed it, then I’d look to do it again and move it around.

“The turnout was really good last year – and I think it’s important it wasn’t just in Aberdeen every year.

“Elgin’s quite a central location, so it’s a good place to have it, and all being well, we’ll look at Inverness next year.

Attendees at the 2024 Highland League reunion.

“I got in touch with Russell Mackay (former Elgin City captain) and he’s been a great help in terms of sorting out the venue.

“The Granary is only a five or 10-minute walk from the railway station so it’s fairly central and easy to get to.

“I’d hope this reunion could become an annual event on the first Saturday in July every year.

“It was a brilliant day last year. It’s not just for players, coaches and managers, it’s for anyone that’s been involved at clubs.

“We had physios, committee members and referees that came last year and they’re all welcome this year as well. The more the merrier!”

Camaraderie continues

During his playing days, Taylor enjoyed the sociable nature of the Highland League and he believes that spirit lives on, given the help he’s had in spreading the word about the reunions.

He added: “A big thing about the Highland League I always felt was the camaraderie, not just among your own team-mates, but with your opponents as well.

“It’s always been a very friendly league, and I think everyone that’s played in it would say that.

“In terms of the reunions, I’ve had great assistance from a lot of folk. I’ve got a WhatsApp group with players from various teams who have helped spread the word.

“The likes of Billy Ferries, Andy MacLeod, Jim Oliver, Eddie Copland, Dougie Baxter, Steve King, Graeme Grant, Billy Gordon, Kris Hunter and Steve Dolan – all these guys have helped tell folk and let people know.

“Through contacts we’ve managed to get the word out and hopefully plenty of people turn up in July.”

Conversation