STARTING XI: Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour on a debut to remember and special trips to Ibrox and Pittodrie

Fraserburgh’s all-time leading goalscorer Scott Barbour is the first Highland League player to tackle our Q&A feature, Starting XI.

The Broch forward took time out from preparing for his side’s league game against Strathspey Thistle at Bellslea on Saturday to look back on some of his career highlights.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

(Fraserburgh secretary) Finlay Noble classes it as 2009 under Charlie Duncan, but I regard my debut as when Kris Hunter was in charge.

I left as a youngster to play in the juniors for a couple of years and I remember Kris phoning me on a Thursday night asking me if I’d come back.

We were up at Huntly on August 6, 2011 and were 3-1 down when I was chucked on with 20 minutes to go.

I managed to score before Willie West made it 3-3 in the last minute. It was a good introduction to the Highland League!

What is your career highlight so far?

It has to be winning the league with the club, but I’ve been lucky to win a lot of trophies with the Broch.

The trip to Ibrox to play Rangers in the Scottish Cup this season as well will live long in the memory.

Who is the best player you played with?

This is a tough one and there are a few to be fair.

At Fraserburgh, the player with the best technical ability is Graham Johnston, but Russell McBride and Willie West are up there, too.

At Formartine, Paul Lawson was class when he joined the club from Motherwell. His first season was pretty crazy in terms of how good he was before he started picking up niggling injuries.

I have to give Archie Macphee an honourable mention – we scored 60 goals between us in my last season at Formartine with him.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Can I say the whole Rangers defence?

James Tavernier was really tough to play against, but in terms of the Highland League facing Grant Munro and Ross Tokely when they were at Brora was a nightmare. It was little me against two giants.

Grant and Michael Steven at Wick were really tough, too.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

This one’s easy – Connor Wood. He’s from Aberdeen and it’s easy to tell in our squad.

How would your team-mates describe you?

Hard working probably and always nipping away.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Believe in yourself. Simple, really,

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Playing at Ibrox this season was pretty cool, but I love playing at Harlaw Park in Inverurie – and not just because of the goal I scored there last weekend – or Victoria Park in Buckie.

They are two grounds where I have a good record of scoring at, so it’s always nice to go back there.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

The one against Aberdeen in the Aberdeenshire Shield last season. It feels like ages ago already.

I always remember record goals, but my best one is at Pittodrie because it was so unusual to play there and they had a strong team out.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I need someone to keep me going, but I’m not sure who…

I’ll go for Aiden Sopel as he’d sit there yapping away the whole time as that’s all he does, and keep me going until help arrived.

How do you relax away from football?

The boys would tell you if I’m not with my family, I’ll be running on the treadmill in my garage, or in the sauna.