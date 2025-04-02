Highland League reports: Wins for Banks o’ Dee, Nairn, Keith, Forres and Deveronvale

Co-manager Josh Winton hailed goalkeeper Daniel Hoban for his part in Banks o’ Dee’s victory against Fraserburgh which moved them back up to third in the Breedon Highland League.

The Aberdeen outfit triumphed 3-1 at Spain Park in a keenly-contested encounter with the Broch.

The result means Dee are two points ahead of fourth-placed Inverurie Locos, with both sides having two matches left this term.

Hoban did his bit for the home side by making a crucial 64th minute save from Fraser Mackie when the score was 1-1, before Banks o’ Dee struck twice in the next seven minutes to claim the points.

Winton said: “Overall we probably deserved it based on taking our chances in the second half.

“Daniel had a great save at 1-1 and that’s probably given us the springboard to kick on and win it.

“I spoke to Daniel on Saturday because he thought he could have done better with the first Brora goal, but he showed his quality in a critical moment here.

“We said to the players the plan was to win three from three to end the season, that’s what we’re going for to try to finish third and this sets us up nicely.”

Match action

Chances were at a premium in the first period. Andy Hunter had a net-bound effort headed off the line by Bryan Hay following good work by Lachie MacLeod on the right, while for Fraserburgh Connor Wood lobbed narrowly over from an acute angle.

But seconds before half-time Dee broke the deadlock. Ally Stark’s long throw in from the right broke for Max Alexander who fired superbly into the top left corner from 14 yards with his left foot.

After the break Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour turned away Mark Gilmour’s 20-yard drive and then the visitors equalised on 52 minutes.

Hay crossed from the right and Scott Barbour evaded the offside trap before finishing neatly at the back post with his left foot.

In the 64th minute the Broch could have gone ahead. Wood’s flick on freed Scott Barbour on the left and his pass gave Mackie a clear sight of goal 10 yards out, but Hoban made an excellent block to deny the Aberdeen loanee.

Three minutes later Dee took the lead again. Michael Philipson’s inswinging corner from the left was directed back across goal by the head of Jevan Anderson and Andy Hunter finished from close range.

On 71 minutes Banks o’ Dee wrapped up the points when Alexander tricked his way down the left and his low cross was flicked into the bottom right corner by Hunter.

In stoppage time Greg Buchan clipped the crossbar with a curling free-kick from the left as Fraserburgh tried to mount a comeback.

Broch were ‘running on empty’

This loss ends a 12-match unbeaten run for the Broch, who have been ravaged by a flu bug over the last week.

Boss Mark Cowie added: “It’s difficult because we had a lot of boys running on empty in the second half – I couldn’t say anything at half-time for the boys all coughing.

“But I can’t fault the players, we’ve had a tough couple of weeks with guys being ill. Paul Young and Greg Buchan probably shouldn’t have played, Willie West maybe as well.

“It’s difficult because they’re big players for us and they want to play.

“However, that’s an excuse. We still had a squad that could compete and I don’t think there was much in it, they were just more clinical than us.

“Had we got the goal to go ahead you never know what might have happened.”

Nairn County 2 Turriff United 0

Nairn County returned to winning ways with a 2-0 home triumph against Turriff United.

Although County remain in 13th place, goals from Andrew Greig and Ben Barron saw them move to within a point of their Station Park visitors.

Turriff were handed a boost in the hours leading up to the game, when manager Warren Cummings signed a new long-term deal to remain at the Haughs until 2028.

It was the visitors who were first to threaten on five minutes, when Reece McKeown saw a shot on the turn well held by Dylan MacLean.

Nairn came within inches of opening the scoring on 17 minutes when the ball broke to Charlie McKenzie inside the box, with the midfielder’s effort coming back off the underside of the crossbar.

County took the lead on 31 minutes, however, when Greig got the break of the ball ahead of Timi Fatona on the edge of the box, before letting fly with a curling effort which clipped the inside of the post on its way past Cameron Reid.

Greig nearly turned supplier for a second goal just six minutes later when he picked out Barron unmarked at the far post, but the attacker blazed his first-time effort well over the bar.

County double up

Nairn made a strong start to the second half, with Kenny McKenzie’s through ball releasing Calum MacKay, who was thwarted by the sharp advances of Reid.

The home side were controversially handed the perfect chance to double their lead from the spot on 54 minutes. McKeown was penalised for tripping Sam Gordon dubiously close to the edge of the box, with Turriff boss Cummings dismissed from the technical area for his protestations.

Barron stepped up and clinically dispatched his effort beyond reach of Reid, despite the goalkeeper going the correct way.

Brian Macleod’s side looked to inflict further damage, with Gordon unable to keep an effort down from distance on 65 minutes.

Turriff were reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining when Callan Gray was shown a straight red card by referee Owen Lawrence for a late challenge on Angus Dey.

Keith 1 Rothes 0

A Nathan McKeown strike four minutes after the break secured a 1-0 win for Keith over Rothes – leaving the visitors rooted to the foot of the Breedon Highland League table with two matches left to play.

There was little between the sides early on, and right from the start it was obvious the fiery Kynoch Park pitch was going to limit good football.

In the seventh minute, Keith striker McKeown headed well wide of the target from six yards in the game’s first real chance.

Then, in the space of a few seconds, Rothes keeper Sean McCarthy twice kept his side on level terms after a spot of pinball in the visitors’ six-yard box.

At the other end, Shaun Morrison ran on to a long clearance from McCarthy, but he couldn’t get any purchase on his 20-yard volley.

Rothes’ Matthew McConachie then fired over the Keith crossbar when the ball broke to him at a free-kick.

Maroons’ skipper Jordan Cooper curled a 20-yarder inches over the top seven minutes from the interval as the hosts looked for the opener.

Two minutes later, McCarthy brought off a contender for save of the season when he dived full length to turn away a fierce eight-yard drive from Zane Laird.

Four minutes after the restart, Keith grabbed the opener when McKeown capitalised on indecision in the Rothes defence to stab the ball home from six yards.

Rothes kept plugging away without ever really troubling on-loan Aberdeen goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols in the Keith goal. In the 88th minute when Andrew Skinner fired just past the upright from the edge of the box.

Lossiemouth 0 Forres Mechanics 3

A double from the impressive Jordan Alonge inspired Forres Mechanics to an excellent 3-0 win over Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Alonge tested Arran Anderson with a fierce drive from 22 yards in the fourth minute.

Five minutes later, he put the visitors ahead – converting a rebound from eight yards after Calum Frame’s shot was parried by Anderson.

Anderson produced a superb save to beat away Calum Howarth’s blistering strike from the edge of the penalty area following a corner on the half-hour mark.

Alonge had another decent effort on the volley fly just wide of the left hand post eight minutes from the break.

Liam Harvey came close to a leveller for Lossie with a curling free-kick saved superbly low to his right by Forres keeper Cameron Farquhar.

A scrappy second half came to life when Ross Morrison brought an excellent save from Farquhar with a blasted effort from 20 yards after 61 minutes.

Morrison then earned home side Lossie a penalty when he was brought down by Charlie Macdonald, but Harvey’s spot-kick was blocked by Farquhar and he couldn’t connect with the rebound.

Forres had a goal chalked off with 10 minutes remaining, Kyle MacLeod heading in from Alonge’s superb corner to the back post, but it was ruled out for a foul on Anderson.

Frame did make it two three minutes later, latching on to Alonge’s flick on to drive into the far corner from 12 yards.

Alonge sealed the win late on, racing clear to score at the third attempt after his first two efforts were blocked by Anderson and Jared Kennedy.

Huntly 1 Deveronvale 2

Deveronvale ran out 2-1 winners at Huntly through goals from Adam Reid and Cameron Angus.

Vale took the lead after six minutes when Reid gained possession on the left before his speculative shot went in off the far post for his fifth of the campaign.

A Joe Gauld clearance on 18 minutes put the visiting Vale side under pressure and Huntly’s Sam Robertson headed towards goal – only for Murray Esson to clear off the line.

Just a minute later, Robertson headed narrowly past from Owen Morris’ delivery.

Six minutes from the break, a Jack Mitchell cross to the back post for Vale picked out Ben Hermiston, who was denied by a great save from Calum Brodie to claw the ball off the line.

Huntly kept pushing for an equaliser and Matthew Wallace saw a header cleared off the line as Vale got everyone back to defend a corner going into the break.

Two minutes into the second half, Vale were denied their second by the woodwork when Demilade Yunus’ shot struck the bar.

Around the hour mark, Huntly’s Callum Murray cut in from the left and curled a shot towards goal, but Sean McIntosh pulled off a great save to turn the ball round the post.

Vale then doubled their advantage with five minutes to go when Olek Dlugosz broke down the right and crossed for Angus to score.

Huntly pulled one back a minute into stoppage when Michael Clark headed home from Ryan Sewell’s free-kick.