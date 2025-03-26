Highland League: Brechin City survive early Strathspey Thistle scare, as title-rivals Brora Rangers also win

Brechin City overcame an early scare to triumph 4-1 against Strathspey Thistle – keeping them level with Breedon Highland League leaders Brora Rangers.

With just three games left the two sides remain neck-and-neck, with Brora’s vastly superior goal difference giving them the current advantage.

Strathspey stunned the visitors with a lightning start at Seafield Park, and were awarded a penalty within 90 seconds when Lewis Mackie was hauled down by Liam Callaghan.

The responsibility was taken on by Liam Shewan, who emphatically swept his spot-kick high beyond the reach of Lenny Wilson.

The home side looked to capitalise further on their strong start, with Jordan Laidlaw’s header well claimed by Wilson following a Filip Franczak corner.

Brechin were clearly rattled by the Jags’ early momentum, but they increasingly began to take control of the game. Their first meaningful opportunity came on 18 minutes when Lewis Milne was denied by a fine save from Euan Storrier, following good work down the left by Ewan Loudon.

Keiran Sweeney was next to threaten on 24 minutes, but he scooped his effort well over after a corner broke his way.

Brechin were dealt a further blow three minutes later when forward Dayle Robertson hobbled off, with Cillian Sheridan brought on in his place.

The Irishman looked to make an immediate impact, with a near post effort blocked behind by Sam Morrison, while Lewis Martin trundled a shot wide from the resulting corner.

City were denied again six minutes before the break when Loudon was played through by a long kick upfield by Wilson, however, Storrier was out sharply to block the strike.

Brechin’s persistence eventually paid off on 41 minutes, though. Storrier initially did well to save Milne’s shot on the turn from the edge of the box, but Sheridan was on hand to tuck home the rebound.

The timely leveller brought much relief to the visitors, and they carried on from where they left off at the start of the second half.

Milne saw a strike clawed wide by Storrier, while Sweeney bundled over from Callaghan’s corner which followed.

The Angus outfit took the lead on 53 minutes in stunning style, with half-time substitute Mitch Taylor letting fly with a drilled free-kick from 20 yards which clipped the inside of the post on its way into the net.

Brechin sensed the opportunity to kill off the contest, with Sheridan seeing a header thwarted by Storrier, while Fraser Macleod saw a shot blocked from close-range.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure, with Euan Spark forcing the ball off the crossbar on 70 minutes after meeting a corner.

Brechin put the points beyond doubt on 75 minutes, however, when Sheridan netted his second with a cushioned header past Storrier following Scott Bright’s delivery from the left.

Just a minute later, Taylor followed suit in notching his own double when he weaved his way into a shooting position before thumping high past Storrier.

Huntly 0 – Brora Rangers 5

Brora Rangers kept up their title charge with a comfortable 5-0 win at Huntly.

The home side welcomed back Michael Clark, James Connelly and Adam Morris to their squad, while Brora made one change from Saturday’s win over Clachnacuddin – Connor Bunce replacing Max Ewan.

With three minutes gone, Brora had the ball in the back of the net through captain Colin Williamson, but he was flagged offside.

Bunce then tried to curl in a shot… but his team-mate Tony Dingwall got in the way.

However, Brora would do the damage to their hosts in a devastating 21-minute spell.

They broke the deadlock on 19 minutes when Dingwall crossed for Bunce to drill home his 24th of the season.

Huntly’s Ryan Sewell came close to a leveller on 25 minutes, forcing Cammy Mackay into a save from a free-kick, however, Brora’s Wallace Duffy headed in Craig Mackenzie’s corner delivery two minutes later.

Dingwall made it double figures for the season on 32 minutes, taking advantage of poor defending to fire in.

The home side again almost got themselves on the scoresheet, this time through Sam Robertson, but Mackay turned his shot round the post.

Robertson then turned provider, teeing up Lewis Crosbie, who drilled wide.

A quick counter attacking move from Brora, led by Craig Mackenzie, created their fourth of the evening, with Dingwall finishing towards the far post.

In the second period, Matthew Wright, James Wallace and Bunce all went close to extending Brora’s lead, but it was Wright who nabbed the fifth on 79 minutes – powering a strike low into the net for his 14th of the campaign.

Huntly only had one goal attempt in the second half, with Owen Morris, who impressed after coming on at the break, shooting wide on the half-volley.