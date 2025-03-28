STARTING XI: Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour on a debut to remember and special trips to Ibrox and Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

STARTING XI: Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour on a debut to remember and special trips to Ibrox and Pittodrie

The Broch's all-time leading scorer looks back on his career in this week's Q&A feature.

Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour. Image: Jasperimage
Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour. Image: Jasperimage
By Paul Third

Fraserburgh’s all-time leading goalscorer Scott Barbour is the first Highland League player to tackle our Q&A feature, Starting XI.

The Broch forward took time out from preparing for his side’s league game against Strathspey Thistle at Bellslea on Saturday to look back on some of his career highlights.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

(Fraserburgh secretary) Finlay Noble classes it as 2009 under Charlie Duncan, but I regard my debut as when Kris Hunter was in charge.

I left as a youngster to play in the juniors for a couple of years and I remember Kris phoning me on a Thursday night asking me if I’d come back.

We were up at Huntly on August 6, 2011 and were 3-1 down when I was chucked on with 20 minutes to go.

I managed to score before Willie West made it 3-3 in the last minute. It was a good introduction to the Highland League!

What is your career highlight so far?

It has to be winning the league with the club, but I’ve been lucky to win a lot of trophies with the Broch.

Fraserburgh celebrate winning the Highland League title.
Fraserburgh celebrate winning the Highland League title.

The trip to Ibrox to play Rangers in the Scottish Cup this season as well will live long in the memory.

Who is the best player you played with?

This is a tough one and there are a few to be fair.

At Fraserburgh, the player with the best technical ability is Graham Johnston, but Russell McBride and Willie West are up there, too.

At Formartine, Paul Lawson was class when he joined the club from Motherwell. His first season was pretty crazy in terms of how good he was before he started picking up niggling injuries.

I have to give Archie Macphee an honourable mention – we scored 60 goals between us in my last season at Formartine with him.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Can I say the whole Rangers defence?

Scott Barbour tries to shield the ball from Rangers defender Robin Propper when the sides met in the Scottish Cup. Image: Shutterstock
Scott Barbour tries to shield the ball from Rangers defender Robin Propper when the sides met in the Scottish Cup. Image: Shutterstock

James Tavernier was really tough to play against, but in terms of the Highland League facing Grant Munro and Ross Tokely when they were at Brora was a nightmare. It was little me against two giants.

Grant and Michael Steven at Wick were really tough, too.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

This one’s easy – Connor Wood. He’s from Aberdeen and it’s easy to tell in our squad.

How would your team-mates describe you?

Hard working probably and always nipping away.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Believe in yourself. Simple, really,

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

Playing at Ibrox this season was pretty cool, but I love playing at Harlaw Park in Inverurie – and not just because of the goal I scored there last weekend – or Victoria Park in Buckie.

They are two grounds where I have a good record of scoring at, so it’s always nice to go back there.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

The one against Aberdeen in the Aberdeenshire Shield last season. It feels like ages ago already.

 

I always remember record goals, but my best one is at Pittodrie because it was so unusual to play there and they had a strong team out.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I need someone to keep me going, but I’m not sure who…

I’ll go for Aiden Sopel as he’d sit there yapping away the whole time as that’s all he does, and keep me going until help arrived.

How do you relax away from football?

The boys would tell you if I’m not with my family, I’ll be running on the treadmill in my garage, or in the sauna.

Conversation