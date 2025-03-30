Highland League: Reaction to EVERY game – as title within touching distance for Brora Rangers

Steven Mackay insists Brora Rangers will not take their final two Breedon Highland League matches for granted after moving a step closer to the title with a 2-0 win over Banks o’ Dee.

The Cattachs overcame their third-placed opponents in windswept conditions at Dudgeon Park thanks to a goal in each half from Shane Sutherland and Tony Dingwall.

The result keeps Brora ahead of second-placed Brechin City on goal difference, with a 30-goal swing between the two sides.

With home matches against Huntly and bottom side Rothes to close their league campaign, the defeat of Dee saw Brora come through their toughest remaining challenge on paper.

But Mackay insists his side must show the same application in their remaining two matches in order to finish off the job.

He said: “I’ve been in football long enough never to take anything for granted – and we absolutely won’t take the last two games for granted. Far from it.

“It’s another milestone that we’ve ticked off, and a huge win.

“We had to get the result by any means possible. We’ve done that.

“We’ve got two games left.

“We have two difficult games for very different reasons – there’s so much at stake, so we just can’t take our eye off the ball.

“We will rest after a really physically-draining game, and we focus on Huntly coming up next week.

“It’ll be nice to get a full week to rest and prepare for that.”

Conditions did not make it easy

Reflecting on the victory over Dee, Mackay added: “It’s a massive three points, but it was really difficult.

“The conditions definitely didn’t make it easy for either team, but it was a whole-hearted display from both.

“I think the goals were probably the two moments in the game where we showed calmness.

“We got into really good areas and we didn’t show our usual calmness and composure on the ball. We maybe forced the pass or made a rash decision with the final ball.

“I’m delighted with the performance of everyone – particularly when Tony scored a huge goal. It was a big moment for us in that game because they were putting us under pressure.”

There were few openings in the early stages, with Sutherland foiled by a strong near-post block by Jason Selbie.

Dee were dealt a blow on just 11 minutes when vastly-experienced defender Mark Reynolds limped off in his first outing since returning from a hamstring injury, being replaced by Iain Vigurs.

The visitors threatened when Lachie Macleod headed on to the roof of the net following good work down the right by Magnus Watson.

Clinical finish to give Cattachs the lead

Brora took the lead courtesy of a clinical move on 21 minutes, with Dingwall’s sublime slide-rule pass releasing Sutherland, who sent a crisp low finish into Daniel Hoban’s far corner from 14 yards – despite a big hand from the keeper.

Dee started the second half brightly, with Watson twice calling Cammy Mackay into action.

Substitute Max Alexander came close with a strike into the side-netting after meeting Vigurs’ corner.

Following a decent spell of pressure from the visitors, the tension among the home crowd was eased on 81 minutes when Dingwall exchanged passes with Sutherland, before sending a curling effort into Hoban’s bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “The conditions were the same for both teams. We thought just being down one at half-time would allow us to have a go in the second half.

“The longer it stayed 1-0, we thought it might get a bit nervy, but in the final third we didn’t create enough to merit getting something out of the game.

“It’s very much playing for third now.

“We have another really tough game against Fraserburgh in midweek, so we need to regroup quickly for that.”

Formartine United 1 Brechin City 4

Brechin City kept their own Highland League title hopes alive with a “really professional performance” and emphatic 4-1 victory over Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Interim Brechin boss Ray McKinnon said: “I’m delighted to come away with the three points. We always knew that this was a tough place to come to and the windy conditions made things awkward for the players.

“However, the boys put on a really professional performance and did their jobs really well which I was very pleased about.

“We spoke to the players before the game about being really switched on for the 90 minutes and they certainly took that message on board and I thought that they fully deserved to win.”

City have struggled at Pitmedden in the past, but dominated proceedings this time, grabbing the opening goal after 23 minutes when hesitancy in the home defence allowed Fraser MacLeod to cross for Mitch Taylor, and he quickly passed to Cillian Sheridan to blast into the net from a couple of yards.

The visitors increased their advantage just two minutes into the second-half when a Liam Callaghan corner fell nicely for substitute Lewis Milne, who glanced a header into the bottom corner of the net.

And the points were sealed after 65 minutes, Milne turning provider when his corner was headed home by Lewis Martin.

Formartine pulled a goal back in the 74th minute when a superb left-foot drive from substitute Scott Adams soared into the top corner.

However, United’s joy was short-lived as Brechin regained their three-goal advantage a couple of minutes later when the home defence failed to clear their lines, giving Taylor an easy tap-in.

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson thought a difference in experience levels between the sides told, saying: “I was disappointed to lost two goals from set-plays, which left us with a mountain to climb – you could tell that Brechin were a far more experienced team and our lads need to be a bit more street-wise.

“We certainly need to bring in more experienced players over the summer.”

Forres Mechanics 1 Clachnacuddin 2

Clachnacuddin’s final away match of the Highland League campaign saw them win at Mosset Park for the first time in 12 years.

Goals from Troy Cooper and an own goal had Clach two to the good, before Kyle MacLeod grabbed a goal late on for the Can-Cans as it ended 2-1.

Visiting manager Conor Gethins said: “We deserved it. We got our goal – Troy Cooper has been excellent this year and it was a great finish out of nowhere.

“Second half, we weren’t under any threat at all. (But) we gave away a stupid goal at the end and that annoyed me.

“Three points is what we wanted.

“Now we have one game to go – and I want another three points and then it will be an incredible season.”

Forres started slightly the brighter of the two sides and had a decent opening on 22 minutes when Sam Nixon’s effort was blocked wide and resultant corner was headed wide by Kyle MacLeod.

It was Forres keeper Cammy Farquhar’s error which led to the opening goal for the visitors. His poor clearance gave Cooper the opening to lob the back-peddling goalie from 25 yards and find the corner.

The quality on display was heavily impacted by a gusting wind, with the next chance not arriving until the 69th minute.

James Anderson broke through for Clach, but was denied by Farquhar. The ball broke to ex-Forres man Andy Macrae, who volleyed over from the edge of the box.

The second goal arrived on 78 minutes, thought, when Alfie Forsyth’s corner went all the way in with the aid of a Forres head.

On 87 minutes, Aidan Cruickshank’s cross for Forres found substitute Matt Jamieson, whose shot was parried by Logan Ross into the path of MacLeod for a tap in to pull a goal back.

Forres boss Steven MacDonald said: “It’s disappointing. I thought we were the better team in the first half.

“We gifted them the first goal. Troy finished it really well, but it was a mistake from us.

“Clach looked like they knew how to win more than we did.”

Huntly 0 Inverurie Locos 2

Inverurie Loco Works are 11 games unbeaten after they ran out 2-0 winners over Huntly at Christie Park thanks to first- half goals from Blair Smith and Lloyd Robertson.

Locos boss Dean Donaldson said: “Our attacking play was good and we created a number of chances, and if I’m being hard on the players, we should’ve scored four or five.

“But we’ve got to be happy with a 2-0 win at this stage of the season.

“Blair scored the first goal and has been really good over the last few weeks. He’s a young boy, but he’s listening to what we say – while Lloyd is getting into good positions, he’s finished well and it’s good to see him getting goals.”

It is now also 15 clean sheets for Inverurie.

Donaldson added: “The back three are very good at what they do and good on the ball and it gives us a good assurance throughout the team.”

Locos went ahead after five minutes when a Josh Bolton ball in the box was not dealt with and Smith fired in low.

Midway through the half, Huntly’s Lewis Crosbie evaded a Callum Duncan challenge before hitting a shot which looked to be heading inside the post… only for a great save from Zack Ellis to turn the ball round the post for a corner.

The visitors then doubled their advantage on 37 minutes, with Robertson with striking at the back post after a quick passing move.

Huntly’s best chance of the second period came when Matthew Wallace saw a volley blocked at an Owen Morris corner midway through the second half.

Huntly are four games without a win, and manager Colin Charlesworth said: “We were sucker-punched after five minutes and I think the first half momentum swung with us.

“We had the performance, but didn’t have the result to match it.”

Wick Academy 4 Nairn County 2

Wick Academy staged a stunning turnaround to triumph 4-2 over Nairn County in their final home game of the season.

Nairn made a blistering start to the match, with a Ben Barron header and a close-range finish from Fraser Dingwall putting them two goals to the good inside the opening half hour.

Wick pulled one back courtesy of an excellent Gordon MacNab strike in the dying stages of the first half, however – which proved to be a crucial turning point.

The Scorries turned the game around early in the second half, thanks to goals from Kyle Henderson and Mark Macadie.

Although MacNab and Nairn forward Gary Kerr – who had been substituted – were both shown red cards, there was still time for the Caithness outfit to notch a late fourth goal through Euan Kennedy.

Wick boss Gary Manson was thrilled to carry on his side’s fine recent form.

Manson said: “It was not quite a game of two halves, but there was quite a strong wind and rain going down the hill.

“We were up against the elements in the first half, but we managed to score a really good goal on the stroke of half-time which gave us a bit of impetus in the second half.

“Nicking that goal really put a spring in our step and there was only one team in it after that really – even with 10 men we were quite comfortable and went on to score another goal.

“I’m really pleased with how they came back to show a lot of character and quality on a difficult pitch.

“We are on a good run of six games undefeated, with five wins from those. The challenge to the boys is to go undefeated the rest of the season.”

Nairn County interim manager Brian MacLeod said: “It was really disappointing. We were in control of the game. It should have been out of sight in the first half.

“We conceded right on half-time, and in the second half we have just shot ourselves in the foot – gifting them three goals.

“We need to try and pick the boys up.”

Fraserburgh 3 Strathspey Thistle 1

Fraserburgh overcame both a flu bug which floored several first-team regulars and a spirited second half fightback from visitors Strathspey Thistle to claim all three points in a 3-1 win at Bellslea.

The home side scored three opening period goals, through Sean Butcher and Scott Barbour (two), then saw out the game comfortably after Caelan Mutch’s strike soon after the break.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie said: “Given the circumstances, I’m really happy with the performance – especially the first half hour and how we finished the game.

“We didn’t train properly during the week due to the illness around the club, and even this morning, I had to pull in young Fergus Ross as Greg Buchan had to call off.

“It’s testament to the club’s youth policy that I’m able to call on the youngsters we have like Fergus, Will Sim and Billy Jones – who were excellent when they came on for their debuts.

“We take a lot of pride in our youth set-up and the coaches at that level drive the standards, so they can make that step up.”

Despite being without eight first-team regulars, it was Fraserburgh who dominated the first half.

Butcher thought he had given the Broch the lead in the first minute, only to see the assistant referee’s flag deny him, but, two minutes later, he netted from close range after good work on the left by Stuart Laird.

Barbour forced Strathspey keeper Euan Storrier into a good save, then Butcher tested Jags substitute keeper Ethan Rae from long range, and from the resultant corner, the young visiting custodian denied Dylan Robertson’s header.

The Broch doubled their lead on 19 minutes when Joshua Hawkins played Barbour through on goal and he fired past Rae from a tight angle.

Seven minutes later it was three – Logan Watt releasing Barbour, who rounded the keeper and slotted the ball into an empty net.

The visitors came out with more purpose after the break and pulled one back when Mutch spotted Joe Barbour off his line and produced a wonderful chip from 25 yards.

The Broch then hit the woodwork twice in quick succession, from Laird and Watt, before Filip Franczak saw his curling effort from distance saved by Barbour.

Ryan Esson was pleased with the second half response he got from his Strathspey side.

He said: “The second half was much better.

“We didn’t start the game well, got a warning with the offside goal – which we didn’t heed – and conceded some poor goals. We did get some balls in their box, but we didn’t attack them well enough.

“We were chasing the game after the break and I can’t fault the players’ effort. Some of them are running on empty.

“We did create some chances after Caelan scored, but you can’t give a team like Fraserburgh a three-goal start.”

Turriff United 3 Rothes 0

Three first-half goals saw Turriff United settle the issue against rock-bottom Rothes at the Haughs.

United boss Warren Cummings said: “Three points is great and to get the game probably done quite early was equally satisfying.

“It was also pleasing to keep a clean sheet and credit to our 17-year-old goalkeeper Cameron Reid, who made a brilliant diving save early on just a minute before we went up the park and scored the opener. What a massive turning point that was in the game!

“I’m a wee bit disappointed that we weren’t able to add to the goals we scored, but three goals and a clean sheet is a great result.”

Before kick-off there was a minute’s applause for former Turra committee member, Mike Gordon, who passed away earlier in the week.

A Shaun Morrison header for Rothes was saved in the fourth minute, before United opened the scoring when Ewan Clark flicked a Callan Gray cross past Sean McCarthy from six yards.

Rothes replied with a Matthew McConnachie 20-yarder which was tipped over the top.

In the 21st minute, Turriff were awarded a penalty when Timi Fatona went down – though the contact looked to be outside the box. Clark took the kick and netted his second goal of the afternoon.

Five minutes later, it was 3-0, when the ball broke off the Rothes defensive wall at a free-kick straight to Mackenzie Taylor to stab the ball in from close-range.

Early in the second half, Turriff were awarded another spot-kick when Rothes’ Brodie Mitchell was adjudged to have handled in the box. Clark again took the kick, but this time McCarthy dived to his right to brilliantly turn the ball round the post.

Disappointed Rothes manager Ronnie Sharp said: “We were pretty poor defensively at all three goals, but that’s just the way things have been going for us recently.

“We were OK in the second half, but the first half was so poor and we really need to do better when we are on the ball. We need to cause our opponents problems.

“It’s just not good enough.”

Lossiemouth 1 Buckie Thistle 3

Buckie Thistle made it 10 games undefeated as three first half goals saw off the challenge of Lossiemouth – with the home side far more of an attacking force in the second period.

The Jags opened the scoring after 10 minutes as Andy MacAskill’s corner was flicked on for Innes McKay to rise highest at the back post to head beyond Arran Anderson.

The keeper was picking the ball out of the net again two minutes later when Fin Allen made it eight goals in 10 games, scoring from close range following a Josh Peters cutback.

Lyall Keir made it three 12 minutes from the break with a deflected 14-yard strike.

Lossie should have scored on the resumption as Owen Loveland saw a lob drop over the bar, before Owen Paterson just couldn’t convert a ball across the face of goal from a couple of yards.

The home side did get on the scoresheet after 61 minutes, as Ross Morrison took advantage of a Ryan Matheson free-kick to the back post.

Buckie boss Lewis MacKinnon said: “Our first half was okay as we played well in spells and took our chances as they came, but the second half was really poor during which we had to make a couple of changes due to injuries.

“It was tough for both teams due to the pitch being bobbly and fiery, but we should have done better, and Lossie were worthy of their goal as they had a couple of chances just before that.

“No games are a given in the Highland League, so to get a 3-1 away win, I have to be happy.”

Lossiemouth manager Steve Porter felt his team’s really poor start left them with a mountain to climb.

He said “We asked them at half-time to go and win the second half and we did that.

“The lads responded well, and that was positive, so we now go again against Forres on Wednesday night.”