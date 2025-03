WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Brora Rangers v Brechin City; Turriff United v Clachnacuddin highlights

Watch highlights from the meeting between Breedon Highland League front-runners Brora Rangers and Brechin City on this week’s Highland League Weekly.

The Cattachs hosted the Hedgemen at Dudgeon Park on Saturday in a match of huge significance for this season’s championship race.

HLW also brings you highlights from Turriff United v Clachnacuddin, discussion of the weekend’s seven other results, and another instalment of Memory Match – this time with Buckie Thistle’s Dale Wood.

Highland League Weekly highlights – back for 2024/25

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we are again bringing viewers highlights of at least two matches from every Saturday fixture card, analysis of all the weekend results and talking points and feature interviews with a variety of people involved in the Highland League.

On top of that, at various points throughout the season, we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

To watch Highland League Weekly you need to be a subscriber to The Press and Journal online – with our sports pack currently just £1 for your first three months.

To become a Press and Journal subscriber, please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/subscribe/

Keep up to date with Highland League Weekly

You can also sign up to our Highland League newsletter which means you will receive an email direct to your inbox whenever a new episode of Highland League Weekly is published.

To sign up to the Highland League newsletter, please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/newsletter-manager/

On social media there is a dedicated Highland League Weekly group on Facebook and a Highland League Weekly page (@HighlandLW) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We’ll be posting trailers and links to new episodes on these platforms, while we are also on TikTok and YouTube.