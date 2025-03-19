Highland League round-up: All the reports from Wednesday’s action as Brechin City slip up at Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos made it nine wins on the trot and knocked Brechin City off the top of the Breedon Highland League table following a deserved 1-0 victory at Harlaw Park.

The only goal of the game came after 27 minutes when Milosz Ochmanski fired home from close range.

Locos had the first decent chance of the match after just 12 minutes when Callum Duncan beat City’s offside trap and pushed forward into the box but Brechin keeper Lenny Wilson was quickly off his line to avert the danger.

City hit back and Locos keeper Zack Ellis produced a point-blank save to deny Fraser MacLeod heading home the opening goal.

However, Locos broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when City failed to clear their lines in the box and Ochmanski took full advantage to rifle a right-footed drive into the roof of the net.

The first chance of the second half came City’s way three minutes in when Dayle Robertson found space in the box but his effort was palmed away by Ellis.

Locos were looking dangerous every time they moved forward and they had a chance to increase their advantage shortly afterwards when a net-bound Jay Halliday attempt was blocked.

As the minutes ticked away it was City who were exerting pressure in an effort to grab the equaliser but they were got little joy from a solid home defence, superbly marshalled by Calum Dingwall, as Locos held out for a deserved three points.

Keith 0-5 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers bounced back to winning ways with a 5-0 victory against Keith at Kynoch Park.

The Cattachs were beaten 2-0 by fellow title challengers Brechin City at the weekend but proved too strong for the Maroons as they regained top spot in the Breedon Highland League table on goal difference following Brechin’s loss at Inverurie Locos.

Nineteen-year-old Connor MacLeod was in goals for Keith with Craig Reid absent due to a shoulder injury which is expected to keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

MacLeod made a number of good saves before Brora took the lead in the 17th minute when Craig MacKenzie found the bottom corner with a low drive.

Keith created a couple of chances before Brora doubled their advantage in the 37th minute when Shane Sutherland fired beyond MacLeod.

The visitors went 3-0 up in the 66th minute from a corner when a Connor Bunce header was knocked over the line by Matthew Wright.

Alex Cooper arrowed a shot into the top corner to make it 4-0 in the 71st minute before substitute Max Ewan cut inside and fired home the fifth goal eight minutes later.

Rothes 0-0 Lossiemouth

Rothes and Lossiemouth fought out a nervy goalless draw at Mackessack Park to give Rothes boss Ronnie Sharp his first point in his 12th game in charge.

The Speysiders, who had nine players out through injury, announced before kick-off that manager Sharp and his assistant Michael Rae had put pen to paper on new two-year contracts.

There was a good crowd at Mackessack Park but little to choose between the two teams in this basement battle early on with Lossie’s Ryan Stuart having the first chance when he fired high over the top from 12 yards in the sixth minute.

Rothes responded with a Shaun Morrison effort which was well blocked by Arran Anderson in the visitors’ goal.

Lossie could have opened the scoring when Shaun Cameron could only fire weakly at Sean McCarthy in the home goal from eight yards.

Lossie were cutting out the midfield with long balls down the channels to use the pace of Liam Harvey and Cameron.

Lossie skipper James Leslie, up for a corner kick, headed over at the back post as the visitors pressed for the opener in the 37th minute.

Ryan Stuart hit the Rothes crossbar with a superb curling 15-yarder two minutes into the second half.

Three minutes later Ross Logan set Morrison free but the Rothes striker rushed his shot and fired wide.

Shortly after Lossie’s Harvey saw his looping header land on the roof of the net.

Rothes replied with a 25-yard Jake Thomson free-kick which flew wide of the target.

As the game went on it began to progress into a war of attrition with referee Joel Kennedy having a busy night, dishing out 10 yellow cards.

Stuart again fired over the top when he pounced on a poor McCarthy punch out as Lossie began to turn the screw.

Then McCarthy was in the right position to grab a Harvey snap-shot.

As the game entered the latter stages Rothes rallied and began to mount a series of attacks, but in the end both defences were on top and a share of the points was just about right.

Strathspey Thistle 1-1 Huntly

Strathspey Thistle and Huntly had to settle for a point apiece as the visitors came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Seafield Park.

The Jags went ahead after 31 seconds after James Fraser was left unmarked outside the box to power home his first of the season into the bottom corner.

Nine minutes later, Euan Storrier and Sam Morrison got into a mix-up at the back before Huntly forward Angus Grant found the side-netting.

Fraser came close to adding a second on the quarter-hour mark, curling in from outside the box but his effort was held by Calum Brodie.

Huntly were forced into a change after 25 minutes when Grant went off injured and he was replaced by Brodie Allen.

Lewis Crosbie was causing problems down the wing and went close twice in a five minute spell.

Substitute Brodie Allen forced Storrier into a low save in 33 minutes as the away side continued to press for an equaliser.

A great save from Storrier saw the keeper deny former teammate Alexander Thoirs at the near post on 58 minutes.

Huntly kept pressing for an equaliser and Brodie Allen met a Cameron Heslop cross on 64 minutes, bringing out another good save from Storrier.

Midway through the half, Strathspey came close with Jamie Calder’s free kick saved by Calum Brodie.

Huntly drew level with nine minutes remaining when Callum Murray crossed from the left for Allen to head in his third goal in two games.

Buckie Thistle 6-1 Deveronvale

Buckie Thistle stretched their unbeaten league run to eight games with a 6-1 win against Deveronvale at Victoria Park.

Kick-off was delayed after fans, who created a noisy atmosphere, threw flares on the pitch.

Buckie could have opened the scoring after three minutes when Aaron Nicolson headed against the underside of the bar following a superb ball across goal by Andy MacAskill.

The Jags opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Fin Allen created an opening for Lyall Keir to curl home from 18 yards.

Cameron Angus had a chance to draw Vale level but his angled drive was saved by Mark Ridgers at the near post.

Buckie went 2-0 up after 17 minutes when MacAskill’s cross picked out Keir and his header found the back of the net for his 13th goal of the season.

Angus then headed wide from Mitchell’s cross before Vale again went close when Ben Hermiston’s drive was kept out by Ridgers.

Buckie went three ahead after 66 minutes when MacAskill’s free kick was slotted home by Darryl McHardy from six yards.

Marcus Goodall made it 4-0 four minutes later before Vale pulled a goal back when Harry Noble fired a 30-yard strike into the top corner in the 79th minute.

Buckie restored their advantage three minutes later when Sam Pugh’s corner fell to Innes McKay to slot home at the back post.

The hosts rounded off the scoring two minutes from time when McHardy grabbed his second of the evening, firing home from 10 yards.

Fraserburgh 1-0 Turriff United

On the night that former Fraserburgh chairman, Finlay Noble celebrated his 1000th game as club secretary, the Broch gave him a perfect present with a hard-fought win.

The first chance fell to the visitors in nine minutes but Lucas Smith’s header from a Dylan Stuart corner dipped just over.

Two minutes later Murray Cormack was sent through on goal but Broch keeper Joe Barbour thwarted the Turriff striker.

The closest the Broch came was through Connor Wood’s effort from 20 yards which flew past the post.

The first chance of the second half fell to the Broch but Logan Watt’s header from Lewis Davidson’s cross was deflected wide.

Watt then produced a fantastic half volley from 25 yards which rattled off the woodwork on 57 minutes.

The post came to Turriff’s rescue 20 minutes later when Broch substitute Scott Barbour saw his effort rebound off the inside and eventually cleared to safety.

Right at the death Barbour picked out Wood who rammed the ball home from close range to give the Broch all three points.