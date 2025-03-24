Highland League: Nairn County stand-in boss on Ben Barron’s ‘top’ HL striker potential ahead of Keith clash – plus manager hunt latest

Interim Nairn County boss Brian Macleod thinks Station Park striker Ben Barron will be one of the Breedon Highland League’s top marksmen “for the next 10 years”.

Barron netted his 14th goal of the campaign when he struck the Wee County’s opener in Saturday’s 2-1 home victory over Huntly.

The 20-year-old is expected to feature again for Nairn in Tuesday night’s league trip to Keith.

Former Inverness youngster Barron joined Nairn in a permanent switch from League Two Elgin City last summer, having spent a few months on loan at the club, and previously playing in the Highland League for Forres Mechanics.

Macleod believes, given 12th-placed Nairn’s frustrating campaign – one which has seen them part company with gaffer Ross Tokely – and the transfer upheaval in the player’s short career so far, Barron’s tally for this term hints at star quality for the seasons to come.

“I think Ben would expect to have scored more because that’s just the type of player he is. He’s a striker and he wants to score goals,” Macleod said.

“He’s probably been the victim of the team not functioning as we would have hoped. Maybe he hasn’t got the service he would have hoped for.

“It’s not a bad return.

“I think people need to remember as well, Ben is still a young lad. He’s had a lot of different moves and stuff over the last few years – he went to Elgin and it didn’t work out the way he’d hoped there, then he came back in Highland League.

“He’s still a young player. He’s still developing, still learning the game.

“I think he’s got a big future. I expect him to be one of the top strikers in the Highland League for the next 10 years.

“Ben’s a brilliant finisher. He’s one of those single-minded strikers. I think they’re quite rare these days.

“They’re a dying breed – that kind of number nine who just wants to score goals.

“He needs to improve. He needs to work, he knows that himself. He’s got that in him.

“For these players to hit the numbers, they need to have the right type of service. They need to have the right type of players around them.”

Will Nairn County have new permanent manager this season?

Macleod was pleased to see Nairn – who had been on a five-game winless run prior to the win over Huntly – rewarded for their weekend performance.

He said: “It’s been a tough few weeks for the players, putting a lot into the games against four of the top sides and falling on the wrong side of the result and getting nothing from it.

“So it was pleasing on Saturday to get the win, and we’re just looking to build on that.

“It’s obviously going to be a difficult game. We’re going to be (games) Saturday, midweek right through to the end of the season now.

“So, yeah, we just need to pick up as many points as we can and finish up the table as high as we can.”

Macleod will be without Brodie Watson, who works away Monday to Thursday, for the Keith clash, but hopes to have Ali Morrison back in his squad.

The temporary boss has already said he does not want the Nairn job permanently, and hopes the club can secure the right person to take things forward before the end of the season.

However, he admits the ever-closer proximity of the campaign’s conclusion means he could now hand over the baton once the Highland League’s summer break has begun.

Macleod said: “I wouldn’t rule it out. I think the club are obviously speaking to a couple of people at the moment. I think they’re probably hoping to get something sorted before the end of the season to give the new manager an opportunity to look at the squad and assess things.

“There’s six games to go, so it gives them a chance to look at the players.

“We’re getting close to now – we’re about three weeks away from the end of the season.

“I’m just preparing week to week. So if I’m doing it to the end of the season, fine. If not, then somebody else will take over.”

Ahead of hosting Nairn, Keith, in 15th place, are on a three-game losing streak following Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Wick Academy – a Scorries winner which stemmed from a late mistake by Aberdeen loan goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols.