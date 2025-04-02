Plan for restructure of tier five of Scottish football takes step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan for restructure of tier five of Scottish football takes step forward

The proposal, which was exclusively revealed by The Press and Journal, has received the backing of the Scottish football's pyramid working group.

Plans are being discussed which would restructure tier five of Scottish football, which includes the Breedon Highland League.
By Callum Law

Plans to rejig tier five of the Scottish football pyramid have moved a step closer to being implemented, The Press and Journal understands.

Last month, the P&J revealed a proposal to switch from the current two divisions – the Breedon Highland League and Lowland League – sitting below the SPFL in the pyramid to three pillars – the Highland League, a Lowland League East and a Lowland League West.

It is understood the proposal was discussed at a meeting of Scottish football’s pyramid working group on Tuesday and the plan was unanimously approved and could be in place for next season.

The Scottish FA, SPFL, Highland League, Lowland League, North Caledonian League, North Region Juniors, Midlands League, East of Scotland League, West of Scotland League, South of Scotland League and Scottish Junior FA are all represented on the pyramid group with officials backing the plan.

It is hoped the new set-up could be introduced in time for next season. However, there are still some operational details to be ironed out – which are believed to be regarding which clubs would participate in the proposed Lowland League East and West divisions.

The plan also requires approval from the SFA’s executive board, but the P&J understands this should be straightforward because the constituent leagues and the pyramid working group have already given their blessing to the idea.

Why was this proposal brought forward?

A new structure at tier five was proposed in an attempt to “better reflect the geography of Scotland”, as a source told the P&J last month.

When the pyramid was introduced in 2014, the River Tay was effectively used as the geographical dividing line.

This has meant clubs north of the Tay, who either drop out of the SPFL or gain promotion from tier six, go into the Highland League, with those south of the Tay joining the Lowland League.

But given there are more clubs and a larger population in the Lowland League area, those behind the proposal believe the introduction of three pillars at tier five of the pyramid would better reflect those factors.

Scottish football’s pyramid working group, which includes representatives from the SFA and SPFL, have backed the proposed restructure of tier five.

Our source added: “In terms of population and clubs with SFA membership, the difference between the Lowland League area and Highland League area is three to one.

“So by having a third pillar at tier five, it better acknowledges the geography and population distribution of Scotland.”

In the proposed new structure, the Highland League would be fed by the North Region Juniors and North Caledonian League, while the Midlands League – which at present sits below the Highland League in the pyramid – would feed the new Lowland League East.

The East of Scotland League would also feed the Lowland League East with clubs from the West of Scotland League and South of Scotland League able to advance into the new Lowland League West.

How would SPFL promotion play-offs work?

This proposal does not change the relationship between the SPFL and tier five when it comes to promotion and relegation.

With regards play-offs, it is proposed the champions of the Highland League, Lowland League East and Lowland League West would play each other in a group phase over the course of a week to decide who goes forward to take on League Two’s bottom club in a two-legged play-off final.

Fraserburgh face Bonnyrigg in the pyramid play-offs in 2022.

The three champion clubs would play each other once. The first match would be played on the Saturday after the conclusion of their league campaigns, with the second game on the following Wednesday, and the final fixture on the following Saturday.

If any games finish level, a penalty shoot-out would take place, with the winner of the shoot-out earning an extra point.

The club who have the most points after the three matches would progress to the tie against League Two’s bottom side.

