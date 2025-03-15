Highland League results: Brechin City beat Brora Rangers to move into pole position in title race

Brechin City beat Brora Rangers 2-0 in the meeting of the Breedon Highland League’s top two to assume pole position in the title race.

Ewan Loudon’s early brace was the difference between the sides in a keenly-contested encounter at Dudgeon Park.

The result means the Hedgemen move three points ahead of the Cattachs at the summit of the Highland League with both sides having six matches remaining this season.

Brechin boss Ray McKinnon was only appointed on March 3, but he has overseen three straight victories to get their faltering championship challenge back on track.

After defeat to Buckie Thistle last weekend this is the first time Brora have suffered back-t0-back losses all season, they have also yet to beat Brechin in eight league meetings since the Angus club entered the Highland League in 2021.

Early action

Brechin had captain Euan Spark back in their starting line-up for the first time since dislocating his right shoulder in the Scottish Cup tie against Hearts on January 17.

It was Hedgemen that took the lead in the 16th minute via a freak goal, Cillian Sheridan collected a Lewis Martin throw-in from the right and played a pass in behind.

Brora captain Michael Finnis got to it first, but his attempted clearance hit Loudon and flew beyond goalkeeper Cammy Mackay into the net.

Two minutes later Brechin and Loudon were at it again. Fraser MacLeod found Loudon on the left flank and he weaved inside before lashing a low right-footed shot into the bottom right corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Being hit with two quickfire goals largely out of nothing was a real sucker-punch for the Cattachs, but as half-time approached they started to create some chances.

A neat exchange on the left between Connor Bunce, Colin Williamson and Tony Dingwall gave Craig MacKenzie an opening, but his strike from 12 yards was miscued and goalkeeper Lenny Wilson gathered.

On 34 minutes Dingwall’s free-kick from the right was flicked goalwards by Bunce, Wilson made a good save and as the ball bobbled around the six-yard box Spark blocked Bunce’s follow-up effort.

Cattachs try to come back

Brora started the second half on the offensive as they looked to overturn the two-goal deficit.

In the 47th minute Max Ewan’s pinpoint cross from the right picked out Shane Sutherland, whose header drifted just wide.

Six minutes later another Ewan delivery from the right was blocked by a visiting defender Mitchell Taylor, which sparked vociferous appeals for handball that referee Harry Bruce turned away.

As the ball bobbled around Dingwall poked an attempt goalwards from six yards and it bounced back off the right post.

Another chance came Brora’s way in the 70th minute when Bunce’s header down found sub Matthew Wright, but his volley from 12 yards was straight at Wilson.

Despite the home side’s best efforts as time ticked down they couldn’t find the goal which would have set up a grandstand finish.

The closest they came was a Dingwall lob from the left of the box which Brad McKay headed off the line with Wilson beaten.

Highland League results

There was late drama at the Haughs as Kieran Yeats’ goal gave Turriff United a 2-1 win against Clachnacuddin. Reece McKeown had given Turra the lead, but Josh Meekings’ leveller looked to have earned the Lilywhites a point before Yeats intervened in injury time.

Formartine United defeated Deveronvale 2-1 in a 2pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park.

Two quickfire goals just before half-time from Julian Wade and Glenn Murison gave Formartine control and they claimed the points despite Cameron Angus’ second half counter for the Banffers.

Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle drew 1-1 at Mosset Park. Matt Jamieson put the Can-Cans ahead, but Fin Allen’s late leveller made it seven matches unbeaten for the Jags.

Fraserburgh’s good run continues as goals from Scott Barbour and Fraser Mackie earned them a 2-0 win against Nairn County at Bellslea.

Huntly triumphed 7-0 in the derby against 10-man Keith at Christie Park.

Sam Robertson struck early on for the Black and Golds and things got worse for the Maroons when captain Ryan Robertson was sent off after 25 minutes. Owen Morris then doubled Huntly’s lead.

Keith’s luck was firmly out as they then lost goalkeeper Craig Reid to injury and with no replacement on the bench, centre-half Jamie Milne donned the gloves. However, Huntly didn’t let up as Morris again, Lewis Crosbie and Alex Thoirs all netted, while Brodie Allen bagged a late brace.

Railwaymen go nap

Inverurie Locos swept Strathspey Thistle aside at Harlaw Park as they won 5-0. The Railwaymen did most of the damage in the first half with a double from Josh Bolton, plus counters from Lloyd Robertson and Daniel Agnew putting them in command.

After the break Cole Anderson completed the scoring.

Banks o’ Dee came from behind to defeat Rothes 5-1 at Mackessack Park.

Shaun Morrison got the opener for the Speysiders, but after the interval a brace from Hamish MacLeod, plus counters from Iain Vigurs, Liam Duell and an own goal earned Dee the points.

A hat-trick from Kyle Henderson helped Wick Academy make it four matches undefeated as they prevailed 4-1 against Lossiemouth at Harmsworth Park.

As well as Henderson’s treble, George Ewing also got on the scoresheet for the Scorries, Owen Loveland bagged a late consolation for the Coasters.