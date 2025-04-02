Plan for restructure of tier five of Scottish football takes step forward

Plans to rejig tier five of the Scottish football pyramid have moved a step closer to being implemented, The Press and Journal understands.

Last month, the P&J revealed a proposal to switch from the current two divisions – the Breedon Highland League and Lowland League – sitting below the SPFL in the pyramid to three pillars – the Highland League, a Lowland League East and a Lowland League West.

It is understood the proposal was discussed at a meeting of Scottish football’s pyramid working group on Tuesday and the plan was unanimously approved and could be in place for next season.

The Scottish FA, SPFL, Highland League, Lowland League, North Caledonian League, North Region Juniors, Midlands League, East of Scotland League, West of Scotland League, South of Scotland League and Scottish Junior FA are all represented on the pyramid group with officials backing the plan.

It is hoped the new set-up could be introduced in time for next season. However, there are still some operational details to be ironed out – which are believed to be regarding which clubs would participate in the proposed Lowland League East and West divisions.

The plan also requires approval from the SFA’s executive board, but the P&J understands this should be straightforward because the constituent leagues and the pyramid working group have already given their blessing to the idea.

Why was this proposal brought forward?

A new structure at tier five was proposed in an attempt to “better reflect the geography of Scotland”, as a source told the P&J last month.

When the pyramid was introduced in 2014, the River Tay was effectively used as the geographical dividing line.

This has meant clubs north of the Tay, who either drop out of the SPFL or gain promotion from tier six, go into the Highland League, with those south of the Tay joining the Lowland League.

But given there are more clubs and a larger population in the Lowland League area, those behind the proposal believe the introduction of three pillars at tier five of the pyramid would better reflect those factors.

Our source added: “In terms of population and clubs with SFA membership, the difference between the Lowland League area and Highland League area is three to one.

“So by having a third pillar at tier five, it better acknowledges the geography and population distribution of Scotland.”

In the proposed new structure, the Highland League would be fed by the North Region Juniors and North Caledonian League, while the Midlands League – which at present sits below the Highland League in the pyramid – would feed the new Lowland League East.

The East of Scotland League would also feed the Lowland League East with clubs from the West of Scotland League and South of Scotland League able to advance into the new Lowland League West.

How would SPFL promotion play-offs work?

This proposal does not change the relationship between the SPFL and tier five when it comes to promotion and relegation.

With regards play-offs, it is proposed the champions of the Highland League, Lowland League East and Lowland League West would play each other in a group phase over the course of a week to decide who goes forward to take on League Two’s bottom club in a two-legged play-off final.

The three champion clubs would play each other once. The first match would be played on the Saturday after the conclusion of their league campaigns, with the second game on the following Wednesday, and the final fixture on the following Saturday.

If any games finish level, a penalty shoot-out would take place, with the winner of the shoot-out earning an extra point.

The club who have the most points after the three matches would progress to the tie against League Two’s bottom side.